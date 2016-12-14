Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

TFSource News: Winter Clearance Sale, Titans Return Wave 3, and More

Transformers News: TFSource News: Winter Clearance Sale, Titans Return Wave 3, and More

Monday, December 19th, 2016 1:09PM CST

Category: Sponsor News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 9,919

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News

NEW HOT IN STOCK ITEMS:
Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News

- Make Toys - MTCD02 - Rioter Despotron
- Reformatted - R-18 Anubis
- Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-10 Roadcrane
- Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06
- Titans Return 2016 - Deluxe Wave 3 - Set of 4
- Transformers Starscream - Premium Scale 16in Collectible Figure
- Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime
- Fans Toys FT-18 - Lupus
- ACE-01 Tumbler
- MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno

NEW HOT PREORDERS:
Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News

- Mastermind Creations - R-28 - Tyrantron
- BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge
- Iron Factory - IF-EX14 - Ultimate Commander w. bonus Elita
- Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-01 - Archenemy
- Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-02 Megatooth
- DNA Design - DK-04 - Fortress Maximus - Foot Upgrade Kit
- Iron Factory - IF-EX14 - Ultimate Commander w. bonus Elita
- Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-05 Comera and LER-06 Echara
- e-hobby - Transformers Legends - Magna Convoy
- PC-15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade for Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai
- Transformers Legends Series - LG42 Godbomber
- DX9 D06 - Carry
- MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron

________________________

Save BIG on 300+ items at TFSource's Winter Sale! Keep away the cold with BIG TF Savings at TFSource's Winter Sale! 300 items with more to be added, save up to 70% off!

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News

________________________

MMC R-28 Tyrantron now up for preorder at TFSource! Get your preorder in here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Mastermind Creations - R-28 - Tyrantron

Now Instock: MMC R-18-Anubis. This TFCon Chicago Exclusive is limited to just 500 pieces worldwide so hurry and add to your collection today!

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Reformatted - R-18 Anubis

Now Instock - Limited edition, TFCon Chicago Exclusive MMC Ocular Max - PS-10 Roadcrane. Hurry while supplies last!

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-10 Roadcrane

Now Instock - Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06! Order yours here:

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Mastermind Creations - Ocular Max - PS-06

________________________

Restock this week - BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge! Order yours here:

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
BadCube - OTS-08 Sunsurge

________________________

Make Toys - MTCD02 - Rioter Despotron now instock at TFSource! Add Rioter Despotron to your Transformers Collection today!

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Make Toys - MTCD02 - Rioter Despotron

Make Toys - City Bot Series - MCB03P - Devil Stinger stands ready to battle his arch-nemesis Utopia! preorder it at TFSource -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Make Toys - City Bot Series - MCB03P - Devil Stinger

Full color image of MakeToys Contactshot! Preorder yours here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Make Toys - MTRM-06 ContactShot w/ Targetwarrior

Preorders are now up for the lastest in MakeToys Remastered Series: Downbeat! Get yours today!

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Make Toys - MRTM-09 - Downbeat

________________________

Now up for preorder - Professor Heisenberg - SS01 - Solution Set (Master Cleaver and Cannon)! Preorder at TFsource here:

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Professor Heisenberg - SS01 - Solution Set (Master Cleaver and Cannon)

________________________

New images from Iron Factory of IF-EX14 Ultimate Commander! Preorder IF-EX 14 at TFSource -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Iron Factory - IF-EX14 - Ultimate Commander w. bonus Elita

Tons of Iron Factory preorders avaliable at TFSource! Check out all the new preorders here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
https://tfsource.com/iron-factory/?sort_by=preorder

Huge new Iron Factory preorder now avaliable at TFSource! Preorder IF - War Giant today!

