Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changing Helmet Now Available at Toys R Us

Transformers News: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changing Helmet Now Available at Toys R Us

Sunday, January 29th, 2017 10:20PM CST

Categories: Toy News, Store News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 563

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Remember when we announced that Hasbro Toy Shop had that Last Knight Optimus Prime voice-changing helmet? Well, it appears that the helmet is now starting to show up online at other retailers. Toys R Us has now listed the helmet as "in stock" on their website, meaning that the helmet is now hitting major retailers.

If this helmet is something that interests you, you can head on over to Toys R Us or Hasbro Toy Shop and order yours today! The price on Toys R Us is $79.99 as well, meaning this is the normal retail price for the helmet. Order up, and let us know if you plan to buy one in the comments section below. And as always, stay tuned to Seibertron.com for all your latest Transformers News and Galleries!
Credit(s): Toys R Us
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!

Most Popular Transformers News

First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
43,653 views
More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box
40,442 views
More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys
33,457 views
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More
31,395 views
Top 5 Transformers Toys which are better than their Update
26,182 views
Leaked Designs for Transformers: The Last Knight Turbo Change Hound and Barricade
22,001 views
More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash
21,955 views
Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers
20,561 views

Most Recent Transformers News

The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changing Helmet Now Available at Toys R Us
Posted 58 minutes ago
Combiner Wars G2 Bruticus found for $40 at Burlington Coat Factory
Posted 1 hour ago
Titans Return Wave 3 Sighted in Australia
Posted 6 hours ago
Takara Legends LG-40 Astrotrain in-hand and comic pictures
Posted 7 hours ago
Videos of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Deluxe Toys
Posted 7 hours ago
More In-Hand Images of Transformers Titans Return Wave 4, Feat. Brawn, Krok, Broadside, Black Shadow
Posted 9 hours ago
Paramount Bought Super Bowl Ad, Transformers: The Last Knight or Baywatch Rumoured to Air
Posted 16 hours ago
TFNation 2017 Tickets and Hotel Bookings Open on February 1st, Information
Posted 17 hours ago
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists

Ending Soon On eBay

2016 Transformers TFCC Subscription Service 4.0 Pretender Bludgeon - Time Remaining: 15 days 2 hours 54 minutes 25 seconds
10421 Transformers Collector Club TFCC 2013 Botcon exclusive Breakdown - Time Remaining: 16 days 9 hours 51 minutes 40 seconds
Bludgeon Transformers TFCC subscription service 4.0 2016 - Time Remaining: 17 days 6 hours 48 minutes 51 seconds
Transformers Timelines Scourge Collectors Club Mail - Time Remaining: 20 days 3 hours 5 minutes 34 seconds
TFSS FISITRON (Ironfist); Transformers Subscription Service Collectors Club MISB - Time Remaining: 21 days 8 hours 55 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Jackpot by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 22 days 7 hours 1 minute 10 seconds
Transformers TREADSHOT TFCC FSS subscription figure with CATGUT Tread Shot - Time Remaining: 22 days 8 hours 49 minutes 13 seconds
Transformers REWIND FSS Collector's Club Subscription Exclusive NEW! Figure - Time Remaining: 22 days 8 hours 49 minutes 17 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,033 pages were recently viewed by 643 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.04082 seconds and was viewed 65 times on Sunday, January 29th 2017 11:18pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.