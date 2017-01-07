Titans Return Deluxe Krok Review

Kurona wrote: william-james88 wrote: That price is pretty nuts. Still cheaper than Takara's Ginrai



Jokes aside, Leaders cost about 40 pounds in Canada, is that the usual rate in the UK?



And could it be that they are charging more because he i shipped with another leader that was previously released and thus they have to raise their price on him to cover their losses?

Leaders cost £45 at the least in the UK at retail. Kapow tends to have their prices a little higher at first, and there's no way they'd give a new leader with a second one for that insanely cheap.

That is not what I meant. I meant that Hasbro is shipping Leaders 2 per box to retailers. And if only one of those leaders is the new Leader, Sky Shadow, then Kapow loses on the other older leader toy which will take longer to sell (and take up space). So to meet the demand of syshadow they would have to get a ton of the other undesired leader. And sicne they wont sell that leader, they have to up the price on skyshadow. Thats what BBTS does all the time. You were talking of charging 30 pounds for voyagers, BBTS did the same thing for Onslought last year since he was packaged with Scttershot, a voyager no one wanted. And then they did it again with Skylynx when he was packaged with Onslought.But we dont know if Skyshadow is shipped alone from hasbro (so 2 skyshadow's per case) or not. If its not, then I undestand their price. I dont like it, but they might lose money otherwise.