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Iron Factory - War Giant - Sets A, B & C

Preorder Iron Factory's IF-EX20F - Fang of Tyranny Set of 3 figures here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Iron Factory - IF-EX20F - Fang of Tyranny Set of 3

Adding Iron Factory IF-EX18 Lord Scorpion to your collection is just a click away. Get it here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Iron Factory - IF-EX18 - Lordscorpion - Lord Scorpion

________________________

Fans Hobby Master Builder MB-01 - Archenemy and MB-02 Megatooth up for preorder. Get them here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-01 - Archenemy

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Fans Hobby Master Builder - MB-02 Megatooth

________________________

Now up for preorder: DNA Design- DK-04 - Fortress Maximus - Foot upgrade kit. This kit features a set of articulated feet, hip joint and new cover plate! Get your preorder in here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
DNA Design - DK-04 - Fortress Maximus - Foot Upgrade Kit

________________________

Now Instock - Titans Return 2016 - Deluxe Wave 3 - Set of 4! Order yours here:

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Titans Return 2016 - Deluxe Wave 3 - Set of 4

________________________

Now Instock - Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime! Order yours here:

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Masterpiece Shattered Glass Optimus Prime

Now up for preorder - MP-37 Artfire w/ Targetmaster Nightstick! Preorder yours at TFSource here:

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
MP-37 Masterpiece Artfire w/ Targetmaster Nightstick

Instock and ready to be added to your collection! Get MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno here at TFSource -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
MP-33 Masterpiece Inferno

Official images from Takara Tomy of Masterpiece Megatron V2. Preorder yours here at TFSource -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
MP-36 Masterpiece Megatron

Masterpiece Reissues available for preorder! MP-10 Optimus, MP-11 Starscream, MP-13 Soundwave with Laserbeak, MP-15 Ravage and Rumble, and MP-16 Frenzy and Buzzsaw! Preorder each one here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
MP-13 - Masterpiece Soundwave

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
MP-10 - Masterpiece Optimus Prime - 3rd Reissue

________________________

Now up for preorder - Fansproject Lost Realm LER-05 Comera and LER-06 Echara! Preorder today at TFSource -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-05 Comera

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Fansproject - Lost Exo Realm - LER-06 Echara

Now instock,the latest release in Fansproject's Warbot series - WB007-Dai-Z! Order yours here today!

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Fansproject - Warbot - WB007 - Dai-Z

________________________

Now Instock - Transformers Starscream - Premium Scale 16in Collectible Figure! Order yours here:

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Transformers Starscream - Premium Scale 16in Collectible Figure

________________________

Add EHobby's Transformers Legends - Manga Convoy to your collection. Preorder it here at TFSource -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
e-hobby - Transformers Legends - Magna Convoy

________________________

Now Instock: Fans Toys FT-18 - Lupus. Order yours here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Fans Toys FT-18 - Lupus

Preorder are now avaliable for Fanstoys FT-20A - AEGIS SENTINEL Pack A & B! This ginormous bot is one you will not want to miss out on! Get yours here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Fans Toys FT-20A - Aegis Sentinel - Pack A

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Fans Toys FT-20A - Aegis Sentinel - Pack B

Also up for preorder from FansToys - Fans Toys FT-22 - Koot, Fans Toys FT-27 - Spindrift, and Fans Toys FT-28 - Hydra! Preorder here:

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Fans Toys FT-22 - Koot

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Fans Toys FT-27 - Spindrift

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Fans Toys FT-28 - Hydra

________________________

Preorder avaliable for the second figure in the TFC Toys Trinity Force team - TF-02 - Red Knight! Preorder Today -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
TFC Toys - Trinity Force - TF-02 - Red Knight

New Preorder: TFC Toys - PS-03Y - HerQules - SP ver. - Limited Edition Yellow Version! This limited edition recolor of HerQules comes in exclusive SGC convention packaging.

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
TFC Toys - PS-03Y - HerQules - SP ver. - Limited Edition Yellow Version

TFC Toys P-06 Thousandkills now up for preorder! Order it here today!

