Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!

Friday, December 30th, 2016 2:59PM CST

Categories: Toy News, Sponsor News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 153

NEW HOT PREORDERS:
Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!

- DNA Design - DS-01 - Susanoo
- Mastermind Creations - R-28 - Tyrantron
- ToyWorld - TW-C07 - Constructor - Full Set of 6 Figures
- C+ Customs - THC-02 - Combiner Wars - Defensor - Add on Set
- C+ Customs - THC-02B - Combiner Wars - Victorion - Add on Set
- DR. Wu - DW-P30 - Power of Titan - Clear and Solid Versions
- Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-01 - Archenemy
- Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-02 Megatooth
- Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-05 Comera and LER-06 Echara
- e-hobby - Transformers Legends - Magna Convoy
- Transformers Legends Series - LG42 Godbomber
- DX9 D06 - Carry
- MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron

NEW HOT IN STOCK ITEMS:
Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!

- BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge
- Iron Factory - IF-EX17L Norimune & 17S Muramasa
- FansToys FT-04 Scoria - Reissue
- Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-10 Roadcrane
- Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06
- Titans Return 2016 - Deluxe Wave 3 - Set of 4
- Transformers Starscream - Premium Scale 16in Collectible Figure
- Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime
- Fans Toys FT-18 - Lupus
- ACE-01 Tumbler
- MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno

Save BIG on 300+ items at TFSource's Winter Sale! Keep away the cold with BIG TF Savings at TFSource's Winter Sale! 300 items with more to be added, save up to 70% off!

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!

Hot new preorder: DNA Designs DS-01 Susanoo. Get your preorder in today at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
DNA Design - DS-01 - Susanoo

Now up for preorder: DNA Design- DK-04 - Fortress Maximus - Foot upgrade kit. This kit features a set of articulated feet, hip joint and new cover plate! Get your preorder in here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
DNA Design - DK-04 - Fortress Maximus - Foot Upgrade Kit

Now restocked - BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge

Now Instock - Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime

Now up for preorder - MP-37 Artfire w/ Targetmaster Nightstick! Preorder yours at TFSource here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
MP-37 Masterpiece Artfire w/ Targetmaster Nightstick

Instock and ready to be added to your collection! Get MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno

Official images from Takara Tomy of Masterpiece Megatron V2. Preorder yours here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron

Masterpiece Reissues available for preorder! MP-10 Optimus, MP-11 Starscream, MP-13 Soundwave with Laserbeak, MP-15 Ravage and Rumble, and MP-16 Frenzy and Buzzsaw! Preorder each one here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
MP-13 - Masterpiece Soundwave

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
MP-10 - Masterpiece Optimus Prime - 3rd Reissue

Toyworld - TW-C07 - Constructor - Full set of 6 figures now up for preorder! Get your preorder in here today at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
ToyWorld - TW-C07 - Constructor - Full Set of 6 Figures

Now up for preorder - ToyWorld - TW-M07 Spaceracer! Preorder yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
ToyWorld - TW-M07 Spaceracer

Now up for preorder - ToyWorld - TW-M01 Primorion, TW-M03 Crank and TW-M04 Spanner! Preorder all 3 today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
[urlhttps://tfsource.com/toyworld/TW-M01-Primorion/]ToyWorld - TW-M01 Primorion[/url]

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
ToyWorld - TW-M03 Crank

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
ToyWorld - TW-M04 Spanner

New Preorder at TFSource - C+ CUSTOMS - THC-02 - Combiner Wars - Defensor - Add on set! THC-02 by C+ Custom includes everything needed to upgrade your combiner wars Defensor figures! Preorder here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
C+ Customs - THC-02 - Combiner Wars - Defensor - Add on Set

New Preorder - C+ Customs - THC-02B - Combiner Wars - Victorion - Add on set! Preorder here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
C+ Customs - THC-02B - Combiner Wars - Victorion - Add on Set

Back Instock: FansToys FT-04 Scoria - Reissue. Don't miss out again! Get it here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
FansToys FT-04 Scoria - Reissue

