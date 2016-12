Titans Return Leader Class Sixshot and Legends Class Bumblebee and Gnaw Spotted at Canadian Retail

Saturday, December 24th, 2016 1:49AM CST

Credit(s): stinky and dingdOng of Cybertron.ca

Thanks to stinky and dingdOng of Cybertron.ca, we have confirmation of Transformers Titans Return Leader Class Sixshot with Decepticon Revolver as well as Titans Return Legends Class wave 3 spotted at Canadian retail. Sixshot was found at a Barrie area Walmart. While the Legends Class image shows just Bumblebee and Gnaw, Kickback is also part of the wave.If you spot something new at retail let us know by using the Submit News link in the upper left hand corner of the front page. You can also let fellow collectors in your area know what is currently in local stores by posting in our Toy Sightings Forum