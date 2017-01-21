TFsource News! MP-38, MMC Artifex, Kultur, MT Downbeat, Garatron Thunderstorm, TW Coolsville & More!
NEW HOT IN STOCK ITEMS:
- Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-07 Artifex
- Make Toys - MRTM-09 - Downbeat
- GARATRON - GOD-01 - Thunderstorm
- Iron Factory - IF-EX19 - Shadow Tengu
- ToyWorld - Constructor - Purple Mixer Barrel
- DX9 Toys - War in Pocket - X18 Bumper and X19 Quaker
- FansToys FT-16 Sovereign
- TransFormMission - Havoc - M-02 Carnage
- Toyworld Coneheads Now Instock!
- DX9 D10 Hanzo
- Soul of Chogokin - GoLion - GX-71 Voltron
NEW HOT PREORDERS:
- ToyWorld - TW-M05 Coolsville
- Mastermind Creations - Continuum set add-on for R-17 Carnifex
- Mastermind Creations - R-19 - Kultur
- MP-38 Masterpiece Optimus Primal - Supreme Commander Version
- TFC Toys - Poseidon - P05 - Deathclaw
- KFC - Hands for Ghost Starscream, Hasbro MP Starscream and MP Skywarp
- Make Toys - MTCD-01SP - Striker Noir
- ToyWorld - TW-C07 - Constructor - Full Set of 6 Figures
- Spark Toy - ST02
- Mastermind Creations - R-28 - Tyrantron
Save BIG on 300+ items at TFSource's Winter Sale!
Instock: Mastermind Creations Artifex! Add it to your TFSource cart -
Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-07 Artifex
Now Instock - Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06 Terraegis! Order yours here:
Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06 Terraegis
Now up for preorder - Mastermind Creations - R-19 - Kultur! Preorder yours here:
Mastermind Creations - R-19 - Kultur
Now available for preorder: MMC Continuum set add on for R-17 Carnifex! Click here to get your preorder in -
Mastermind Creations - Continuum set add-on for R-17 Carnifex
MMC R-21 Titanika instock and ready to be added to your collection! Order it here -
Mastermind Creations - R-21 - Titanika
MMC R-28 Tyrantron now up for preorder at TFSource! Get your preorder in here -
Mastermind Creations - R-28 - Tyrantron
Now Instock - Make Toys - MRTM-09 - Downbeat! Add this to your collection here:
Make Toys - MRTM-09 - Downbeat
Now up for preorder - Make Toys - MTCD-01SP - Striker Noir! Preorder yours here:
Make Toys - MTCD-01SP - Striker Noir
MakeToys MCTM Restock! Both Rioter Despotron and Striker Manus are both back instock! Hurry and order before its too late!
Make Toys - MTCD02 - Rioter Despotron
Make Toys - MTCD-01 - Striker Manus
Now available for preorder - Toy World TW-M05 Coolsville! Preorder yours here at TFSource -
ToyWorld - TW-M05 Coolsville
Instock: Toy World - Constructor - Purple Mixer Barrel. Order it here at TFSource -
ToyWorld - Constructor - Purple Mixer Barrel
Toyworld Coneheads Now Instock! Order Elegy, Assault and Jets here:
ToyWorld - Conehead - TW-M02A - Combustor - Jets
ToyWorld - Conehead - TW-M02B Assault
ToyWorld - Conehead - TW-M02C - Requiem - Elegy
Instock: ToyWorld Construction Combiner Yellow Version! Get all the figures to build this mighty constructor here at TFSource -
ToyWorld Construction Combiner Yellow Version Figures
Toyworld - TW-C07 - Constructor - Full set of 6 figures now up for preorder! Get your preorder in here today at TFSource -
ToyWorld - TW-C07 - Constructor - Full Set of 6 Figures
Now up for preorder - Upgrades for Constructor Green and Yellow Versions! Check them out here:
Toy World Constructor Upgrades
Instock - Garatron - God- 01 Thunderstorm! Order it today -
GARATRON - GOD-01 - Thunderstorm
Add DX9 Toys War in Pocket - X18 Bumper and X19 Quaker to your collection! Now Instock!
