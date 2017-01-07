TFsource News! DX9 Carry and Terror, Titanika, Striker Noir, Sovereign, Gigapower, & TW Constructor!
NEW ITEMS ARRIVING SOON!
NEW HOT IN STOCK ITEMS:
- DX9 D06 - Carry
- DX9 D06T - Terror - LE2000
- DX9 Toys - AL-01 - Combiner Wars - Leader Class Megatron - Upgrade Kit
- GigaPower - Gigasaurs - HQ02R - Grassor and HQ03 - Guttur - Chrome Versions
- Mastermind Creations - R-21 - Titanika
- Iron Factory - IF-EX16N Night Assassin - SGC 2016 Convention Exclusive
- ToyWorld Construction Combiner Yellow Version Figures
- Transformers Legend Series Instock
- MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno w/ Die-cast Mini Metal Optimus Prime
- Generation Toy - Gravity Builder - Full Set of 6 Figures + Megasorry & Tyrant
- BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge
NEW HOT PREORDERS:
- Make Toys - MTCD-01SP - Striker Noir
- ToyWorld - TW-C07 - Constructor - Full Set of 6 Figures
- Make Toys - MTCD02 - Rioter Despotron
- Spark Toy - ST02
- Platinum Edition - Rise of Rodimus Prime - Set of 2 Figures
- Make Toys - MRTM-09 - Downbeat
- Platinum Edition - Autobot Heroes - Set of 5 Figures
- DNA Design - DS-01 - Susanoo
- Mastermind Creations - R-28 - Tyrantron
- C+ Customs - THC-02 - Combiner Wars - Defensor - Add on Set
- C+ Customs - THC-02B - Combiner Wars - Victorion - Add on Set
- DR. Wu - DW-P30 - Power of Titan - Clear and Solid Versions
- Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-01 - Archenemy
- Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-02 Megatooth
Save BIG on 300+ items at TFSource's Winter Sale! Keep away the cold with BIG TF Savings at TFSource's Winter Sale! 300 items with more to be added, save up to 70% off!
DX9 D06T - Terror - LE2000 restocked! This is the final stock from DX9 so hurry and get your order in here -
DX9 D06T - Terror - LE2000
Missed it the 1st time around, well we've got you covered. Order DX9 Carry at TFSource - Instock Now!-
DX9 D06 - Carry
DX9 Toys - AL-01 - Combiner Wars - Leader Class Megatron - Upgrade Kit back instock! Add it to your collection today -
DX9 Toys - AL-01 - Combiner Wars - Leader Class Megatron - Upgrade Kit
Instock: Iron Factory - IF-EX16N Night Assassin - SGC 2016 Convention Exclusive. Get it here -
Iron Factory - IF-EX16N Night Assassin - SGC 2016 Convention Exclusive
Now Instock: Iron Factory - IF-EX17L Norimune & 17S Muramasa. Add them to your collection today!
Iron Factory - IF-EX17L Norimune & 17S Muramasa
Now Instock - GigaPower - Gigasaurs - HQ02R - Grassor - Chrome and HQ03 - Guttur - Chrome! Order yours here -
GigaPower - Gigasaurs - HQ02R - Grassor - Chrome
GigaPower - Gigasaurs - HQ03 - Guttur - Chrome
MMC R-21 Titanika instock and ready to be added to your collection! Order it here -
Mastermind Creations - R-21 - Titanika
MMC R-28 Tyrantron now up for preorder at TFSource! Get your preorder in here -
Mastermind Creations - R-28 - Tyrantron
Now Instock - Limited edition, TFCon Chicago Exclusive MMC Ocular Max - PS-10 Roadcrane. Hurry while supplies last!
Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-10 Roadcrane
Now Instock - Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06! Order yours here:
Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06
Tons of Transformers Legend Series Instock! Add LG36, LG37, LG38 & LG39 to your collection today!
Transformers Legend Series Instock
Now up for preorder – The legendary figure that combines with Super Ginrai to form Super God Ginrai - LG42 Godbomber! Preorder here at TFSource -
Transformers Legends Series - LG42 Godbomber
Now up for Preorder! Perfect Effect - PC 15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade Kit or Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai. Get it here at TFSource -
PC-15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade for Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai
Now up for preorder - Make Toys - MTCD-01SP - Striker Noir! Preorder yours here:
Make Toys - MTCD-01SP - Striker Noir
MakeToys MCTM Restock coming soon! Hurry and preorder before its too late!
