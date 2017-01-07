Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures

Monday, January 9th, 2017 8:41AM CST

5,371

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply













While the news that we're only getting two new Titan Masters in Wave 4 might be sad, at the very least the two we're getting seem to be turning out well - at least, that's what these pictures from Generator_G1's Twitter would suggest for Shuffler, the updated form of one of Japan's exclusive 1987 Autobot Master Warriors. Take a look at the head mode, weapon mode and comparisons to the original below and tell us what you think in the forums!

Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!



Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851279)

Posted by

Shuffler is absolutely adorable and actually has two good modes and probably the most badass weapon mode of all the Titan masters so far. I really hope they don't kill this size class after the line is over, there's still so much potential left. I would love a complete set of mini Dino bots, the other two monsterbots (with deluxe counterparts) and the last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored. Posted by steals_your_goats on January 9th, 2017 @ 8:47am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851281)

Posted by

steals_your_goats wrote: last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored.

Who are the other 3? Do they transform into animals too, because I only ever knew of the 3 already mentioned. And ditto on the gun mode, its the best so far since it actually looks like a thought out third mode with its own specific detail. Who are the other 3? Do they transform into animals too, because I only ever knew of the 3 already mentioned. And ditto on the gun mode, its the best so far since it actually looks like a thought out third mode with its own specific detail. Posted by william-james88 on January 9th, 2017 @ 8:50am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851282)

Posted by

william-james88 wrote: steals_your_goats wrote: last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored.

Who are the other 3? Do they transform into animals too, because I only ever knew of the 3 already mentioned. And ditto on the gun mode, its the best so far since it actually looks like a thought out third mode with its own specific detail.

The other three transform into robots like most other headmasters. Good thing about that is that if we got them, this would mean that they would have more content than their original release. The other three transform into robots like most other headmasters. Good thing about that is that if we got them, this would mean that they would have more content than their original release. Posted by Kurona on January 9th, 2017 @ 8:54am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851283)

Posted by

Kurona wrote: william-james88 wrote: steals_your_goats wrote: last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored.

Who are the other 3? Do they transform into animals too, because I only ever knew of the 3 already mentioned. And ditto on the gun mode, its the best so far since it actually looks like a thought out third mode with its own specific detail.

The other three transform into robots like most other headmasters. Good thing about that is that if we got them, this would mean that they would have more content than their original release.



I'm fine with them coming with vehicles, though the animal ones are awesome. But I just want them to release a Titan Master with the name of Rodney. It would be awesome.



"Lets see, Prime, for this mission we have available: Clobber, Nightbeat, Loudmouth, and.. um, ah, Rodney. *whispering* Dude, what's with that name?" I'm fine with them coming with vehicles, though the animal ones are awesome. But I just want them to release a Titan Master with the name of Rodney. It would be awesome."Lets see, Prime, for this mission we have available: Clobber, Nightbeat, Loudmouth, and.. um, ah, Rodney. *whispering* Dude, what's withname?" Posted by RodimusConvoy13 on January 9th, 2017 @ 8:57am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851284)

Posted by

RodimusConvoy13 wrote: Kurona wrote: william-james88 wrote: steals_your_goats wrote: last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored.

Who are the other 3? Do they transform into animals too, because I only ever knew of the 3 already mentioned. And ditto on the gun mode, its the best so far since it actually looks like a thought out third mode with its own specific detail.

The other three transform into robots like most other headmasters. Good thing about that is that if we got them, this would mean that they would have more content than their original release.



I'm fine with them coming with vehicles, though the animal ones are awesome. But I just want them to release a Titan Master with the name of Rodney. It would be awesome.



"Lets see, Prime, for this mission we have available: Clobber, Nightbeat, Loudmouth, and.. um, ah, Rodney. *whispering* Dude, what's with that name?"

I just want Kirk to come with a not-enterprise I just want Kirk to come with a not-enterprise Posted by Kurona on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:00am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851285)

Posted by

RodimusConvoy13 wrote:

"Lets see, Prime, for this mission we have available: Clobber, Nightbeat, Loudmouth, and.. um, ah, Rodney. *whispering* Dude, what's with that name?"

Oh man, thats when I wish Hasbro released Sixliner with his japanese names:



D-Go, Alan , Joe , Leaf, Night, Spark Oh man, thats when I wish Hasbro released Sixliner with his japanese names:D-Go,, Leaf, Night, Spark Posted by william-james88 on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:07am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851286)

Posted by

Shuffler's vehicle has a little tank mode too. (not shown).



He's really cute - I can see some remould potential for Ramhorn too.



