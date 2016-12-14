Three Prose Stories from Transformers Collection Club Now Online
Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 10:04PM CSTCategory: Collector's Club News
Posted by: william-james88

There are three stories for you fans, including the very last story from the Shattered Glass universe. The links can all be found below with a description for each. Enjoy!
TF_JW wrote:BWU Prose Finale "Derailment" is now online!
179 pages packed with fun!
http://transformersclub.com/prose/Beast%20Wars%20Uprising%20Finale%20-%20Derailment.pdf
After six years of brutal warfare, Lio Convoy’s rebellion is at its end. The Vehicons are on the march, assimilating everyone and everything in their path. But the Resistance won’t go down without a fight, and there’s no line Lio Convoy won’t cross to save the Maximals and Predacons from horrific annihilation. Virtually every character ever seen in Beast Wars Uprising (including some dead ones) grapple with the Vehicon Apocalypse in Derailment, the titanic climax of the Grand Uprising.
With a cast of hundreds, Furman-esque levels of carnage, and amazing art by Guido Guidi, Josh Burcham, Matt Frank and more, Derailment is a full-on Beast Wars Uprising novel, available only from Fun Publications.
TF_JW wrote:The BWU coda: The Inexorable March is up now as well!!
And with it, the BWU universe is at an end...
http://transformersclub.com/prose/Beast-Wars-Uprising-Coda-The-Inexorable-March%20(3).pdf
12/28/2016 - The Uprising is over, History has begun...
With the Fourth Cybertronian War over, Cybertron is in an unusual state: peace! But what can peace mean for a species as bellicose as the multitudinous flavors of Cybertronians?
Explore a thousand years of future history in The Inexorable March, the Beast Wars Uprising coda, by Jim Sorenson and David Bishop, with art by Guido Guidi.
TF_JW wrote:The final Shattered Glass prose story is now online too/
12/28/2016 - The Final Shattered Glass Prose Story Told At Last!
It is the year 2011... Transhuman cyborgs, secret Underbase agents, and missing Autobots are leading to one mystery after another. How are they all linked? And can Cyclonus - a Decepticon labeled a traitor by nearly his entire faction - find out the truth before a heinous master plot can be put into motion?
With a cast of familiar faces, new faces, and faces that have long since changed, Coalescence will fill in the missing pieces to the Shattered Glass story line, and bring the universe closer to its closure.
http://www.transformersclub.com/prose/coalescence.pdf
