Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!

Friday, December 23rd, 2016 2:08PM CST

Categories: Toy News, Sponsor News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 4,112

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!

NEW HOT IN STOCK ITEMS:
Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!

- Iron Factory - IF-EX17L Norimune & 17S Muramasa
- FansToys FT-04 Scoria - Reissue
- Make Toys - MTCD02 - Rioter Despotron
- Reformatted - R-18 Anubis
- Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-10 Roadcrane
- Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06
- Titans Return 2016 - Deluxe Wave 3 - Set of 4
- Transformers Starscream - Premium Scale 16in Collectible Figure
- Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime
- Fans Toys FT-18 - Lupus
- ACE-01 Tumbler
- MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno

NEW HOT PREORDERS:
Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!

- MP-11ND - Masterpiece Dirge
- Mastermind Creations - R-28 - Tyrantron
- BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge
- Iron Factory - IF-EX14 - Ultimate Commander w. bonus Elita
- DR. Wu - DW-P30 - Power of Titan - Clear and Solid Versions
- Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-01 - Archenemy
- Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-02 Megatooth
- DNA Design - DK-04 - Fortress Maximus - Foot Upgrade Kit
- Iron Factory - IF-EX14 - Ultimate Commander w. bonus Elita
- Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-05 Comera and LER-06 Echara
- e-hobby - Transformers Legends - Magna Convoy
- PC-15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade for Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai
- Transformers Legends Series - LG42 Godbomber
- DX9 D06 - Carry
- MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron

________________________

Save BIG on 300+ items at TFSource's Winter Sale! Keep away the cold with BIG TF Savings at TFSource's Winter Sale! 300 items with more to be added, save up to 70% off!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!

________________________

Now up for preorder - MP-11ND - Masterpiece Dirge! Preorder here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
MP-11ND - Masterpiece Dirge

Now Instock - Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime

Now up for preorder - MP-37 Artfire w/ Targetmaster Nightstick! Preorder yours at TFSource here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
MP-37 Masterpiece Artfire w/ Targetmaster Nightstick

Instock and ready to be added to your collection! Get MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno

Official images from Takara Tomy of Masterpiece Megatron V2. Preorder yours here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron

Masterpiece Reissues available for preorder! MP-10 Optimus, MP-11 Starscream, MP-13 Soundwave with Laserbeak, MP-15 Ravage and Rumble, and MP-16 Frenzy and Buzzsaw! Preorder each one here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
MP-13 - Masterpiece Soundwave

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
MP-10 - Masterpiece Optimus Prime - 3rd Reissue

________________________

Back Instock: FansToys FT-04 Scoria - Reissue. Don't miss out again! Get it here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
FansToys FT-04 Scoria - Reissue

Now Instock: Fans Toys FT-18 - Lupus. Order yours here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Fans Toys FT-18 - Lupus

Preorder are now avaliable for Fanstoys FT-20A - AEGIS SENTINEL Pack A & B! This ginormous bot is one you will not want to miss out on! Get yours here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Fans Toys FT-20A - Aegis Sentinel - Pack A

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Fans Toys FT-20A - Aegis Sentinel - Pack B

Also up for preorder from FansToys - Fans Toys FT-22 - Koot, Fans Toys FT-27 - Spindrift, and Fans Toys FT-28 - Hydra! Preorder here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Fans Toys FT-22 - Koot

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Fans Toys FT-27 - Spindrift

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Fans Toys FT-28 - Hydra

________________________

Now Instock: Iron Factory - IF-EX17L Norimune & 17S Muramasa. Add them to your collection today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Iron Factory - IF-EX17L Norimune & 17S Muramasa

New images from Iron Factory of IF-EX14 Ultimate Commander! Preorder IF-EX 14 at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Iron Factory - IF-EX14 - Ultimate Commander w. bonus Elita

Tons of Iron Factory preorders avaliable at TFSource! Check out all the new preorders here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
https://tfsource.com/iron-factory/?sort_by=preorder

Huge new Iron Factory preorder now avaliable at TFSource! Preorder IF - War Giant today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Iron Factory - War Giant - Sets A, B & C

