Three Prose Stories from Transformers Collection Club Now Online

After six years of brutal warfare, Lio Convoy’s rebellion is at its end. The Vehicons are on the march, assimilating everyone and everything in their path. But the Resistance won’t go down without a fight, and there’s no line Lio Convoy won’t cross to save the Maximals and Predacons from horrific annihilation. Virtually every character ever seen in Beast Wars Uprising (including some dead ones) grapple with the Vehicon Apocalypse in Derailment, the titanic climax of the Grand Uprising.With a cast of hundreds, Furman-esque levels of carnage, and amazing art by Guido Guidi, Josh Burcham, Matt Frank and more, Derailment is a full-on Beast Wars Uprising novel, available only from Fun Publications.