Instead of some repacks (which I don't mind considering the distribution on Titanmasters is kinda terrible) I do look at the mould there is an ponder what else could have been made.



Like Titanmaster Arcee out of loudmouth has been suggested for example.

As I mentioned earlier Fallback/outback would be nice too.

What might also work is Blitzwing the reason being that you can give the alt head a Kremzeek face since the preceeding jet/tank TM vehicle already resembles Flywheels and flywheels is often becoming seen as a way of repainting Blitzwing these days - so why not do the reverse (kind of).



I'd rather like some Titanmasters of 'named' core Characters too like Bumblebee Optimus, Starscream and so on... perhaps approaching them in creative ways that interact with the larger toys such as perhaps an Optimus Titanmaster with a different face deign but a vehicle that looks like Roller. Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:11am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851290)

Posted by

This is an amazing looking wave! Quake is still a no but the other 4 deluxes and 2 titan masters are definites, as is Sky Shadow. I'm pretty much going to get every Decepticon leader class figure in this line Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:31am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851291)

Posted by

william-james88 wrote: steals_your_goats wrote: last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored.

Who are the other 3? Kirk,







Cybertron Master Senshi Rodney , and Loafer Cybertron Master Senshi Posted by Sabrblade on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:34am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851292)

Posted by

Sabrblade wrote: william-james88 wrote: steals_your_goats wrote: last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored.

Who are the other 3? Kirk, Rodney, and Loafer.







Cybertron Master Senshi



I really want them to make them. Extravagant headcrests and all! I really want them to make them. Extravagant headcrests and all! Posted by RodimusConvoy13 on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:35am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851299)

Posted by

Chefatron's reviews of Titans return Topspin, Quake and Roadburn are up -











Posted by ReinaHW on January 9th, 2017 @ 10:42am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851302)

Posted by





I definitely love how Shuffler looks, and agree - keep the Titan Masters comin'! Giganto-head crests RULEI definitely love how Shuffler looks, and agree - keep the Titan Masters comin'! Posted by bodrock on January 9th, 2017 @ 11:02am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851304)

Posted by

I generally buy all of the domestic "Generations"-type releases, and Titans Return is no exception. That said, I really like Broadside, Topspin, and Brawn, and think Kup and Quake are decent figures. The only figure I really don't care for is Sky Shadow, but that's partly due to a general dislike for the Leader Class scale and partly due to the two vehicle alt mode, even if it is G1 and character accurate. Posted by serial_dirge on January 9th, 2017 @ 11:25am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851305)

Posted by

Really digging the Titan Masters. Out of this new wave I am for sure getting Brawn, Repugnus and Topspin(w/hope of a Twintwist). Been waiting on a good Brawn for 28 yrs or so hehe. Perceptor does look really good but I got Mugen Scope for $17 during the black FRI sales and touched him up with paint and am very happy. Kup is a maybe, I have the Gen one with igear cygar head and it is tough to beat. I am wondering what the cygar head would look like on TR Kup. Posted by Moonshot on January 9th, 2017 @ 11:25am CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851310)

Posted by

Anyone else feel the arms on Rewind and Rumble are just far too bulky? This isn't necessarily a complaint about it being inaccurate to their fictional appearances (though there is that too), but that it doesn't work in proportion to the rest of their bodies. The legs are slender and the body moderately thin; then you get to the arms which are suddenly massive and bloated and probably have more mass than the rest of the body combined. It doesn't even do it in a ridiculous way to give it the silhouette of, say, a disney 'tough guy' archetype aesthetic; it's just enough to make it off-putting and a discord in silhouette continuity. Not to mention the awkward placement of the elbow articulation and how the size of the arms also limits what you can really do in terms of posing and articulation.

Not enough to make me dislike the figure - I still really like it, and I can't dislike Rewind with a headsculpt that incredible - but it is the biggest flaw and it does kinda bother me. I realise it had to be done to give him enough mass for his tank mode and for the tablet to be big enough for the gimmick, but I really wish there was another way round it. Posted by Kurona on January 9th, 2017 @ 12:05pm CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851320)

Posted by

Kurona wrote: Anyone else feel the arms on Rewind and Rumble are just far too bulky? This isn't necessarily a complaint about it being inaccurate to their fictional appearances (though there is that too), but that it doesn't work in proportion to the rest of their bodies. The legs are slender and the body moderately thin; then you get to the arms which are suddenly massive and bloated and probably have more mass than the rest of the body combined. It doesn't even do it in a ridiculous way to give it the silhouette of, say, a disney 'tough guy' archetype aesthetic; it's just enough to make it off-putting and a discord in silhouette continuity. Not to mention the awkward placement of the elbow articulation and how the size of the arms also limits what you can really do in terms of posing and articulation.

