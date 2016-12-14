Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Transformers News: Three Prose Stories from Transformers Collection Club Now Online

Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 10:04PM CST

Category: Collector's Club News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 647

Courtesy of TF_JW, we have several prose stories from the Transformers Club. These may very well be the last prose stories we ever get from them and they offer us the end of their BWU storyline.

There are three stories for you fans, including the very last story from the Shattered Glass universe. The links can all be found below with a description for each. Enjoy!

TF_JW wrote:BWU Prose Finale "Derailment" is now online!

179 pages packed with fun!

http://transformersclub.com/prose/Beast%20Wars%20Uprising%20Finale%20-%20Derailment.pdf

derailment_thumb.jpg
After six years of brutal warfare, Lio Convoy’s rebellion is at its end. The Vehicons are on the march, assimilating everyone and everything in their path. But the Resistance won’t go down without a fight, and there’s no line Lio Convoy won’t cross to save the Maximals and Predacons from horrific annihilation. Virtually every character ever seen in Beast Wars Uprising (including some dead ones) grapple with the Vehicon Apocalypse in Derailment, the titanic climax of the Grand Uprising.

With a cast of hundreds, Furman-esque levels of carnage, and amazing art by Guido Guidi, Josh Burcham, Matt Frank and more, Derailment is a full-on Beast Wars Uprising novel, available only from Fun Publications.


TF_JW wrote:The BWU coda: The Inexorable March is up now as well!!

And with it, the BWU universe is at an end...

http://transformersclub.com/prose/Beast-Wars-Uprising-Coda-The-Inexorable-March%20(3).pdf

BWU_coda_thumb.jpg


12/28/2016 - The Uprising is over, History has begun...

With the Fourth Cybertronian War over, Cybertron is in an unusual state: peace! But what can peace mean for a species as bellicose as the multitudinous flavors of Cybertronians?

Explore a thousand years of future history in The Inexorable March, the Beast Wars Uprising coda, by Jim Sorenson and David Bishop, with art by Guido Guidi.


TF_JW wrote:The final Shattered Glass prose story is now online too/

coalescence_thumb.jpg
12/28/2016 - The Final Shattered Glass Prose Story Told At Last!

It is the year 2011... Transhuman cyborgs, secret Underbase agents, and missing Autobots are leading to one mystery after another. How are they all linked? And can Cyclonus - a Decepticon labeled a traitor by nearly his entire faction - find out the truth before a heinous master plot can be put into motion?

With a cast of familiar faces, new faces, and faces that have long since changed, Coalescence will fill in the missing pieces to the Shattered Glass story line, and bring the universe closer to its closure.


http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/coalescence.pdf
Credit(s): TFCC
Re: Three Prose Stories from Transformers Collection Club Now Online (1849326)
Posted by G.B. Blackrock on December 28th, 2016 @ 10:28pm CST
I certainly am glad to see the Shattered Glass story come to pass (honestly didn't expect it), but aren't we still expecting one more Spatiotemporal Challengers story?

