Titans Return Legends Roadburn aka Chase Revealed

Thursday, December 29th, 2016 7:23AM CST

Credit(s): Talk Transformers Facebook Page

We found something pretty cool on the Talk Transformers Facebook page, an image of Titans Return Roadburn in package. This will be part of the second wave of 2017 figures, along with Legends Brawn. While they are using the name Roadburn, this is essentially throttlebot Chase. It is using the Titans Return Bumblebee mold.