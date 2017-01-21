Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

TFsource News! FP Comera / Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera / Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!

Friday, January 27th, 2017 12:12PM CST

Categories: Toy News, Sponsor News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 2,833

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!

NEW HOT IN STOCK ITEMS:
Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!

- Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-05 Comera and LER-06 Echara
- BadCube - OTS-10 Slick
- Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-07 Artifex
- Make Toys - MRTM-09 - Downbeat
- GARATRON - GOD-01 - Thunderstorm
- Iron Factory - IF-EX19 - Shadow Tengu
- DX9 Toys - War in Pocket - X18 Bumper and X19 Quaker
- FansToys FT-16 Sovereign
- TransFormMission - Havoc - M-02 Carnage
- Toyworld Coneheads Now Instock!
- DX9 D10 Hanzo
- Soul of Chogokin - GoLion - GX-71 Voltron

NEW HOT PREORDERS:
Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!

- ThreeA Premium Scale 16'' G1 OPTIMUS PRIME CLASSIC EDITION - Transformers Generation One
- Mastermind Creations - R-19 - Kultur - Reissue
- ToyWorld - TW-M05 Coolsville
- Mastermind Creations - Continuum set add-on for R-17 Carnifex
- MP-38 Masterpiece Optimus Primal - Supreme Commander Version
- TFC Toys - Poseidon - P05 - Deathclaw
- KFC - Hands for Ghost Starscream, Hasbro MP Starscream and MP Skywarp
- Make Toys - MTCD-01SP - Striker Noir
- ToyWorld - TW-C07 - Constructor - Full Set of 6 Figures
- Spark Toy - ST02
- Mastermind Creations - R-28 - Tyrantron

________________________

Save BIG on 300+ items at TFSource's Winter Sale! Keep away the cold with BIG TF Savings at TFSource's Winter Sale! 300 items with more to be added, save up to 70% off!

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!

________________________

New Preorder Up - ThreeA 16" Premium Scale G1 Optimus Prime! The first figure in ThreeA’s impressive G1 series, this piece features 59 Points of articulation and stands 16” tall!! This is the definitive Optimus Prime piece to get, preorder it here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
ThreeA Premium Scale 16'' G1 OPTIMUS PRIME CLASSIC EDITION - Transformers Generation One

________________________

Bad Cube's OTS-10 Slick has arrived! Order Slick here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
BadCube - OTS-10 Slick

________________________

Now instock - Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm LER-05 Comera and LER-06 Echara! Order both here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-05 Comera

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-06 Echara

________________________

Kultor is being reissued, so hurry and get your preorder in now before it's too late! Preorder right here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Mastermind Creations - R-19 - Kultur - Reissue

Instock: Mastermind Creations Artifex! Add it to your TFSource cart -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-07 Artifex

Now Instock - Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06 Terraegis! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06 Terraegis

Now available for preorder: MMC Continuum set add on for R-17 Carnifex! Click here to get your preorder in -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Mastermind Creations - Continuum set add-on for R-17 Carnifex

MMC R-21 Titanika instock and ready to be added to your collection! Order it here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Mastermind Creations - R-21 - Titanika

MMC R-28 Tyrantron now up for preorder at TFSource! Get your preorder in here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Mastermind Creations - R-28 - Tyrantron

________________________

It's bananas! Really, its a bunch of bananas. Looks like MP-38 Beast Convoy/ Optimus Primal Supreme Commander will come with diecast accessory of bananas. Preorder MP-38 here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
MP-38 Masterpiece Optimus Primal - Supreme Commander Version

New preorder up at TFSource: KFC - KP-GH Hands for MP-03G Ghost Starscream and KP-HS replacement hands for MP-03 Hasbro MP Starscream! Preorder your replacement hands here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
KFC - KP-GH hands for MP-03G Ghost Starscream

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
KFC - KP-HS hands for MP-03 Hasbro Masterpiece Starscream

Also up for preorder: KFC - KP-TK hands for MP-06 Masterpiece Skywarp! Preorder today:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
KFC - KP-TK Hands for MP-06 Masterpiece Skywarp

Instock: MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno w/ diecast Mini Metal Optimus Prime! Add to your collection today -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno w/ Die-cast Mini Metal Optimus Prime

Now Instock - Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime

________________________

Now Instock - Make Toys - MRTM-09 - Downbeat! Add this to your collection here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Make Toys - MRTM-09 - Downbeat

Now up for preorder - Make Toys - MTCD-01SP - Striker Noir! Preorder yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Make Toys - MTCD-01SP - Striker Noir

MakeToys MCTM Restock! Both Rioter Despotron and Striker Manus are both back instock! Hurry and order before its too late!

