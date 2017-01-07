Target Now has Price Tags for Transformers: The Last Knight Toys
Posted by Emerje on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:02pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Quantumhawk, a retired Allspark staff, has found a price tag for the upcoming Voyager Class toys from Transformers: The Last Knight. There is a significant price increase with the price being $29.99. We also learn the DPCI number, which is 087-06-7326. You can use this number at customer service if ever you want to know if there is any stock in the store. While we don't know how premature this price tag is, it does mean that Target is getting ready for the Last Knight figures so they mght be coming sooner than we think.
This is most certainly the tag for the Premier Edition Optimus Prime which isn't unusual to have a higher price than the rest of the line. We're still many months away from release, which will likely have a street date attached (late April, early May?) rather than just randomly showing up like other TF lines.
Emerje
Posted by Randomhero on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:13pm CST
Posted by Bounti76 on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:19pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 12th, 2017 @ 3:23pm CST
Randomhero wrote:This a tweet from peaugh himself a couple days ago
You should have reported it then.
Posted by Megatron Wolf on January 12th, 2017 @ 6:22pm CST
Posted by Dagon on January 12th, 2017 @ 10:09pm CST
Posted by omega666 on January 12th, 2017 @ 10:13pm CST
Posted by Nexus Knight on January 13th, 2017 @ 12:42am CST
Posted by Braker on January 13th, 2017 @ 2:02am CST
Posted by Insurgent on January 13th, 2017 @ 5:18am CST
And unless we get an MP Barricade, I think that'll be all I get in terms of movie toys.
Posted by Black Hat on January 13th, 2017 @ 7:17am CST
Regarding the prices, bear in mind that in this country, Deluxes are now £20 and Voyagers £30, so you guys can consider yourselves lucky. Especially as this price hike means that the prices over here are almost certainly going up too.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 13th, 2017 @ 2:29pm CST
[quote]3 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE BUMBLEBEE MASTERPIECE FIGURE
The news has broken, and the excitement is spilling out in waves. The Masterpiece Bumblebee figure will soon be available, and we assume you—the fans, collectors, and more—have some questions. As a preemptive strike, here are 3 things to know about this monumental action figure!
So…when exactly CAN we get it? And what will it cost me?
Short answer: Soon! Longer answer: The Masterpiece Bumblebee figure was created for ages 8 and up, and is slated for release in summer 2017. It has an MSRP of $79.99.
Is this modeled after the TF 5 Bumblebee, an earlier incarnation, or something different all together?
This Masterpiece Bumblebee figure is based on the first Transformers live action movie using some die-cast parts to commemorate the film’s 10th anniversary . .
Timeout. Does it convert?
Does it ever! Much like in the first Transformers live action movie, Bumblebee converts from his dynamic, Autobot scout form into a 2006 Chevy Camaro concept car. The figure also has a whopping 33 points of articulation, making it a collectable, and versatile figure. The design premise allows fans to articulate the figure into all sorts of movie-accurate poses! [/quote]
Posted by Kurona on January 13th, 2017 @ 2:51pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
Short answer: Soon! Longer answer: The Masterpiece Bumblebee figure was created for ages 8 and up, and is slated for release in summer 2017. It has an MSRP of $79.99.
This bit makes me laugh. Yes, that's right, give your $80 Masterpiece figure to your 8 year old.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 13th, 2017 @ 3:00pm CST
Although, seeing as how he is based on his first movie body, I imagine that means Prime will also be based on his first movie self, either as another release of the RotF leader or as a new figure similar to it. If that happens, no thanks, I'm good. I still want a really good knight Prime, but if it is his first movie self, at least it definitely saves me some money for a potential really good Barricade (if that is him)
Posted by william-james88 on January 13th, 2017 @ 3:01pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I'm still really stoked for an MP Bumblebee. I will get this thing, That is fact.
Although, seeing as how he is based on his first movie body
... in bot mode only. For some reason, they didnt give him the right car mode.