Make Toys - MTCD02 - Rioter Despotron
According to the Maketoys Facebook Page MTRM-09 Downbeat will be coming out in January 2017! Preorder MakeToys MTRM-09 Downbeat here -
Make Toys - MRTM-09 - Downbeat
Make Toys - City Bot Series - MCB03P - Devil Stinger stands ready to battle his arch-nemesis Utopia! preorder it at TFSource -
Make Toys - City Bot Series - MCB03P - Devil Stinger
Full color image of MakeToys Contactshot! Preorder yours here -
Make Toys - MTRM-06 ContactShot w/ Targetwarrior
Many items arriving this week! Fans Toys Sovereign, TFC Mentarazor, TransformMission Carnage and More!
FansToys FT-16 Sovereign
TFC Toys - Poseidon - P01 - Mentarazor
TransFormMission - Havoc - M-02 Carnage
Iron Factory - IF-EX14 - Ultimate Commander w. bonus Elita
Instock: ToyWorld Construction Combiner Yellow Version! Get all the figures to build this mighty constructor here at TFSource -
ToyWorld Construction Combiner Yellow Version Figures
Toyworld - TW-C07 - Constructor - Full set of 6 figures now up for preorder! Get your preorder in here today at TFSource -
ToyWorld - TW-C07 - Constructor - Full Set of 6 Figures
Now up for preorder - Upgrades for Constructor Green and Yellow Versions! Check them out here:
Toy World Constructor Upgrades
Now up for preorder - ToyWorld - TW-M07 Spaceracer! Preorder yours here:
ToyWorld - TW-M07 Spaceracer
New Preorder up at TFSource from Spark Toys! Preorder ST-02 here -
Spark Toy - ST02
Preorder Platinum Edition - Rise of Rodimus Prime and Relive this famous battle scene from the Transfomrers 1986 movie with the 2-pack colletors edition piece!
Platinum Edition - Rise of Rodimus Prime - Set of 2 Figures
Relive the glory of the 1986 Transformers movie with the Platinum Edition Autobot Heroes Set! Preorder the Platinum Edition Autobot Heroes - Set of 5 figures today!
Platinum Edition - Autobot Heroes - Set of 5 Figures
Instock: MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno w/ diecast Mini Metal Optimus Prime! Add to your collection today -
MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno w/ Die-cast Mini Metal Optimus Prime
Now Instock - Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime! Order yours here:
Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime
Now up for preorder - MP-37 Artfire w/ Targetmaster Nightstick! Preorder yours at TFSource here:
MP-37 Masterpiece Artfire w/ Targetmaster Nightstick
Instock and ready to be added to your collection! Get MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno here at TFSource -
MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno
Official images from Takara Tomy of Masterpiece Megatron V2. Preorder yours here at TFSource -
MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron
Masterpiece Reissues available for preorder! MP-10 Optimus, MP-11 Starscream, MP-13 Soundwave with Laserbeak, MP-15 Ravage and Rumble, and MP-16 Frenzy and Buzzsaw! Preorder each one here -
MP-13 - Masterpiece Soundwave
MP-10 - Masterpiece Optimus Prime - 3rd Reissue
Get the Gravity Builder - Full set of 6 Figures PLUS Megasorry & Tyrant here at TFSource -
Generation Toy - Gravity Builder - Full Set of 6 Figures + Megasorry & Tyrant
Hot new preorder: DNA Designs DS-01 Susanoo. Get your preorder in today at TFSource -
DNA Design - DS-01 - Susanoo
Now up for preorder: DNA Design- DK-04 - Fortress Maximus - Foot upgrade kit. This kit features a set of articulated feet, hip joint and new cover plate! Get your preorder in here -
DNA Design - DK-04 - Fortress Maximus - Foot Upgrade Kit
Now restocked - BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge! Order yours here:
BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge
New Preorder at TFSource - C+ CUSTOMS - THC-02 - Combiner Wars - Defensor - Add on set! THC-02 by C+ Custom includes everything needed to upgrade your combiner wars Defensor figures! Preorder here -
C+ Customs - THC-02 - Combiner Wars - Defensor - Add on Set
New Preorder - C+ Customs - THC-02B - Combiner Wars - Victorion - Add on set! Preorder here at TFSource -
C+ Customs - THC-02B - Combiner Wars - Victorion - Add on Set
Back Instock: FansToys FT-04 Scoria - Reissue. Don't miss out again! Get it here -
FansToys FT-04 Scoria - Reissue
Now Instock: Fans Toys FT-18 - Lupus. Order yours here -
Fans Toys FT-18 - Lupus
Preorder are now avaliable for Fanstoys FT-20A - AEGIS SENTINEL Pack A & B! This ginormous bot is one you will not want to miss out on! Get yours here -
Fans Toys FT-20A - Aegis Sentinel - Pack A
Fans Toys FT-20A - Aegis Sentinel - Pack B
Also up for preorder from FansToys - Fans Toys FT-22 - Koot, Fans Toys FT-27 - Spindrift, and Fans Toys FT-28 - Hydra! Preorder here:
Fans Toys FT-22 - Koot
Fans Toys FT-27 - Spindrift
Fans Toys FT-28 - Hydra
Now Instock - Titans Return 2016 - Deluxe Wave 3 - Set of 4! Order yours here:
Titans Return 2016 - Deluxe Wave 3 - Set of 4
New Preorders! Dr. Wu - P30 Power of Titan solid and clear versions. Get these great add-ons today!
