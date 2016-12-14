Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Titans Return Legends Roadburn aka Chase Revealed

Transformers News: Titans Return Legends Roadburn aka Chase Revealed

Thursday, December 29th, 2016 7:23AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 625

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

We found something pretty cool on the Talk Transformers Facebook page, an image of Titans Return Roadburn in package. This will be part of the second wave of 2017 figures, along with Legends Brawn. While they are using the name Roadburn, this is essentially throttlebot Chase. It is using the Titans Return Bumblebee mold.

Transformers News: Titans Return Legends Roadburn aka Chase Revealed
Credit(s): Talk Transformers Facebook Page
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Titans Return Legends Roadburn aka Chase Revealed (1849375)
Posted by RiddlerJ on December 29th, 2016 @ 7:33am CST
Hubcap gets the shaft again.

This still looks nice though.

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers GO! G26 Optimus Prime EX Exprime Takara MISB - Time Remaining: 24 days 3 hours 36 minutes 26 seconds
SDCC 2016 Gi Joe and the Transformers Powerglide vs Soundwave Scarlet Zartan - Time Remaining: 23 days 9 hours 37 minutes 22 seconds
New NIB Takara Transformers AD22 Galvatron Age of Extinction Import Japan F/S - Time Remaining: 24 days 5 hours 47 minutes 38 seconds
Transformers Titans Return Deluxe CHROMEDOME HIGHBROW+MINDWIPE+++ LOT of 4X NEW - Time Remaining: 24 days 17 hours 51 minutes 22 seconds
Transformers Optimus Prime Electronic cab 2010 Hasbro - Time Remaining: 23 days 14 hours 51 minutes 49 seconds
Transformers Rescue Bots BLURR Playskool Heroes NEW - Time Remaining: 23 days 21 hours 38 minutes 55 seconds
OFFROAD Transformers Combiner Wars 2015 IDW Deluxe Class Menasor Combiner Part - Time Remaining: 24 days 13 hours 27 minutes 34 seconds
Transformers Alternity - A-01 Optimus Prime - Vibrant Red Nissan GT-R - Takara - Time Remaining: 24 days 3 hours 14 minutes 30 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #162 - 2016 Year In Review
Twincast / Podcast #162:
"2016 Year In Review"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

8,600 pages were recently viewed by 899 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02787 seconds and was viewed 342 times on Thursday, December 29th 2016 7:52am CST

© 2016 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.