Now Instock: Fans Toys FT-18 - Lupus. Order yours here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Fans Toys FT-18 - Lupus

Preorder are now avaliable for Fanstoys FT-20A - AEGIS SENTINEL Pack A & B! This ginormous bot is one you will not want to miss out on! Get yours here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Fans Toys FT-20A - Aegis Sentinel - Pack A

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Fans Toys FT-20A - Aegis Sentinel - Pack B

Also up for preorder from FansToys - Fans Toys FT-22 - Koot, Fans Toys FT-27 - Spindrift, and Fans Toys FT-28 - Hydra! Preorder here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Fans Toys FT-22 - Koot

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Fans Toys FT-27 - Spindrift

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Fans Toys FT-28 - Hydra

Now Instock: Iron Factory - IF-EX17L Norimune & 17S Muramasa. Add them to your collection today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Iron Factory - IF-EX17L Norimune & 17S Muramasa

New images from Iron Factory of IF-EX14 Ultimate Commander! Preorder IF-EX 14 at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Iron Factory - IF-EX14 - Ultimate Commander w. bonus Elita

Tons of Iron Factory preorders avaliable at TFSource! Check out all the new preorders here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
https://tfsource.com/iron-factory/?sort_by=preorder

Huge new Iron Factory preorder now avaliable at TFSource! Preorder IF - War Giant today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Iron Factory - War Giant - Sets A, B & C

Preorder Iron Factory's IF-EX20F - Fang of Tyranny Set of 3 figures here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Iron Factory - IF-EX20F - Fang of Tyranny Set of 3

Adding Iron Factory IF-EX18 Lord Scorpion to your collection is just a click away. Get it here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Iron Factory - IF-EX18 - Lordscorpion - Lord Scorpion

Now Instock - Titans Return 2016 - Deluxe Wave 3 - Set of 4! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Titans Return 2016 - Deluxe Wave 3 - Set of 4


MMC R-28 Tyrantron now up for preorder at TFSource! Get your preorder in here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Mastermind Creations - R-28 - Tyrantron

Now Instock - Limited edition, TFCon Chicago Exclusive MMC Ocular Max - PS-10 Roadcrane. Hurry while supplies last!

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-10 Roadcrane

Now Instock - Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06

Make Toys - City Bot Series - MCB03P - Devil Stinger stands ready to battle his arch-nemesis Utopia! preorder it at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Make Toys - City Bot Series - MCB03P - Devil Stinger

Full color image of MakeToys Contactshot! Preorder yours here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Make Toys - MTRM-06 ContactShot w/ Targetwarrior

Preorders are now up for the lastest in MakeToys Remastered Series: Downbeat! Get yours today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Make Toys - MRTM-09 - Downbeat

New Preorders! Dr. Wu - P30 Power of Titan solid and clear versions. Get these great add-ons today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
DR. Wu - DW-P30 - Power of Titan - Solid Version

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
DR. Wu - DW-P30 - Power of Titan - Clear Version

Now up for preorder - Professor Heisenberg - SS01 - Solution Set (Master Cleaver and Cannon)! Preorder at TFsource here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Professor Heisenberg - SS01 - Solution Set (Master Cleaver and Cannon)

Fans Hobby Master Builder MB-01 - Archenemy and MB-02 Megatooth up for preorder. Get them here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-01 - Archenemy

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-02 Megatooth

Now up for preorder - Fansproject Lost Realm LER-05 Comera and LER-06 Echara! Preorder today at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-05 Comera

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-06 Echara

Now instock,the latest release in Fansproject's Warbot series - WB007-Dai-Z! Order yours here today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Fansproject - Warbot - WB007 - Dai-Z

Add EHobby's Transformers Legends - Manga Convoy to your collection. Preorder it here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
e-hobby - Transformers Legends - Magna Convoy

Preorder avaliable for the second figure in the TFC Toys Trinity Force team - TF-02 - Red Knight! Preorder Today -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
TFC Toys - Trinity Force - TF-02 - Red Knight

New Preorder: TFC Toys - PS-03Y - HerQules - SP ver. - Limited Edition Yellow Version! This limited edition recolor of HerQules comes in exclusive SGC convention packaging.

