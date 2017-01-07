Titans Return Deluxe Krok Review
Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 7:45PM CSTCategories: Toy News, Reviews
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 18,003
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Posted by Bounti76 on January 17th, 2017 @ 11:55pm CST
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 17th, 2017 @ 11:57pm CST
Bounti76 wrote:Final review for this wave? Where were the others?
They were all newsed a week or 2 ago:
http://www.seibertron.com/transformers/ ... ews/37087/
http://www.seibertron.com/transformers/ ... ide/37074/
Posted by Bounti76 on January 18th, 2017 @ 12:03am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Bounti76 wrote:Final review for this wave? Where were the others?
They were all newsed a week or 2 ago:
http://www.seibertron.com/transformers/ ... ews/37087/
http://www.seibertron.com/transformers/ ... ide/37074/
Ah, thanks. Not sure how I missed those.
Posted by RAR on January 18th, 2017 @ 4:20am CST
Aside from some place like VERY getting a few Voyagers they barely seem to have come out at all. and Wave 1 Titanmasters seems to also barely come out too.
Posted by ThunderThruster on January 18th, 2017 @ 7:32am CST
RAR wrote:I would love to be a fly on the wall at Hasbro UK to try to find out where on Earth they went wrong with their Titans Returns distribution, I hope they allow retailer to re-order Wave 1 & 2 as they are just no where in stores.
Aside from some place like VERY getting a few Voyagers they barely seem to have come out at all. and Wave 1 Titanmasters seems to also barely come out too.
I've actually seen a recent resurgence in wave 1 figures at ASDA
Posted by william-james88 on January 18th, 2017 @ 8:45am CST
RAR wrote:I would love to be a fly on the wall at Hasbro UK to try to find out where on Earth they went wrong with their Titans Returns distribution, I hope they allow retailer to re-order Wave 1 & 2 as they are just no where in stores.
Aside from some place like VERY getting a few Voyagers they barely seem to have come out at all. and Wave 1 Titanmasters seems to also barely come out too.
But Hasbro UK doesnt handle that part, they just take the orders and have them ship out. The bad distribution part is on behalf of retailers alone. They order the toys and they put them on the shelves, that part is all up to them. The same situation happened in the US at the end of last year. Hasbro had delivered all their TR figures to retailers but it was retailers who did not put them on the shelves, so it looked like the only place stocking them was a pharmacy. So people moaned about how Hasbro could have such terrible distribution but in reality, Hasbro had no more toys to give, everything was sold out and retailers just didnt stock their shelves. And then they had too much in their wrehouses, so places like Target and Walmart reduced the price.
Its all on the retailer end. A fly on the wall o fHasbro UK would be bored senseless.
Posted by o.supreme on January 18th, 2017 @ 10:32am CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:NOT HARD TO FIND AT ALL!!! try coming to the UK pal! he's harder to find here than anywhere else in the world
I'm always ready to assist. To any UK fan frustrated with not finding FM. I happen to have a spare one, MISB. Anyone who wants to straight up trade a Generations Metroplex MISB (which apparently was available in the UK according to other fans here) for FM, PM me, I'll even pay for the shipping.
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 18th, 2017 @ 10:41am CST
https://www.kapowtoys.co.uk/brand-new-t ... hadow.html
now...granted it's a preorder! but still! nearly £55 for a Leader Class fig, WHOLY F!!! not even bricks & mortar UK stores(TRU, Smyths Toys) would charge that!(it's usually around £45 for a leader class fig in those stores)
dunno how Kapow can justify their pricing?
Posted by Kurona on January 18th, 2017 @ 10:43am CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:Speaking of stuff coming out....have you seen how much Kapow is charging for Sky Shadow!
https://www.kapowtoys.co.uk/brand-new-t ... hadow.html
now...granted it's a preorder! but still! nearly £55 for a Leader Class fig, WHOLY F!!! not even bricks & mortar UK stores(TRU, Smyths Toys) would charge that!(it's usually around £45 for a leader class fig in those stores)
dunno how Kapow can justify their pricing?
Kapow's prices have generally been very high for Titans Return at first. The Voyagers are especially outrageous at £30.
They seem to all go down later, at least as individuals rather than wave packs.
Posted by william-james88 on January 18th, 2017 @ 12:32pm CST
Jokes aside, Leaders cost about 40 pounds in Canada, is that the usual rate in the UK?
And could it be that they are charging more because he i shipped with another leader that was previously released and thus they have to raise their price on him to cover their losses?