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Make Toys - MTCD02 - Rioter Despotron

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Make Toys - MTCD-01 - Striker Manus

________________________

Now available for preorder - Toy World TW-M05 Coolsville! Preorder yours here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
ToyWorld - TW-M05 Coolsville

Instock: Toy World - Constructor - Purple Mixer Barrel. Order it here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
ToyWorld - Constructor - Purple Mixer Barrel

Toyworld Coneheads Now Instock! Order Elegy, Assault and Jets here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
ToyWorld - Conehead - TW-M02A - Combustor - Jets

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
ToyWorld - Conehead - TW-M02B Assault

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
ToyWorld - Conehead - TW-M02C - Requiem - Elegy

Instock: ToyWorld Construction Combiner Yellow Version! Get all the figures to build this mighty constructor here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
ToyWorld Construction Combiner Yellow Version Figures

Toyworld - TW-C07 - Constructor - Full set of 6 figures now up for preorder! Get your preorder in here today at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
ToyWorld - TW-C07 - Constructor - Full Set of 6 Figures

Now up for preorder - Upgrades for Constructor Green and Yellow Versions! Check them out here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Toy World Constructor Upgrades

________________________

Instock - Garatron - God- 01 Thunderstorm! Order it today -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
GARATRON - GOD-01 - Thunderstorm

________________________

Add DX9 Toys War in Pocket - X18 Bumper and X19 Quaker to your collection! Now Instock!

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
DX9 Toys - War in Pocket - X18 Bumper

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
DX9 Toys - War in Pocket - X19 Quaker

Instock - DX9 - D10 Hanzo! Order yours here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
DX9 D10 Hanzo

DX9 D06T - Terror - LE2000 restocked! This is the final stock from DX9 so hurry and get your order in here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
DX9 D06T - Terror - LE2000

Missed it the 1st time around, well we've got you covered. Order DX9 Carry at TFSource - Instock Now!-

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
DX9 D06 - Carry

DX9 Toys - AL-01 - Combiner Wars - Leader Class Megatron - Upgrade Kit back instock! Add it to your collection today -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
DX9 Toys - AL-01 - Combiner Wars - Leader Class Megatron - Upgrade Kit

________________________

Iron Factory -IF EX19 - Shadow Tengu instock at TFSource! Order the 6 changer here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Iron Factory - IF-EX19 - Shadow Tengu

Iron Factory IF-EX14 Ultimate Commander w/ bonus Elita Instock at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Iron Factory - IF-EX14 - Ultimate Commander w. bonus Elita

________________________

Now Instock - Fans Toys Sovereign! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
FansToys FT-16 Sovereign

Preorder are now avaliable for Fanstoys FT-20A - AEGIS SENTINEL Pack A & B! This ginormous bot is one you will not want to miss out on! Get yours here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Fans Toys FT-20A - Aegis Sentinel - Pack A

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Fans Toys FT-20A - Aegis Sentinel - Pack B

________________________

Now Instock - Soul of Chogokin - GoLion - GX-71 Voltron! Add the amazing combiner to your collection today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Soul of Chogokin - GoLion - GX-71 Voltron

________________________

Official pics of TFC TOYS P-05 Deathclaw. Preorder Deathclaw here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
TFC Toys - Poseidon - P05 - Deathclaw

TFC Toys Poseidon - P01 - Mentarazor Instock! Order Mentarazor to build the mighty cominber Poseidon.