DX9 Toys - War in Pocket - X18 Bumper
DX9 Toys - War in Pocket - X19 Quaker
Instock - DX9 - D10 Hanzo! Order yours here at TFSource -
DX9 D10 Hanzo
DX9 D06T - Terror - LE2000 restocked! This is the final stock from DX9 so hurry and get your order in here -
DX9 D06T - Terror - LE2000
Missed it the 1st time around, well we've got you covered. Order DX9 Carry at TFSource - Instock Now!-
DX9 D06 - Carry
DX9 Toys - AL-01 - Combiner Wars - Leader Class Megatron - Upgrade Kit back instock! Add it to your collection today -
DX9 Toys - AL-01 - Combiner Wars - Leader Class Megatron - Upgrade Kit
Iron Factory -IF EX19 - Shadow Tengu instock at TFSource! Order the 6 changer here -
Iron Factory - IF-EX19 - Shadow Tengu
Iron Factory IF-EX14 Ultimate Commander w/ bonus Elita Instock at TFSource -
Iron Factory - IF-EX14 - Ultimate Commander w. bonus Elita
Now Instock - Fans Toys Sovereign! Order yours here:
FansToys FT-16 Sovereign
Preorder are now avaliable for Fanstoys FT-20A - AEGIS SENTINEL Pack A & B! This ginormous bot is one you will not want to miss out on! Get yours here -
Fans Toys FT-20A - Aegis Sentinel - Pack A
Fans Toys FT-20A - Aegis Sentinel - Pack B
MP-38 Beast Wars Supreme Commander Optimus Primal first look! Preorder MP 38 here at TFSource -
MP-38 Masterpiece Optimus Primal - Supreme Commander Version
New preorder up at TFSource: KFC - KP-GH Hands for MP-03G Ghost Starscream and KP-HS replacement hands for MP-03 Hasbro MP Starscream! Preorder your replacement hands here -
KFC - KP-GH hands for MP-03G Ghost Starscream
KFC - KP-HS hands for MP-03 Hasbro Masterpiece Starscream
Also up for preorder: KFC - KP-TK hands for MP-06 Masterpiece Skywarp! Preorder today:
KFC - KP-TK Hands for MP-06 Masterpiece Skywarp
Instock: MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno w/ diecast Mini Metal Optimus Prime! Add to your collection today -
MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno w/ Die-cast Mini Metal Optimus Prime
Now Instock - Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime! Order yours here:
Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime
Now Instock - Soul of Chogokin - GoLion - GX-71 Voltron! Add the amazing combiner to your collection today!
Soul of Chogokin - GoLion - GX-71 Voltron
Official pics of TFC TOYS P-05 Deathclaw. Preorder Deathclaw here at TFSource -
TFC Toys - Poseidon - P05 - Deathclaw
TFC Toys Poseidon - P01 - Mentarazor Instock! Order Mentarazor to build the mighty cominber Poseidon.
TFC Toys - Poseidon - P01 - Mentarazor
Instock - Ace 02 Hiccups! Get it here at TFSource -
ACE-02 Hiccups
Get GigaPower - Gigasaurs - HQ02R Grassor Chrome version and the Flame Accessory here at TFSource -
GigaPower - Gigasaurs - HQ02R - Grassor - Chrome
GigaPower - Gigasaurs - Grassor - Flame Accessory
Instock: Xtransbots Eligos! Add it to your collection here -
Xtransbots - MX-III Eligos
New official images from Bad Cube of OTS-09 Grump and OTS-10 Slick! Preorder both here at TFSource -
Bad Cube OTS-09 Grump and OTS-10 Slick
Now restocked - BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge! Order yours here:
BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge
Now Instock - TransFormMission - Havoc - M-02 Carnage! Order yours here:
TransFormMission - Havoc - M-02 Carnage
Now Instock - e-hobby - Transformers Legends - Combo Bat! Order yours here:
e-hobby - Transformers Legends - Combo Bat
Add EHobby's Transformers Legends - Manga Convoy to your collection. Preorder it here at TFSource -
e-hobby - Transformers Legends - Magna Convoy
Tons of Transformers Legend Series Instock! Add LG36, LG37, LG38 & LG39 to your collection today!
Transformers Legend Series Instock
Now up for preorder – The legendary figure that combines with Super Ginrai to form Super God Ginrai - LG42 Godbomber! Preorder here at TFSource -
Transformers Legends Series - LG42 Godbomber
Now up for Preorder! Perfect Effect - PC 15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade Kit or Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai. Get it here at TFSource -
PC-15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade for Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai
New Preorder up at TFSource from Spark Toys! Preorder ST-02 here -
Spark Toy - ST02
Get the Gravity Builder - Full set of 6 Figures PLUS Megasorry & Tyrant here at TFSource -
Generation Toy - Gravity Builder - Full Set of 6 Figures + Megasorry & Tyrant
Now Instock - Planet X - PX-10 Jupiter! Order yours here:
Planet X - PX-10 Jupiter
Hot new preorder: DNA Designs DS-01 Susanoo. Get your preorder in today at TFSource -
DNA Design - DS-01 - Susanoo
Fans Hobby Master Builder MB-01 - Archenemy and MB-02 Megatooth up for preorder. Get them here -
Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-01 - Archenemy
Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-02 Megatooth
Now up for preorder - Fansproject Lost Realm LER-05 Comera and LER-06 Echara! Preorder today at TFSource -
Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-05 Comera
Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-06 Echara
The Federation's mass-produced mobile suit GM joins the A.N.I.M.E. series of hyper-posable, super-realistic action figures. Order Robot Spirits RGM-79 here:
Robot Spirits - RGM-79 - GM Version - A.N.I.M.E.