Preorder Iron Factory's IF-EX20F - Fang of Tyranny Set of 3 figures here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Iron Factory - IF-EX20F - Fang of Tyranny Set of 3

Adding Iron Factory IF-EX18 Lord Scorpion to your collection is just a click away. Get it here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Iron Factory - IF-EX18 - Lordscorpion - Lord Scorpion

________________________

Now Instock - Titans Return 2016 - Deluxe Wave 3 - Set of 4! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Titans Return 2016 - Deluxe Wave 3 - Set of 4


________________________

MMC R-28 Tyrantron now up for preorder at TFSource! Get your preorder in here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Mastermind Creations - R-28 - Tyrantron

Now Instock: MMC R-18-Anubis. This TFCon Chicago Exclusive is limited to just 500 pieces worldwide so hurry and add to your collection today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Reformatted - R-18 Anubis

Now Instock - Limited edition, TFCon Chicago Exclusive MMC Ocular Max - PS-10 Roadcrane. Hurry while supplies last!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-10 Roadcrane

Now Instock - Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06

________________________

Restock this week - BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge

________________________

Make Toys - MTCD02 - Rioter Despotron now instock at TFSource! Add Rioter Despotron to your Transformers Collection today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Make Toys - MTCD02 - Rioter Despotron

Make Toys - City Bot Series - MCB03P - Devil Stinger stands ready to battle his arch-nemesis Utopia! preorder it at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Make Toys - City Bot Series - MCB03P - Devil Stinger

Full color image of MakeToys Contactshot! Preorder yours here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Make Toys - MTRM-06 ContactShot w/ Targetwarrior

Preorders are now up for the lastest in MakeToys Remastered Series: Downbeat! Get yours today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Make Toys - MRTM-09 - Downbeat

________________________

New Preorders! Dr. Wu - P30 Power of Titan solid and clear versions. Get these great add-ons today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
DR. Wu - DW-P30 - Power of Titan - Solid Version

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
DR. Wu - DW-P30 - Power of Titan - Clear Version

________________________

Now up for preorder - Professor Heisenberg - SS01 - Solution Set (Master Cleaver and Cannon)! Preorder at TFsource here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Professor Heisenberg - SS01 - Solution Set (Master Cleaver and Cannon)

________________________

Fans Hobby Master Builder MB-01 - Archenemy and MB-02 Megatooth up for preorder. Get them here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-01 - Archenemy

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-02 Megatooth

________________________

Now up for preorder: DNA Design- DK-04 - Fortress Maximus - Foot upgrade kit. This kit features a set of articulated feet, hip joint and new cover plate! Get your preorder in here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
DNA Design - DK-04 - Fortress Maximus - Foot Upgrade Kit

________________________

Now up for preorder - Fansproject Lost Realm LER-05 Comera and LER-06 Echara! Preorder today at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-05 Comera

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-06 Echara

Now instock,the latest release in Fansproject's Warbot series - WB007-Dai-Z! Order yours here today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Fansproject - Warbot - WB007 - Dai-Z

________________________

Now Instock - Transformers Starscream - Premium Scale 16in Collectible Figure! Order yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Transformers Starscream - Premium Scale 16in Collectible Figure

________________________

Add EHobby's Transformers Legends - Manga Convoy to your collection. Preorder it here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
e-hobby - Transformers Legends - Magna Convoy

________________________

Preorder avaliable for the second figure in the TFC Toys Trinity Force team - TF-02 - Red Knight! Preorder Today -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
TFC Toys - Trinity Force - TF-02 - Red Knight

New Preorder: TFC Toys - PS-03Y - HerQules - SP ver. - Limited Edition Yellow Version! This limited edition recolor of HerQules comes in exclusive SGC convention packaging.