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
TFC Toys - Poseidon - P01 - Mentarazor

________________________

Instock - Ace 02 Hiccups! Get it here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
ACE-02 Hiccups

________________________

Get GigaPower - Gigasaurs - HQ02R Grassor Chrome version and the Flame Accessory here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
GigaPower - Gigasaurs - HQ02R - Grassor - Chrome

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
GigaPower - Gigasaurs - Grassor - Flame Accessory

________________________

Instock: Xtransbots Eligos! Add it to your collection here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Xtransbots - MX-III Eligos

________________________

Now Instock - TransFormMission - Havoc - M-02 Carnage! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
TransFormMission - Havoc - M-02 Carnage

________________________

Now Instock - e-hobby - Transformers Legends - Combo Bat! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
e-hobby - Transformers Legends - Combo Bat

Add EHobby's Transformers Legends - Manga Convoy to your collection. Preorder it here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
e-hobby - Transformers Legends - Magna Convoy

________________________

Tons of Transformers Legend Series Instock! Add LG36, LG37, LG38 & LG39 to your collection today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Transformers Legend Series Instock

Now up for preorder – The legendary figure that combines with Super Ginrai to form Super God Ginrai - LG42 Godbomber! Preorder here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Transformers Legends Series - LG42 Godbomber

Now up for Preorder! Perfect Effect - PC 15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade Kit or Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai. Get it here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
PC-15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade for Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai

________________________

New Preorder up at TFSource from Spark Toys! Preorder ST-02 here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Spark Toy - ST02

________________________

Get the Gravity Builder - Full set of 6 Figures PLUS Megasorry & Tyrant here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Generation Toy - Gravity Builder - Full Set of 6 Figures + Megasorry & Tyrant

________________________

Now Instock - Planet X - PX-10 Jupiter! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Planet X - PX-10 Jupiter

________________________

Hot new preorder: DNA Designs DS-01 Susanoo. Get your preorder in today at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
DNA Design - DS-01 - Susanoo

________________________

Fans Hobby Master Builder MB-01 - Archenemy and MB-02 Megatooth up for preorder. Get them here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-01 - Archenemy

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-02 Megatooth

________________________

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!

________________________

Now up for preorder - Play Arts Kai - Marvel Universe - Wolverine! Preorder here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Play Arts Kai - Marvel Universe - Wolverine

________________________

The alluring Harley Quinn joins the S.H. Figuarts line up! Order Suicide Squad Harley Quinn in at the Toy Source -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Suicide Squad - Harley Quinn

________________________

The Federation's mass-produced mobile suit GM joins the A.N.I.M.E. series of hyper-posable, super-realistic action figures. Order Robot Spirits RGM-79 here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Robot Spirits - RGM-79 - GM Version - A.N.I.M.E.

________________________

Now up for preorder - S.H. Figuarts - Doctor Strange & Burning Flame Set! Preorder here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Doctor Strange & Burning Flame Set

________________________

S.H. Figuarts WWE The Rock now instock! Get your figure today -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
S.H. Figuarts - WWE - The Rock

________________________

Now Instock - S.H. Figuarts - Star Wars Rogue One - K-2SO and Death Trooper! Order both here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Star Wars Rogue One - K-2SO

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Star Wars Rogue One - Death Trooper

________________________

Now up for preorder - Dragonball Z - Figuarts ZERO EX - 015 - Majin Buu! Preorder here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Dragonball Z - Figuarts ZERO EX - 015 - Majin Buu

________________________

Pick up the beautifully rendered S.H.Figuarts - Naruto Shippuden - Itachi Uchiha here at The Toy Source -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
S.H.Figuarts - Naruto Shippuden - Itachi Uchiha

________________________

The powerful alien kaiju that menaced the original Ultraman debuts in S.H.Figuarts! Get Ultraman – Zetton here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Ultraman - Zetton

________________________

Here comes Leo Aiola expanding all your display possibilities! Get D.D.Panoramation Leo Aiola - Leo's Glint here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
D.D.Panoramation Leo Aiola - Leo's Glint

Saint Seiya - Soul of Gold - Sagittarius Aiolos God Cloth Instock! Order yours today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Saint Seiya - Soul of Gold - Sagittarius Aiolos God Cloth