Not enough to make me dislike the figure - I still really like it, and I can't dislike Rewind with a headsculpt that incredible - but it is the biggest flaw and it does kinda bother me. I realise it had to be done to give him enough mass for his tank mode and for the tablet to be big enough for the gimmick, but I really wish there was another way round it.



I'm sort of in the same boat. The arms are a bit too big, but but I still like the figure overall. Plus, they also give you a pseudo pile driver mode for Rumble if you rotate the arms 180 degrees so the hand is facing backward and then unfold the arms and straighten the elbows. This lets the side parts for the tablet mode become the pseudo pile drivers. I'm sort of in the same boat. The arms are a bit too big, but but I still like the figure overall. Plus, they also give you a pseudo pile driver mode for Rumble if you rotate the arms 180 degrees so the hand is facing backward and then unfold the arms and straighten the elbows. This lets the side parts for the tablet mode become the pseudo pile drivers. Posted by TF-fan kev777 on January 9th, 2017 @ 12:59pm CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851324)

Posted by

Yeah Rewind's arms are certainly too large but everything else on that figure, besides the stickers although mine are holding up pretty well, is really great. Posted by SureShot18 on January 9th, 2017 @ 1:34pm CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851334)

Posted by

I always felt the G1 toys arms were far to small the Titans Returns tablet Robots seem perfectly fine to me both in size and proportions - I got used to them being similar to the Rumble/Frenzy look in other version but the original has a different more squad body type so he's not wrong at all to me.



I might have minor issue to do with the gappy kibble in the arms and the feet being not usable to pose only to transform him. I also would like the hole in his back to take the gun for storage. But over all the only thing I dislike is the gun being so skinny.



But that may be as he's just a much better toy than Stripes - even with the flaw in the elbow transformation tolerances.



But the size of the arms - no issues there - but then how he looks in the cartoon or comic is only a very small concern to me usually anyway. Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:04pm CST

Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851339)

Posted by

Sabrblade wrote: Kirk, Rodney, and Loafer.





Woohoo, I have those guys! Then yeah I hope they get released too.



serial_dirge wrote: I generally buy all of the domestic "Generations"-type releases, and Titans Return is no exception. That said, I really like Broadside, Topspin, and Brawn, and think Kup and Quake are decent figures. The only figure I really don't care for is Sky Shadow, but that's partly due to a general dislike for the Leader Class scale and partly due to the two vehicle alt mode, even if it is G1 and character accurate.

And in this case, its not even G1 or character accurate, so that makes it even worse for you I assume. I still think he looks great though in robot mode and I have a raincheck for getting leaders at $30 so I will get him (wouldnt pay more though).



And its a smart move to get all the domestic stuff, you never know which figure you will regret not buying later. Its usually the one which somehow goes for the most on the secondary market. With Hasbro shortpacking several toys this year, I think its the best time to just buy them all just in case.



Also, I look at Quke and see a ty that could easily have been released by the Club for $40 but instead is available for $15 more or less. I guess with the club not being around, Hasbro is bringing out the more niche characters for everyone to have



Kurona wrote: Anyone else feel the arms on Rewind and Rumble are just far too bulky?



I always felt that and its why while I like this toy, it would never be seen as one of the best. Its quite a flaw. I dont like how they are handling most arms for the legends class actually, especially the upcoming bumblebee, that elbow is really odd.



In any case, it reminds me of the G1 toy which had massive forearms:





Transformers G1 1986 Rewind Gallery Woohoo, I have those guys! Then yeah I hope they get released too.And in this case, its not even G1 or character accurate, so that makes it even worse for you I assume. I still think he looks great though in robot mode and I have a raincheck for getting leaders at $30 so I will get him (wouldnt pay more though).And its a smart move to get all the domestic stuff, you never know which figure you will regret not buying later. Its usually the one which somehow goes for the most on the secondary market. With Hasbro shortpacking several toys this year, I think its the best time to just buy them all just in case.Also, I look at Quke and see a ty that could easily have been released by the Club for $40 but instead is available for $15 more or less. I guess with the club not being around, Hasbro is bringing out the more niche characters for everyone to haveI always felt that and its why while I like this toy, it would never be seen as one of the best. Its quite a flaw. I dont like how they are handling most arms for the legends class actually, especially the upcoming bumblebee, that elbow is really odd.In any case, it reminds me of the G1 toy which had massive forearms: Posted by william-james88 on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:18pm CST