Titans Return Leader Class Sixshot and Legends Class Bumblebee and Gnaw Spotted at Canadian Retail
Saturday, December 24th, 2016 1:49AM CSTCategories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: LOST Cybertronian Views: 2,857
Posted by Emerje on December 24th, 2016 @ 6:59am CST
Emerje
Posted by william-james88 on December 24th, 2016 @ 8:18am CST
Emerje wrote:Just out of curiosity when was the last time a Transformer showed up in the USA first? Any line. I can't really think of anything off the top of my head, seems like things show up in places like things show up in Canada or Australia or even parts of Europe long before we start seeing them here. Not that there's anything really wrong with that, it's just funny how much things have changed in the past 10 years or so.
Emerje
Didnt you get the first wave of combiner wars first? The first RID one steps for sure, along with thé most recent RID warriors. And you also got the wave 2 TR deluxes and titan masters first.