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
TFC Toys - Poseidon - P06 - Thousandkills

Now available for Preorder, TFC Toys’ first release in their Trinity Force team - TF-01 Raging Bull! Preorder it here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
TFC Toys - Trinity Force - TF-01 Raging Bull

________________________

ACE-01 Tumbler - Instock and ready to be added to your collection! Order here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
ACE-01 Tumbler

________________________

Now up for preorder – The legendary figure that combines with Super Ginrai to form Super God Ginrai - LG42 Godbomber! Preorder here at TFSource -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Transformers Legends Series - LG42 Godbomber

Now up for Preorder! Perfect Effect - PC 15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade Kit or Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai. Get it here at TFSource -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
PC-15 Perfect Combiner Upgrade for Powermaster Prime LG Ginrai

New Takara Legends instock! Find all your favorites here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor NewsTransformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
New Takara Legends Instock


________________________

The perfect add-on kit is now instock! Get SND Kit for CW Optimus Prime - The Primo Vitalis Kit at TFsource here:

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
SND Kit for CW Optimus Prime - The Primo Vitalis Kit

Now Instock: SND Primo Nemein Kit! This kit upgrades e-hobby Black Scourge Optiimus Prime robot.

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
SND Kit for e-hobby Black Scourge Optimus Prime - The Primo Nemein Kit

________________________

Now up for preorder - ToyWorld - TW-M07 Spaceracer! Preorder yours here:

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
ToyWorld - TW-M07 Spaceracer

Now up for preorder - ToyWorld - TW-M01 Primorion, TW-M03 Crank and TW-M04 Spanner! Preorder all 3 today!

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
[urlhttps://tfsource.com/toyworld/TW-M01-Primorion/]ToyWorld - TW-M01 Primorion[/url]

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
ToyWorld - TW-M03 Crank

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
ToyWorld - TW-M04 Spanner

________________________

Master Made's triple-changing threat, SDT-04 Destruction Scorpion figure stands 21CM/8.25" tall and is fully transformable! Get preorders in here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Master Made - SDT-04 Destruction Scorpion

________________________

X-Transbot's Masterpiece scaled MM-IX Klaatu transfroms from UFO to robot and back! Preorder Klaatu here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
X-Transbots MM-IX Klaatu

Now up for preorder - X-Transbots MM-X Toro & MM-XI Coprimozzo! Preorder here:

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
X-Transbots MM-X Toro & MM-XI Coprimozzo - Set of 2

________________________

Missed it the 1st time around, well we've got you covered. Preorder DX9 Carry at TFSource -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
DX9 D06 - Carry

________________________

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News

________________________

Street Fighter joins the S.H.Figuarts series! Now Up for Preorder- S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Chun Li and Ryu! Preorder both here:

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Chun Li

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
S.H. Figuarts - Street Fighter V - Ryu

________________________

Now instock: S.H. Figuarts - Super Saiyan Vegeta! Get it here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
S.H. Figuarts - Super Saiyan Vegeta

________________________

Now Instock - Dragon Summon - Space Pod! Perfect for Dragon Ball Z collectors, as it can accomodate most S.H. Figuarts DBZ figures.

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Dragon Summon - Space Pod

________________________

Now instock: Revoltech 001 Deadpool! Get it here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Revoltech - American Comic Characters - Amecomic Yamaguchi - 001 Deadpool

________________________

The king of kings Triple H is avaliable for preorder! Get S.H. Figuarts - WWE - Triple H here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
S.H. Figuarts - WWE - Triple H

________________________

You're not going to want to miss out on this preorder! Get S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball - XenoVerse Edition - TP (Time Patroler) here at The ToySource -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball - XenoVerse Edition - TP (Time Patroler)

Now avaliable for preorder at the Toy Source: S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball - XenoVerse Edition - Trunks! Hurry and preorder yours today!

