TFcon Toronto 2017 Update: Michael Bell Attending

Monday, January 16th, 2017 2:15PM CST

The folks over at TFcon Toronto have confirmed for us their first guest: Michael Bell, the voice of G1 Brainstorm, Bombshell, Gort, First Aid, Junkion and Scrapper, who also voiced Sideswipe and Swoop in the Transformers: Devastation game. Check out the bio below and remember to schedule your visit to TFcon!

Thanks to TFcon Toronto 2017 sponsor The Chosen Prime we are happy to welcome back the voice of Generation 1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop Michael Bell to TFcon Toronto 2017. The voices of Bombshell, Brainstorm, First Aid, Gort, Junkion and Scrapper in the same series, he then returned to the characters of Sideswipe and Scrapper for the video game Transformers: Devastation. Fans of the 80s will also remember him as the voice of Duke in GI Joe, Lance in Voltron, plus Grouchy, Lazy and Handy Smurf in The Smurfs.

Michael will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long.