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
TFC Toys - PS-03Y - HerQules - SP ver. - Limited Edition Yellow Version

TFC Toys P-06 Thousandkills now up for preorder! Order it here today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
TFC Toys - Poseidon - P06 - Thousandkills

Now available for Preorder, TFC Toys’ first release in their Trinity Force team - TF-01 Raging Bull! Preorder it here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
TFC Toys - Trinity Force - TF-01 Raging Bull

________________________

ACE-01 Tumbler - Instock and ready to be added to your collection! Order here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
ACE-01 Tumbler

________________________

Now up for preorder – The legendary figure that combines with Super Ginrai to form Super God Ginrai - LG42 Godbomber! Preorder here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Transformers Legends Series - LG42 Godbomber

Now up for Preorder! Perfect Effect - PC 15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade Kit or Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai. Get it here at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
PC-15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade for Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai

New Takara Legends instock! Find all your favorites here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
New Takara Legends Instock


________________________

The perfect add-on kit is now instock! Get SND Kit for CW Optimus Prime - The Primo Vitalis Kit at TFsource here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
SND Kit for CW Optimus Prime - The Primo Vitalis Kit

Now Instock: SND Primo Nemein Kit! This kit upgrades e-hobby Black Scourge Optiimus Prime robot.

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
SND Kit for e-hobby Black Scourge Optimus Prime - The Primo Nemein Kit

________________________

Now up for preorder - ToyWorld - TW-M07 Spaceracer! Preorder yours here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
ToyWorld - TW-M07 Spaceracer

Now up for preorder - ToyWorld - TW-M01 Primorion, TW-M03 Crank and TW-M04 Spanner! Preorder all 3 today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
[urlhttps://tfsource.com/toyworld/TW-M01-Primorion/]ToyWorld - TW-M01 Primorion[/url]

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
ToyWorld - TW-M03 Crank

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
ToyWorld - TW-M04 Spanner

________________________

Master Made's triple-changing threat, SDT-04 Destruction Scorpion figure stands 21CM/8.25" tall and is fully transformable! Get preorders in here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Master Made - SDT-04 Destruction Scorpion

________________________

X-Transbot's Masterpiece scaled MM-IX Klaatu transfroms from UFO to robot and back! Preorder Klaatu here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
X-Transbots MM-IX Klaatu

Now up for preorder - X-Transbots MM-X Toro & MM-XI Coprimozzo! Preorder here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
X-Transbots MM-X Toro & MM-XI Coprimozzo - Set of 2

________________________

Missed it the 1st time around, well we've got you covered. Preorder DX9 Carry at TFSource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
DX9 D06 - Carry

________________________

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!

________________________

Street Fighter joins the S.H.Figuarts series! Now Up for Preorder- S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Chun Li and Ryu! Preorder both here:

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Chun Li

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Ryu

________________________

Now instock: S.H. Figuarts - Super Saiyan Vegeta! Get it here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Super Saiyan Vegeta

________________________

Now Instock - Dragon Summon - Space Pod! Perfect for Dragon Ball Z collectors, as it can accomodate most S.H. Figuarts DBZ figures.

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Dragon Summon - Space Pod

________________________

Now instock: Revoltech 001 Deadpool! Get it here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Revoltech - American Comic Characters - Amecomic Yamaguchi - 001 Deadpool

________________________

The king of kings Triple H is avaliable for preorder! Get S.H. Figuarts - WWE - Triple H here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
S.H. Figuarts - WWE - Triple H

________________________

You're not going to want to miss out on this preorder! Get S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball - XenoVerse Edition - TP (Time Patroler) here at The ToySource -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball - XenoVerse Edition - TP (Time Patroler)

Now avaliable for preorder at the Toy Source: S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball - XenoVerse Edition - Trunks! Hurry and preorder yours today!

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball - XenoVerse Edition - Trunks

________________________

Finally, the mighty Megazord makes its long awaited debut in the Soul of Chogokin line! Preorder the Soul of Chogokin - MM Power Rangers - GX-72 Megazord here -

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Soul of Chogokin - MM Power Rangers - GX-72 Megazord

________________________

Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!