Posted by Kurona on January 18th, 2017 @ 12:40pm CST
william-james88 wrote:That price is pretty nuts. Still cheaper than Takara's Ginrai
Jokes aside, Leaders cost about 40 pounds in Canada, is that the usual rate in the UK?
And could it be that they are charging more because he i shipped with another leader that was previously released and thus they have to raise their price on him to cover their losses?
Leaders cost £45 at the least in the UK at retail. Kapow tends to have their prices a little higher at first, and there's no way they'd give a new leader with a second one for that insanely cheap.
Posted by william-james88 on January 18th, 2017 @ 12:49pm CST
Kurona wrote:william-james88 wrote:That price is pretty nuts. Still cheaper than Takara's Ginrai
Jokes aside, Leaders cost about 40 pounds in Canada, is that the usual rate in the UK?
And could it be that they are charging more because he i shipped with another leader that was previously released and thus they have to raise their price on him to cover their losses?
Leaders cost £45 at the least in the UK at retail. Kapow tends to have their prices a little higher at first, and there's no way they'd give a new leader with a second one for that insanely cheap.
That is not what I meant. I meant that Hasbro is shipping Leaders 2 per box to retailers. And if only one of those leaders is the new Leader, Sky Shadow, then Kapow loses on the other older leader toy which will take longer to sell (and take up space). So to meet the demand of syshadow they would have to get a ton of the other undesired leader. And sicne they wont sell that leader, they have to up the price on skyshadow. Thats what BBTS does all the time. You were talking of charging 30 pounds for voyagers, BBTS did the same thing for Onslought last year since he was packaged with Scttershot, a voyager no one wanted. And then they did it again with Skylynx when he was packaged with Onslought.
But we dont know if Skyshadow is shipped alone from hasbro (so 2 skyshadow's per case) or not. If its not, then I undestand their price. I dont like it, but they might lose money otherwise.
Posted by o.supreme on January 18th, 2017 @ 1:02pm CST
Posted by Counterpunch on January 18th, 2017 @ 1:37pm CST
o.supreme wrote:Speaking of shipping Leaders Class...Does anyone know if Hasbro is shipping Soundwave 2 per case, or with another Leader? Since Soundwave *appears* to be pretty scarce still, I'm hoping later that Soundwave and Sixshot are just packaged together, whenever Sixshot comes out, so I can get them both hopefully at the same time. cant even think about Sky Shadow until I get the other two first.
Soundwave showed up before Christmas at 2 per case. My local Walmart had either 2 or 3 fresh cases of it.
Posted by LeAwesome1 on January 18th, 2017 @ 1:38pm CST
o.supreme wrote:Speaking of shipping Leaders Class...Does anyone know if Hasbro is shipping Soundwave 2 per case, or with another Leader? Since Soundwave *appears* to be pretty scarce still, I'm hoping later that Soundwave and Sixshot are just packaged together, whenever Sixshot comes out, so I can get them both hopefully at the same time. cant even think about Sky Shadow until I get the other two first.
One benefit of the UK; there are too many Soundwaves. My local TRU has 12 of them all stacked up, taking up the majority of the TF section.
Posted by o.supreme on January 18th, 2017 @ 1:52pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 18th, 2017 @ 2:23pm CST
Counterpunch wrote:o.supreme wrote:Speaking of shipping Leaders Class...Does anyone know if Hasbro is shipping Soundwave 2 per case, or with another Leader? Since Soundwave *appears* to be pretty scarce still, I'm hoping later that Soundwave and Sixshot are just packaged together, whenever Sixshot comes out, so I can get them both hopefully at the same time. cant even think about Sky Shadow until I get the other two first.
Soundwave showed up before Christmas at 2 per case. My local Walmart had either 2 or 3 fresh cases of it.
Entertainment Earth has Wave 2 as one SOundwave and one Optimus. That is the assortment currently at Walmart Canada:
http://www.entertainmentearth.com/prodi ... H_Of7cvfIU
Posted by william-james88 on January 18th, 2017 @ 2:55pm CST
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 18th, 2017 @ 2:56pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Also, Sixshot is 2 sixshots per case.
Twelveshot? Dozenshot?
Posted by o.supreme on January 18th, 2017 @ 3:09pm CST
Wave 1: Blaster & PM Prime
Wave 2: PM Prime & Soundwave
Wave 3: Sixshot and Sixshot....
makes...no...sense..., but whatever. I just looked on Targets website, they have a cool little tracker to see if any store has an item in stock. There is actually one Target near me (which my family refers to affectionately as "Ghetto Target", because of the area its located in. But they claim online to have a small stock of TR SW at $39.99. Wish me luck. I'm heading out in the rain now on my lunch break from work to see if it is true.