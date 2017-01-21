Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

TFNation 2017 Tickets and Hotel Bookings Open on February 1st, Information

Transformers News: TFNation 2017 Tickets and Hotel Bookings Open on February 1st, Information

Sunday, January 29th, 2017 6:21AM CST

Category: Event News
Views: 727

Ahead of the new website being rolled out, and as a handy tip for the people planning to attend the UK's biggest Transformers fan-convention, the folks at TFNation have sent along a wonderfully detailed round-up of all the information needed to book event tickets and hotel rooms for Birmingham. Check it all out below!

Dear attendees,

This is our third and final extended post, covering all the important information you need before sales day. Before covering updates, please allow us to summarise the key information which has already been announced.

CONVENTION TIME AND LOCATION

Friday 11th – Sunday 13th August 2017

Hilton Birmingham Metropole,
The NEC,
Pendigo Way,
Birmingham,
B40 1PP
United Kingdom

CONFIRMED GUESTS

Venus Terzo (Actor: Blackarachnia)
Bob Budiansky (Comic writer, artist, editor and bio creator: Marvel G1)
Jack Lawrence (Comic artist: Lost Light)
Josh Perez (Comic artist and colourist: The Transformers)
John-Paul Bove (Comic writer and colourist: Regeneration One)

Please remember that at TFNation 2017, whilst guests may sell autographed merchandise, there is no charge to have your own materials signed - up to two per attendee.

(More guests to be confirmed. All guests appearances are subject to availability)

TICKET PRICES

Pricing for TFNation 2017 tickets is as follows;

WEEKEND TICKETS

Senior (60+) £20.00
Adult (18-59) £60.00
Young Adult (16-17) £30.00
Child (0-15) Weekend: Free, with ticket-holding Adult/Senior.

SATURDAY ONLY

Senior (60+) £15.00
Adult (18-59) £35.00
Young Adult (16-17) £20.00
Child (0-15) Saturday: Free, with ticket-holding Adult/Senior.

SUNDAY ONLY

Senior (60+) £10.00
Adult (18-59) £30.00
Young Adult (16-17) £15.00
Child (0-15) Sunday: Free, with ticket-holding Adult/Senior.

(All tickets and prices are subject to terms and conditions which will be provided for your agreement prior to purchase)

HOTEL PRICES

The TFNation 2017 exclusive nightly rate is as follows:

£60.75 - Single Deluxe room - (including breakfast)
£70.00 - Twin Deluxe room - (including breakfast for two people)
£70.00 - Queen Deluxe - (including breakfast for one or two people)
£130.00 - Queen Executive - (including breakfast for one or two people and executive lounge access)

(Special rates are strictly subject to availability)

NEW INFORMATION - EXTRA HOTEL ROOMS

As many of you have seen from our recent photographs, several members of the TFNation crew recently visited the Hilton to perform preparations for this year’s event. Whilst there we were able to discuss the issues some attendees have raised with bedrooms.

In an attempt to facilitate as many of our attendees as possible, the Hilton has generously provided us with some additional bedrooms for the nights around our convention nights. There will now be accommodation available at the discounted rate on the following nights;

Wednesday 9th August 2017
Thursday 10th August 2017
Friday 11th August 2017
Saturday 12th August 2017
Sunday 13th August 2017
Monday 14th August 2017
Tuesday 15th August 2017

It is very important to note that due to high demand in the area (owing to the Festival of Quilts, and other events) the amount of rooms we will be allocated for these additional nights is likely to be extremely limited. There will be no “top up” rooms made available later – once they are gone, that is likely to be it.

As previously mentioned, only the three convention nights are contracted to us – we are therefore incredibly grateful for the Hilton agreeing to release additional nights at a discounted rate, when they were fully entitled to sell them at full value.

NEW INFORMATION – FAMILY ROOMS AND DISABLED ACCESS ROOMS

Our allocation will now include a small number of family rooms, which will also be presented at a discounted rate. Please note these are ONLY to be booked by families and not by single attendees. Please be mindful of those whose entire weekend depends on this room type.

NEW INFORMATION– TICKET SALES TIME

As previously advised, tickets and hotels rooms will go on general sale on 1st February 2017. We can now confirm that we aim to open sales at 6pm GMT.

For our international friends, this works out as follows;

7pm CET
1pm EST
12pm CST
10am PST
5am AEDT Thursday 2nd
7am NZDT Thursday 2nd

We hope this will provide as many people as possible with a good chance of securing a ticket and that all important bedroom.
Credit(s): TFNation
