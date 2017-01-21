TFNation 2017 Tickets and Hotel Bookings Open on February 1st, Information

Dear attendees,



This is our third and final extended post, covering all the important information you need before sales day. Before covering updates, please allow us to summarise the key information which has already been announced.



CONVENTION TIME AND LOCATION



Friday 11th – Sunday 13th August 2017



Hilton Birmingham Metropole,

The NEC,

Pendigo Way,

Birmingham,

B40 1PP

United Kingdom



CONFIRMED GUESTS



Venus Terzo (Actor: Blackarachnia)

Bob Budiansky (Comic writer, artist, editor and bio creator: Marvel G1)

Jack Lawrence (Comic artist: Lost Light)

Josh Perez (Comic artist and colourist: The Transformers)

John-Paul Bove (Comic writer and colourist: Regeneration One)



Please remember that at TFNation 2017, whilst guests may sell autographed merchandise, there is no charge to have your own materials signed - up to two per attendee.



(More guests to be confirmed. All guests appearances are subject to availability)



TICKET PRICES



Pricing for TFNation 2017 tickets is as follows;



WEEKEND TICKETS



Senior (60+) £20.00

Adult (18-59) £60.00

Young Adult (16-17) £30.00

Child (0-15) Weekend: Free, with ticket-holding Adult/Senior.



SATURDAY ONLY



Senior (60+) £15.00

Adult (18-59) £35.00

Young Adult (16-17) £20.00

Child (0-15) Saturday: Free, with ticket-holding Adult/Senior.



SUNDAY ONLY



Senior (60+) £10.00

Adult (18-59) £30.00

Young Adult (16-17) £15.00

Child (0-15) Sunday: Free, with ticket-holding Adult/Senior.



(All tickets and prices are subject to terms and conditions which will be provided for your agreement prior to purchase)



HOTEL PRICES



The TFNation 2017 exclusive nightly rate is as follows:



£60.75 - Single Deluxe room - (including breakfast)

£70.00 - Twin Deluxe room - (including breakfast for two people)

£70.00 - Queen Deluxe - (including breakfast for one or two people)

£130.00 - Queen Executive - (including breakfast for one or two people and executive lounge access)



(Special rates are strictly subject to availability)



NEW INFORMATION - EXTRA HOTEL ROOMS



As many of you have seen from our recent photographs, several members of the TFNation crew recently visited the Hilton to perform preparations for this year’s event. Whilst there we were able to discuss the issues some attendees have raised with bedrooms.



In an attempt to facilitate as many of our attendees as possible, the Hilton has generously provided us with some additional bedrooms for the nights around our convention nights. There will now be accommodation available at the discounted rate on the following nights;



Wednesday 9th August 2017

Thursday 10th August 2017

Friday 11th August 2017

Saturday 12th August 2017

Sunday 13th August 2017

Monday 14th August 2017

Tuesday 15th August 2017



It is very important to note that due to high demand in the area (owing to the Festival of Quilts, and other events) the amount of rooms we will be allocated for these additional nights is likely to be extremely limited. There will be no “top up” rooms made available later – once they are gone, that is likely to be it.



As previously mentioned, only the three convention nights are contracted to us – we are therefore incredibly grateful for the Hilton agreeing to release additional nights at a discounted rate, when they were fully entitled to sell them at full value.



NEW INFORMATION – FAMILY ROOMS AND DISABLED ACCESS ROOMS



Our allocation will now include a small number of family rooms, which will also be presented at a discounted rate. Please note these are ONLY to be booked by families and not by single attendees. Please be mindful of those whose entire weekend depends on this room type.



NEW INFORMATION– TICKET SALES TIME



As previously advised, tickets and hotels rooms will go on general sale on 1st February 2017. We can now confirm that we aim to open sales at 6pm GMT.



For our international friends, this works out as follows;



7pm CET

1pm EST

12pm CST

10am PST

5am AEDT Thursday 2nd

7am NZDT Thursday 2nd



We hope this will provide as many people as possible with a good chance of securing a ticket and that all important bedroom.