NEW SOURCE REVIEW! FansToys throw their hat into the Headmasters ring with FT-18 Lupus https://tfsource.com/blog/lupus/

NEW SOURCE REVIEW! MMC have a stab at the well-loved bounty hunter with Reformatted R-15 Jaegertron https://tfsource.com/blog/jaegertron/

NEW SOURCE REVIEW! MMC absolutely nail the evil insanity of Carnifex with a contender for toy of the year MMC R-17 Carnifex | Source Blog

NEW SOURCE ARTICLE! How difficult is it to continue collecting Transformers in an unfamiliar country? How Do I Collect Here? | Source Blog

NEW COLLECTOR INTERVIEW! Our first Russian interviewee, meet Egor, the man behind the amazing "Egorchrome" Instagram Collector Interview 53 – Egor Nikolaev | Source Blog

NEW SOURCE ARTICLE! ACE Collectibles debut with their Masterpiece-style minibot "Tumbler"
ACE Collectibles Tumbler | Source Blog

________________________


Have you signed up for Source Points yet? Earn points with every purchase towards Freebies! Accumulated points and want to redeem them? Click the following link to enroll or redeem your points today!
Source Points - TF Source

________________________


Become a fan of Tfsource today!
Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Why go to the store when you can go to the SOURCE!
You can also follow us on Twitter!
Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!

________________________


Transformers News: TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Visit our sister site theToySource.com for non-transformers collectibles!
Credit(s): TFSource
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!

Most Popular Transformers News

Transformers: Titans Return Kup figure revealed
30,950 views
Transformers Titans Return Voyager Broadside Revealed in Taiwan
25,152 views
Transformers Rescue Bots ATV Brushfire revealed, Sequoia in hand images
23,252 views
In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 Brainstorm
22,914 views
Flame Toys' IDW Drift Revealed at Toy Soul 2016
22,765 views
Pack-in Comic for e-Hobby Exclusive Convobat
22,154 views
e-HOBBY exclusive Magna Convoy Comic
20,426 views
Platinum Edition Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Listed on Walmart.ca with new Images
18,752 views

Most Recent Transformers News

Ages Three and Up Product Updates - Dec 23, 2016 Boxing Day Deals! New Masterpiece Dirge & Prof Heisenberg Set Pre-orders! Legends Series and Titanika arriving soon, Terraegis available now!
Posted 7 hours ago
Titans Return Leader Class Sixshot and Legends Class Bumblebee and Gnaw Spotted at Canadian Retail
Posted 7 hours ago
Transformers Robots In Disguise Season 3 to air in January 2017
Posted 11 hours ago
Transformers Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Bumblebee and Stuntwing found at US retail
Posted 15 hours ago
IDW Weekend Sale on ComiXology: Reign of Starscream, Last Stand of the Wreckers, Revolution
Posted 17 hours ago
Revolution Cards from IDW Publishing Transformers Humble Bundle
Posted 17 hours ago
MP 34 Masterpiece Beast Wars Cheetor Delayed and New Images
Posted 18 hours ago
TFsource News! Rioter Despotron, Tyrantron, MP Dirge, Iron Factory, Scoria, Winter Sale & More!
Posted 18 hours ago
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

Ending Soon On eBay

1998 Beast Wars Transmetals Rattrap Transformers Ratrap Figure !!! - Time Remaining: 19 days 1 hour 34 minutes 7 seconds
STAR WARS TRANSFORMERS ANAKIN SKYWALKER JEDI STARFIGHTER NO MISSLES - Time Remaining: 17 days 5 minutes
2002 Takara G1 Transformers Mega SCF PVC Optimus Prime TV Version Diaclone NY - Time Remaining: 18 days 2 hours 51 minutes 11 seconds
Transformers G2 STARSCREAM 100% COMPLETE Vintage 1993! - Time Remaining: 18 days 11 hours 41 minutes 2 seconds
RUMBLE RAVAGE LASERBEAK Transformers Generations Titans Return Legends Soundwave - Time Remaining: 26 days 18 hours 43 minutes 34 seconds
1985 G1 Silverbolt Sealed Stickers Instruction Booklet Pack Hasbro Transformers - Time Remaining: 17 days 20 hours 44 minutes 6 seconds
2004 Transformers Optimus Prime firetruck TAKARA gray and red - Time Remaining: 18 days 7 hours 17 minutes 45 seconds
New Transformers Takara Masterpiece MP-24 Star Saber Figure In Stock - Time Remaining: 17 days 6 hours 48 minutes 38 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #162 - 2016 Year In Review
Twincast / Podcast #162:
"2016 Year In Review"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,937 pages were recently viewed by 586 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.03834 seconds and was viewed 6 times on Saturday, December 24th 2016 8:31am CST

© 2016 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.