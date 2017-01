Monday, January 9th, 2017 2:24PM CST

493

ReinaHW











Credit(s): Chefatron

Seibertronianhas sent us the next batch of reviews from Chefatron consisting of upcoming wave 4 Titans Return figures. We previously reported the reviews for the leader class figure Sky Shadow, the voyager class Broadside, the deluxes Perceptor and Kup, and the legends Brawn. Today's reviews cover 2 more of the deluxe figures, Quake and the highly anticipated Topspin, as well as the other new legends figure Roadburn AKA Chase, leaving us with Krok as the only figure left to be reviewed. You can check out the reviews below, and let us know what you think in the comments section!