________________________

Now instock at The Toy Source - Lost Planet 2 - Hardballer - Desert version! Get it here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Lost Planet 2 - Hardballer - Desert version

________________________

Add S.H. Figuarts - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Michelangelo to your TMNT collection today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Michelangelo

________________________

Armor Girls Project: Monster Hunter - Gore Madala Tamashii Mix has arrived! Order it here at The Toy Source -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Armor Girls Project: Monster Hunter - Gore Madala Tamashii Mix

________________________

Suicide Squad: Deadshot now up for preorder at TFSource! Get your preorder in today -

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Suicide Squad - Deadshot

________________________

Street Fighter joins the S.H.Figuarts series! Now Up for Preorder- S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Chun Li and Ryu! Preorder both here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Chun Li

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Ryu

________________________

Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!

NEW SOURCE REVIEW! See what Peaugh has to say about MMC'S PS-07 Artifex in his lastest review -- https://tfsource.com/ocular-max/PS-07-Artifex/

NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Check a new review by Peaugh on Hero Hobby's Tiny Magnus. Preorder here at TFSource - https://tfsource.com/hero-hobby/city-captain/

NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Fans Hobby explode onto the 3PMP scene with the monstrous and fabulous MB-02 Megatooth https://tfsource.com/blog/megatooth/

NEW SOURCE INTERVIEW! Virak Lim shares his breathtaking multi-era collection and his story. Collector Interview 56 – Virak Lim

NEW SOURCE ARTICLE! Maz reels off his Top Ten purchases of 2016, this week running through #5 to #1!! Top 10 of 2016 – Part 2 | Source Blog

________________________


Have you signed up for Source Points yet? Earn points with every purchase towards Freebies! Accumulated points and want to redeem them? Click the following link to enroll or redeem your points today!
Source Points - TF Source

________________________


Become a fan of Tfsource today!
Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Why go to the store when you can go to the SOURCE!
You can also follow us on Twitter!
Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!

________________________


Transformers News: TFsource News! FP Comera/Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Visit our sister site theToySource.com for non-transformers collectibles!
Credit(s): TFSource
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!

Most Popular Transformers News

First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
40,616 views
More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box
36,116 views
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More
30,239 views
More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys
29,731 views
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Skyhammer Review
23,563 views
Connecting all the Titans Return Bases So Far
22,325 views
Robots in Disguise Menasor and Team Bee 4-Bot Combiners Teased
21,285 views
Takara Transformers Legends Individual Headmasters Chromedome, Hardhead, Brainstorm and More
20,307 views

Most Recent Transformers News

Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet In-Stock at Hasbro Toy Shop
Posted 6 hours ago
Screenrant List - "Transformers - 15 Reasons Lost Light is the Greatest Story in the Franchise"
Posted 6 hours ago
Alex Milne To Fill In For IDW Optimus Prime #4
Posted 6 hours ago
Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers
Posted 7 hours ago
IDW Transformers Spotlight 50% Sale on ComiXology.com
Posted 9 hours ago
TFsource News! FP Comera / Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!
Posted 9 hours ago
Marvel Transformers Writer Bob Budiansky to Attend TFNation 2017
Posted 9 hours ago
New Image of Takara Transformers Unite Warriors UW-EX Megatronia and Baldigus
Posted 10 hours ago
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
2016 Transformers TFCC Subscription Service 4.0 Pretender Bludgeon - Time Remaining: 15 days 2 hours 54 minutes 25 seconds
10421 Transformers Collector Club TFCC 2013 Botcon exclusive Breakdown - Time Remaining: 16 days 9 hours 51 minutes 40 seconds
Bludgeon Transformers TFCC subscription service 4.0 2016 - Time Remaining: 17 days 6 hours 48 minutes 51 seconds
Transformers Timelines Scourge Collectors Club Mail - Time Remaining: 20 days 3 hours 5 minutes 34 seconds
TFSS FISITRON (Ironfist); Transformers Subscription Service Collectors Club MISB - Time Remaining: 21 days 8 hours 55 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,824 pages were recently viewed by 788 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.03912 seconds and was viewed 5 times on Friday, January 27th 2017 8:47pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.