TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version

Sunday, December 18th, 2016 10:10PM CST

15,841

Credit(s): A Bathing Ape Who wants another exclusive, expensive, incredibly elusive new Masterpiece figure? The creative minds over at A Bathing Ape ( or BAPE ) have decided to grab the MP-10 Optimus Prime once again for a black/grey tasting of their patented camouflage flavor. Details are sketchy right now, but in the past their Green and Red MP10's were distributed in their stores for a limited time and extremely low numbers, and it's likely to be the case for this rendition. Does this news change your life and break the bank, or not even register on your radar? Log in and let us know below, and stay tuned to Seibertron.com: home for the best Galleries and Conversation around!

Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847793)

Posted by















WHY?



*deep breath*

Well, I see two silver linings:

1. I'm getting in on the ground floor. I've got my ear to the ground and I'm ready to hit the streets!

Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847813)

Posted by





[quote]There will be a drawing held in BAPE STORE® Harajuku, Shibuya, BAPE KIDS® Harajuku and BAPEXCLUSIVE™ Aoyama at 9:30 AM on Monday, january 2nd for the upcoming Transformers x A BATHING APE® Customers who arrive later than 9:30 will not partake in the drawing, no exceptions.



*Please contact your local BAPE STORE® for more information.



*bapeonline.com does not sell.This item is limited edition in Japan. [/quote]



Also ￥17,800 +tax (so ￥19,224 or US$164), not that you'd ever be able to buy one at that price without walking into their store and buying one after winning the drawing giving you the chance to do so. There's a reason why these tend to go for between US$500-$900.



Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847820)

Posted by

Oh wow,look. Another repaint. Posted by Alpha Dominus on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:03am CST

Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847828)

Posted by

Fight it shajaki. Don't let this urge consume you! Fight it shajaki. Don't let this urge consume you! Posted by Microraptor on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:55am CST

Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847829)

Posted by









Ah yes, the perfect MP-10 release to reenact this: Posted by Sabrblade on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:57am CST

Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847845)

Posted by

It's mystifying that these are made in such tiny numbers even one day's labour should allow them to make hundreds more of them.



And to link them to a draw is kinda crazy when they likely have more branches than they have places operating the draws and even winning the draw does not guarantee you get the right to buy a Bape 'Convoy'.



But then Lucky Draw toys are kinda objectionable to me when they are properly coloured toys - it does not matter as much when they are plated toys you can't even Transform.



The real joke is that a lot of the people who do end up with them may sell them on anyway.



It's also annoying that it's the sleep mode colour scheme that would have had a broader interest than just this too. This is a colour scheme (bar the camo stripe) better suited to a Tokyo Toyshow exclusive. Posted by RAR on December 19th, 2016 @ 11:32am CST

Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847873)

Posted by

We should have seen this coming after the green and red, because G1 Convoy was released by the same company in all three colors before. This should be the last one. Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 19th, 2016 @ 2:34pm CST

Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847923)

Posted by





Maybe this release will convince the KO guys to run 10A again but with the proper shoulder configuration! I don't like KOs but I'm not so much of a hard liner that I would turn down an almost-as-good one for something on a Lucky Draw level of price/availability.



Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847929)

Posted by





COUGH! Sajaki COUGH! I may be late to tell this but I know SOMEONE who will jump on that Graypetimus no matter what. Posted by -Kanrabat- on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:31pm CST

Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847936)

Posted by

He doesn't go ashen tinted red / blue when he dies he goes gray.



Unless someone has been mucking about the colour balance on the latest Blurays again ?







Just to be clear I am saying that a good portion of the people who queue up will sell the Bape item on as the 2nd market value off as it is guaranteed profit - it's something students tend to do when they have the morning off so I hear.. go pick up the campaign stuff and resell it for cash.



That means the collectors who do get it (including Japanese ones) may have to pay that premium for them - especially as it's a offer that only takes place in two locations.



But now that there is at least a chance of a Bape deco getting KO'd by the Chinese market some might consider it not worth the cost and effort of trying to get the original when it is going to cost you (3rd party) "Combiner Money" or worse. Posted by RAR on December 19th, 2016 @ 6:57pm CST

Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847943)

Posted by

Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847945)

Posted by

Oh, and the KO's? They didn't effect the prices of the legit's much at all. Posted by shajaki on December 19th, 2016 @ 8:33pm CST

Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847959)

Posted by

Re: TakaraTomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-10K Convoy BAPE Black Camo Version (1847960)