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
TFC Toys - PS-03Y - HerQules - SP ver. - Limited Edition Yellow Version

TFC Toys P-06 Thousandkills now up for preorder! Order it here today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
TFC Toys - Poseidon - P06 - Thousandkills

Now available for Preorder, TFC Toys’ first release in their Trinity Force team - TF-01 Raging Bull! Preorder it here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
TFC Toys - Trinity Force - TF-01 Raging Bull

Now up for preorder – The legendary figure that combines with Super Ginrai to form Super God Ginrai - LG42 Godbomber! Preorder here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Transformers Legends Series - LG42 Godbomber

Now up for Preorder! Perfect Effect - PC 15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade Kit or Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai. Get it here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
PC-15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade for Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai

New Takara Legends instock! Find all your favorites here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
New Takara Legends Instock

X-Transbot's Masterpiece scaled MM-IX Klaatu transfroms from UFO to robot and back! Preorder Klaatu here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
X-Transbots MM-IX Klaatu

Now up for preorder - X-Transbots MM-X Toro & MM-XI Coprimozzo! Preorder here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
X-Transbots MM-X Toro & MM-XI Coprimozzo - Set of 2

Missed it the 1st time around, well we've got you covered. Preorder DX9 Carry at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
DX9 D06 - Carry

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!

Street Fighter joins the S.H.Figuarts series! Now Up for Preorder- S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Chun Li and Ryu! Preorder both here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Chun Li

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Ryu

Now instock: S.H. Figuarts - Super Saiyan Vegeta! Get it here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Super Saiyan Vegeta

Now Instock - Dragon Summon - Space Pod! Perfect for Dragon Ball Z collectors, as it can accomodate most S.H. Figuarts DBZ figures.

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Dragon Summon - Space Pod

Now instock: Revoltech 001 Deadpool! Get it here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Revoltech - American Comic Characters - Amecomic Yamaguchi - 001 Deadpool

The king of kings Triple H is avaliable for preorder! Get S.H. Figuarts - WWE - Triple H here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
S.H. Figuarts - WWE - Triple H

You're not going to want to miss out on this preorder! Get S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball - XenoVerse Edition - TP (Time Patroler) here at The ToySource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball - XenoVerse Edition - TP (Time Patroler)

Now avaliable for preorder at the Toy Source: S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball - XenoVerse Edition - Trunks! Hurry and preorder yours today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball - XenoVerse Edition - Trunks

Finally, the mighty Megazord makes its long awaited debut in the Soul of Chogokin line! Preorder the Soul of Chogokin - MM Power Rangers - GX-72 Megazord here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!
Soul of Chogokin - MM Power Rangers - GX-72 Megazord

Transformers News: TFsource News! DNA Susanoo, Tyrantron, Sunsurge, Fans Toys, Toyworld & More!

NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Kuma Style is back! With a toy review on Fansproject's WB-007 Dai Z. Check it out here - Instock at TFSource - https://tfsource.com/fansproject/warbot/dai-z/

NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Check out what Peaugh has to say in his latest review on Mastermind Creations R-21 - TITANIKA. Get MMC R-21 Titanika here at TFSource - Mastermind Creations R-21 - TITANIKA

NEW SOURCE ARTICLE! Maz's Top Ten purchases of 2016, this week running through #10 to #6 - Top 10 of 2016 – Part 1 | Source Blog

NEW SOURCE INTERVIEW! Ben Parfitt shares his insights & fantastic collection in one of our favourite features! [url=https://tfsource.com/bl…/collector-interview-54-ben-parfitt/]Collector Interview 54 – Ben Parfitt[/url]

NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Check out Peaugh's Final Version update review on PS-06 Terraegis! Then add it to your collection by clicking here - https://tfsource.com/ocular-max/PS-06-terraegis/

NEW SOURCE ARTICLE! How difficult is it to continue collecting Transformers in an unfamiliar country? How Do I Collect Here? | Source Blog

