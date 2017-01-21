The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changing Helmet Now Available at Toys R Us
If this helmet is something that interests you, you can head on over to Toys R Us or Hasbro Toy Shop and order yours today! The price on Toys R Us is $79.99 as well, meaning this is the normal retail price for the helmet. Order up, and let us know if you plan to buy one in the comments section below. And as always, stay tuned to Seibertron.com for all your latest Transformers News and Galleries!