Now up for preorder - S.H. Figuarts - Doctor Strange & Burning Flame Set! Preorder here:
S.H. Figuarts - Doctor Strange & Burning Flame Set
S.H. Figuarts WWE The Rock now instock! Get your figure today -
S.H. Figuarts - WWE - The Rock
Now Instock - S.H. Figuarts - Star Wars Rogue One - K-2SO and Death Trooper! Order both here:
S.H. Figuarts - Star Wars Rogue One - K-2SO
S.H. Figuarts - Star Wars Rogue One - Death Trooper
Now up for preorder - Dragonball Z - Figuarts ZERO EX - 015 - Majin Buu! Preorder here:
Dragonball Z - Figuarts ZERO EX - 015 - Majin Buu
Pick up the beautifully rendered S.H.Figuarts - Naruto Shippuden - Itachi Uchiha here at The Toy Source -
S.H.Figuarts - Naruto Shippuden - Itachi Uchiha
The powerful alien kaiju that menaced the original Ultraman debuts in S.H.Figuarts! Get Ultraman – Zetton here -
S.H. Figuarts - Ultraman - Zetton
Here comes Leo Aiola expanding all your display possibilities! Get D.D.Panoramation Leo Aiola - Leo's Glint here -
D.D.Panoramation Leo Aiola - Leo's Glint
Saint Seiya - Soul of Gold - Sagittarius Aiolos God Cloth Instock! Order yours today!
Saint Seiya - Soul of Gold - Sagittarius Aiolos God Cloth
Now instock at The Toy Source - Lost Planet 2 - Hardballer - Desert version! Get it here -
Lost Planet 2 - Hardballer - Desert version
Add S.H. Figuarts - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Michelangelo to your TMNT collection today!
S.H. Figuarts - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Michelangelo
Armor Girls Project: Monster Hunter - Gore Madala Tamashii Mix has arrived! Order it here at The Toy Source -
Armor Girls Project: Monster Hunter - Gore Madala Tamashii Mix
Suicide Squad: Deadshot now up for preorder at TFSource! Get your preorder in today -
S.H. Figuarts - Suicide Squad - Deadshot
Street Fighter joins the S.H.Figuarts series! Now Up for Preorder- S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Chun Li and Ryu! Preorder both here:
S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Chun Li
S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Ryu
NEW SOURCE INTERVIEW! Virak Lim shares his breathtaking multi-era collection and his story. Collector Interview 56 – Virak Lim
NEW SOURCE REVIEW! MMC hit top form again with their excellent Reformatted R-21 Titanika - https://tfsource.com/blog/titanika/
NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Catch Peaugh's review on Transformers Legends LG-35 Super Ginrai! Watch the review here and Shop Legends Series here at TFSource - https://tfsource.com/japanese-legends/
NEW SOURCE REVIEWS! Peaugh gives his view on a few upcoming figures:
- ToyWorld's TW- M01 Primorion - https://tfsource.com/toyworld/TW-M01-Primorion/
- FanProject Lost Exo-Realm Ler-05 Comera - https://tfsource.com/fansproject/ler-05-comera/
- MMC R-19 Kultur - https://tfsource.com/mastermind-creations/r-19-kultur/
- FansHobby MB-01 Archenemy - https://tfsource.com/fans-hobby/mb-01-archenemy/
- FansHobby MB-02 Megatooth - https://tfsource.com/fans-hobby/mb-02-megatooth/
- Transformmission's Havoc - M02 Carnage - Check out the review here, and Shop Carnage at TFSource - TransFormMission - Havoc - M-02 CARNAGE
NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Ocular Max have a stab at a well known member of the 1984 heroic Ark crew with PS-06 Terraegis Ocular Max PS-06 Terraegis | Source Blog
NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Check out one red HOT review of MP-33 Inferno by Kuma Style and order yours here - https://tfsource.com/masterpiece/mp-33-inferno/
NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Don't miss out on Kuma Style's MakeToys Rioter Despotion full in-depth review! Preorder it while it lasts at TFSource and watch the review here - https://tfsource.com/make-toys/rioter-despotron/
NEW SOURCE ARTICLE! Maz reels off his Top Ten purchases of 2016, this week running through #5 to #1!! Top 10 of 2016 – Part 2 | Source Blog
If you missed it, you can also read part 1:
Top 10 of 2016 – Part 1 | Source Blog
