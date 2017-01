The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changing Helmet Now Available at Toys R Us

Sunday, January 29th, 2017 10:20PM CST

Credit(s): Toys R Us

Remember when we announced that Hasbro Toy Shop had thatOptimus Prime voice-changing helmet? Well, it appears that the helmet is now starting to show up online at other retailers. Toys R Us has now listed the helmet as "in stock" on their website, meaning that the helmet is now hitting major retailers.If this helmet is something that interests you, you can head on over to Toys R Us or Hasbro Toy Shop and order yours today! The price on Toys R Us is $79.99 as well, meaning this is the normal retail price for the helmet. Order up, and let us know if you plan to buy one in the comments section below. And as always, stay tuned to Seibertron.com for all your latest Transformers News and Galleries!