DR. Wu - DW-P30 - Power of Titan - Solid Version
DR. Wu - DW-P30 - Power of Titan - Clear Version
Now up for preorder - Professor Heisenberg - SS01 - Solution Set (Master Cleaver and Cannon)! Preorder at TFsource here:
Professor Heisenberg - SS01 - Solution Set (Master Cleaver and Cannon)
Fans Hobby Master Builder MB-01 - Archenemy and MB-02 Megatooth up for preorder. Get them here -
Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-01 - Archenemy
Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-02 Megatooth
Now up for preorder - Fansproject Lost Realm LER-05 Comera and LER-06 Echara! Preorder today at TFSource -
Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-05 Comera
Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-06 Echara
Now instock,the latest release in Fansproject's Warbot series - WB007-Dai-Z! Order yours here today!
Fansproject - Warbot - WB007 - Dai-Z
Add EHobby's Transformers Legends - Manga Convoy to your collection. Preorder it here at TFSource -
e-hobby - Transformers Legends - Magna Convoy
Preorder avaliable for the second figure in the TFC Toys Trinity Force team - TF-02 - Red Knight! Preorder Today -
TFC Toys - Trinity Force - TF-02 - Red Knight
New Preorder: TFC Toys - PS-03Y - HerQules - SP ver. - Limited Edition Yellow Version! This limited edition recolor of HerQules comes in exclusive SGC convention packaging.
TFC Toys - PS-03Y - HerQules - SP ver. - Limited Edition Yellow Version
TFC Toys P-06 Thousandkills now up for preorder! Order it here today!
TFC Toys - Poseidon - P06 - Thousandkills
Now available for Preorder, TFC Toys’ first release in their Trinity Force team - TF-01 Raging Bull! Preorder it here -
TFC Toys - Trinity Force - TF-01 Raging Bull
X-Transbot's Masterpiece scaled MM-IX Klaatu transfroms from UFO to robot and back! Preorder Klaatu here -
X-Transbots MM-IX Klaatu
Now up for preorder - X-Transbots MM-X Toro & MM-XI Coprimozzo! Preorder here:
X-Transbots MM-X Toro & MM-XI Coprimozzo - Set of 2
NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Check out one red HOT review of MP-33 Inferno by Kuma Style and order yours here - https://tfsource.com/masterpiece/mp-33-inferno/
NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Don't miss out on Kuma Style's MakeToys Rioter Despotion full in-depth review! Preorder it while it lasts at TFSource and watch the review here - https://tfsource.com/make-toys/rioter-despotron/
NEW SOURCE ARTICLE! Maz reels off his Top Ten purchases of 2016, this week running through #5 to #1!! Top 10 of 2016 – Part 2 | Source Blog
If you missed it, you can also read part 1:
Top 10 of 2016 – Part 1 | Source Blog
NEW SOURCE INTERVIEW! Nic Hughes had his Rock Lords collection on show at TFN, but his TF passion is even greater Collector Interview 55 – Nicholas Hughes
NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Kuma Style is back! With a toy review on Fansproject's WB-007 Dai Z. Check it out here - Instock at TFSource - https://tfsource.com/fansproject/warbot/dai-z/
NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Check out what Peaugh has to say in his latest review on Mastermind Creations R-21 - TITANIKA. Get MMC R-21 Titanika here at TFSource - Mastermind Creations R-21 - TITANIKA
NEW SOURCE ARTICLE! Maz's Top Ten purchases of 2016, this week running through #10 to #6 - Top 10 of 2016 – Part 1 | Source Blog
