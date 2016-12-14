Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 11:00PM CST

Categories: Toy News, Reviews, Site Articles
Posted by: Bronzewolf



Hello, Seibertronians, I hope you all had a good holiday!
I just happened to receive Titans Return Hot Rod for one of my gifts, and thought I'd throw together a little pictorial review for you all! So let's dive in and klook at one of the most anticipated figures of wave three!

Let's start with the figure himself: he is just great looking. He totally encapsulates the aesthetic Hot Rod is supposed to have. That sleek, young look is just perfectly represented. While his robot mode might not have the most accurate colors, (namely on his legs), he is undeniably the Roddy we all know and love.

Although yes, I agree, you can't see his wing enough over his shoulders.


Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review


Hot Rod comes with two large rifles, so he can go full Rambo mode

Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review


These guns can combine to make another seat for a Titan(head)Master, per the norm with most wave 2/3 figures.
Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review


Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review



This seems like a cool additional feature until until you realise that, because of the placement of the handles and Hot Rod's articulation, there's no way that I've found for Rod to hold the gun in a fashion so the Titan master sits upright, unless you make him go street gang style.


Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review


The other gun-related issue (with mine at least) is the gun's pegs are just slightly too big for his hands (or vice versa), so when you put the guns in his hands, it requires a good bit of force, and with nothing directly under his hands to support that force, it all goes to the little pin keeping his hands on. I could easily see these breaking if not done correctly. Then again, it could just be an issue mine alone has, and others will have nothing to worry about.

Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Next up: size comparisons. Roddy is actually a bit tall for a deluxe, and not just because of his massive shoulders.

Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

With some other Movie mates of all sizes:

Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Class of '86
Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Next, let's cover what is easily the best part of this figure: His vehicle mode, and Good Lord. Perfection. It really is. It feels solid, the transformation is great, everything clips together so well it's almost unbelievable. As many others have pointed out, he also has some cues to the TF: Animated incarnation of this character, which is awesome by itself.

Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Cruising with some more Cybertronian cars. Hasbro again knocking it out of the park with these.
Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Before we wrap things up, I wanted to touch on his Titan master: he's unpainted. Yes, continuing with the trend wave 2 started, he doesn't have a lick of paint on him, other than Hot Rod's face. But not only this: He's completely one color. Something even the Wave two figures did was mold the arms and legs in a different color than the rest of the body, just to give it some variety. I'll probably end up custom painting him, but it really is a blemish on an otherwise really good figure.

Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Other than that (and the limited articulation I didn't really touch on) he's a really, really good figure, and easily the best representation of this character we've ever gotten in a mainline release. I highly encourage picking him up!

Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review

Transformers News: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review
Credit(s): Bronzewolf
Re: Titans Return Hot Rod Pictorial Review (1849128)
Posted by lonrac on December 27th, 2016 @ 11:27pm CST
QC issue,

Mine has two of the same rifle, driver side when plugged into the engine or wheel well slot,

anybody get two passenger side rifles and want to swap?