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
S.H. Figuarts - Dragon Ball - XenoVerse Edition - Trunks

________________________

Finally, the mighty Megazord makes its long awaited debut in the Soul of Chogokin line! Preorder the Soul of Chogokin - MM Power Rangers - GX-72 Megazord here -

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Soul of Chogokin - MM Power Rangers - GX-72 Megazord

________________________

Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News

NEW SOURCE REVIEW! MMC have a stab at the well-loved bounty hunter with Reformatted R-15 Jaegertron https://tfsource.com/blog/jaegertron/

NEW SOURCE REVIEW! MMC absolutely nail the evil insanity of Carnifex with a contender for toy of the year MMC R-17 Carnifex | Source Blog

NEW SOURCE ARTICLE! How difficult is it to continue collecting Transformers in an unfamiliar country? How Do I Collect Here? | Source Blog

NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Check out Peaugh's ThreeA Dark of the Moon- Starscream review! Watch here: ThreeA Dark of the Moon - STARSCREAM and then Preorder here at TFSource - https://tfsource.com/transformers-starscream-premium-scale-16in-collectible-figure/

NEW COLLECTOR INTERVIEW! Our first Russian interviewee, meet Egor, the man behind the amazing "Egorchrome" Instagram Collector Interview 53 – Egor Nikolaev | Source Blog

NEW SOURCE REVIEW! Fanstoys FT-16 SOVEREIGN review from Peaugh. Don't miss out, preorder Sovereign here at TFSource - https://tfsource.com/fanstoys/FT16-sovereign/
Fanstoys FT-16 SOVEREIGN

NEW SOURCE ARTICLE! ACE Collectibles debut with their Masterpiece-style minibot "Tumbler"
ACE Collectibles Tumbler | Source Blog

NEW SOURCE ARTICLE! When is it technically collecting? Do children collect toys? When Is It Collecting? | Source Blog

________________________


Have you signed up for Source Points yet? Earn points with every purchase towards Freebies! Accumulated points and want to redeem them? Click the following link to enroll or redeem your points today!
Source Points - TF Source

________________________


Become a fan of Tfsource today!
Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Why go to the store when you can go to the SOURCE!
You can also follow us on Twitter!
Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News

________________________


Transformers News: Re: TFsource Weekly SourceNews Sponsor News
Visit our sister site theToySource.com for non-transformers collectibles!
Credit(s): TFsource
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

Ending Soon On eBay

KREO-O TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE CAMARO TRANSFORMER PARTS SEALED VHTF - Time Remaining: 16 days 19 hours 32 minutes 20 seconds
TRANSFORMERS KUP Vintage G1 Action Figure METAL / COMPLETE 1986 - Time Remaining: 15 days 21 hours 17 minutes 14 seconds
Hasbro Transformers Generations Fall of Cybertron Eject and Ramhorn 653569796800 - Time Remaining: 24 days 1 hour 49 minutes 8 seconds
TRANSFORMERS JETFIRE Robots in Disguise Action Figure Classics RID COMPLETE - Time Remaining: 15 days 3 hours 35 minutes 32 seconds
PROWL Complete + Instructions~ Classics Generations Universe Chug Transformers - Time Remaining: 16 days 10 hours 11 minutes 20 seconds
TRANSFORMERS MIRAGE Robots in Disguise Action Figure Classics RID COMPLETE - Time Remaining: 16 days 5 hours 15 minutes 26 seconds
TRANSFORMERS DREADWING w/SMOKESCREEN Vintage G2 Action Figures COMPLETE 1994 - Time Remaining: 16 days 12 hours 6 minutes 57 seconds
Hasbro Transformers Generation 1 - Series 4 - Headmasters, Skullcruncher... - Time Remaining: 15 days 22 hours 24 minutes
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #162 - 2016 Year In Review
Twincast / Podcast #162:
"2016 Year In Review"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

9,008 pages were recently viewed by 553 unique visitors. This page loaded in 1.79249 seconds and was viewed 2 times on Thursday, December 22nd 2016 8:48am CST

© 2016 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.