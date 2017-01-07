TFcon Toronto 2017 Update: Michael Bell Attending

Transformers: Devastation

Thanks to TFcon Toronto 2017 sponsor The Chosen Prime we are happy to welcome back the voice of Generation 1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop Michael Bell to TFcon Toronto 2017. The voices of Bombshell, Brainstorm, First Aid, Gort, Junkion and Scrapper in the same series, he then returned to the characters of Sideswipe and Scrapper for the video game Transformers: Devastation. Fans of the 80s will also remember him as the voice of Duke in GI Joe, Lance in Voltron, plus Grouchy, Lazy and Handy Smurf in The Smurfs.



Michael will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long.