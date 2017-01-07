Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures

Transformers News: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures

Monday, January 9th, 2017 8:41AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Kurona   Views: 5,371

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

While the news that we're only getting two new Titan Masters in Wave 4 might be sad, at the very least the two we're getting seem to be turning out well - at least, that's what these pictures from Generator_G1's Twitter would suggest for Shuffler, the updated form of one of Japan's exclusive 1987 Autobot Master Warriors. Take a look at the head mode, weapon mode and comparisons to the original below and tell us what you think in the forums!

Transformers News: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures

Transformers News: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures

Transformers News: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851279)
Posted by steals_your_goats on January 9th, 2017 @ 8:47am CST
Shuffler is absolutely adorable and actually has two good modes and probably the most badass weapon mode of all the Titan masters so far. I really hope they don't kill this size class after the line is over, there's still so much potential left. I would love a complete set of mini Dino bots, the other two monsterbots (with deluxe counterparts) and the last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored.
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851281)
Posted by william-james88 on January 9th, 2017 @ 8:50am CST
steals_your_goats wrote:last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored.

Who are the other 3? Do they transform into animals too, because I only ever knew of the 3 already mentioned. And ditto on the gun mode, its the best so far since it actually looks like a thought out third mode with its own specific detail.
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851282)
Posted by Kurona on January 9th, 2017 @ 8:54am CST
william-james88 wrote:
steals_your_goats wrote:last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored.

Who are the other 3? Do they transform into animals too, because I only ever knew of the 3 already mentioned. And ditto on the gun mode, its the best so far since it actually looks like a thought out third mode with its own specific detail.

The other three transform into robots like most other headmasters. Good thing about that is that if we got them, this would mean that they would have more content than their original release.
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851283)
Posted by RodimusConvoy13 on January 9th, 2017 @ 8:57am CST
Kurona wrote:
william-james88 wrote:
steals_your_goats wrote:last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored.

Who are the other 3? Do they transform into animals too, because I only ever knew of the 3 already mentioned. And ditto on the gun mode, its the best so far since it actually looks like a thought out third mode with its own specific detail.

The other three transform into robots like most other headmasters. Good thing about that is that if we got them, this would mean that they would have more content than their original release.


I'm fine with them coming with vehicles, though the animal ones are awesome. But I just want them to release a Titan Master with the name of Rodney. It would be awesome.

"Lets see, Prime, for this mission we have available: Clobber, Nightbeat, Loudmouth, and.. um, ah, Rodney. *whispering* Dude, what's with that name?"
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851284)
Posted by Kurona on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:00am CST
RodimusConvoy13 wrote:
Kurona wrote:
william-james88 wrote:
steals_your_goats wrote:last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored.

Who are the other 3? Do they transform into animals too, because I only ever knew of the 3 already mentioned. And ditto on the gun mode, its the best so far since it actually looks like a thought out third mode with its own specific detail.

The other three transform into robots like most other headmasters. Good thing about that is that if we got them, this would mean that they would have more content than their original release.


I'm fine with them coming with vehicles, though the animal ones are awesome. But I just want them to release a Titan Master with the name of Rodney. It would be awesome.

"Lets see, Prime, for this mission we have available: Clobber, Nightbeat, Loudmouth, and.. um, ah, Rodney. *whispering* Dude, what's with that name?"

I just want Kirk to come with a not-enterprise :lol:
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851285)
Posted by william-james88 on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:07am CST
RodimusConvoy13 wrote:
"Lets see, Prime, for this mission we have available: Clobber, Nightbeat, Loudmouth, and.. um, ah, Rodney. *whispering* Dude, what's with that name?"

Oh man, thats when I wish Hasbro released Sixliner with his japanese names:

D-Go, Alan, Joe, Leaf, Night, Spark
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851286)
Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:11am CST
Shuffler's vehicle has a little tank mode too. (not shown).

He's really cute - I can see some remould potential for Ramhorn too.

Instead of some repacks (which I don't mind considering the distribution on Titanmasters is kinda terrible) I do look at the mould there is an ponder what else could have been made.

Like Titanmaster Arcee out of loudmouth has been suggested for example.
As I mentioned earlier Fallback/outback would be nice too.
What might also work is Blitzwing the reason being that you can give the alt head a Kremzeek face since the preceeding jet/tank TM vehicle already resembles Flywheels and flywheels is often becoming seen as a way of repainting Blitzwing these days - so why not do the reverse (kind of).

I'd rather like some Titanmasters of 'named' core Characters too like Bumblebee Optimus, Starscream and so on... perhaps approaching them in creative ways that interact with the larger toys such as perhaps an Optimus Titanmaster with a different face deign but a vehicle that looks like Roller.
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851290)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:31am CST
This is an amazing looking wave! Quake is still a no but the other 4 deluxes and 2 titan masters are definites, as is Sky Shadow. I'm pretty much going to get every Decepticon leader class figure in this line
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851291)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:34am CST
william-james88 wrote:
steals_your_goats wrote:last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored.

Who are the other 3?
Kirk, Rodney, and Loafer.



Cybertron Master Senshi
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851292)
Posted by RodimusConvoy13 on January 9th, 2017 @ 9:35am CST
Sabrblade wrote:
william-james88 wrote:
steals_your_goats wrote:last 3 Autobot master warriors since Toraizer is already rumored.

Who are the other 3?
Kirk, Rodney, and Loafer.



Cybertron Master Senshi


I really want them to make them. Extravagant headcrests and all! :-D
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851299)
Posted by ReinaHW on January 9th, 2017 @ 10:42am CST
Chefatron's reviews of Titans return Topspin, Quake and Roadburn are up -





Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851302)
Posted by bodrock on January 9th, 2017 @ 11:02am CST
Giganto-head crests RULE

I definitely love how Shuffler looks, and agree - keep the Titan Masters comin'! :RUBSIGN:
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851304)
Posted by serial_dirge on January 9th, 2017 @ 11:25am CST
I generally buy all of the domestic "Generations"-type releases, and Titans Return is no exception. That said, I really like Broadside, Topspin, and Brawn, and think Kup and Quake are decent figures. The only figure I really don't care for is Sky Shadow, but that's partly due to a general dislike for the Leader Class scale and partly due to the two vehicle alt mode, even if it is G1 and character accurate.
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851305)
Posted by Moonshot on January 9th, 2017 @ 11:25am CST
Really digging the Titan Masters. Out of this new wave I am for sure getting Brawn, Repugnus and Topspin(w/hope of a Twintwist). Been waiting on a good Brawn for 28 yrs or so hehe. Perceptor does look really good but I got Mugen Scope for $17 during the black FRI sales and touched him up with paint and am very happy. Kup is a maybe, I have the Gen one with igear cygar head and it is tough to beat. I am wondering what the cygar head would look like on TR Kup.
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851310)
Posted by Kurona on January 9th, 2017 @ 12:05pm CST
Anyone else feel the arms on Rewind and Rumble are just far too bulky? This isn't necessarily a complaint about it being inaccurate to their fictional appearances (though there is that too), but that it doesn't work in proportion to the rest of their bodies. The legs are slender and the body moderately thin; then you get to the arms which are suddenly massive and bloated and probably have more mass than the rest of the body combined. It doesn't even do it in a ridiculous way to give it the silhouette of, say, a disney 'tough guy' archetype aesthetic; it's just enough to make it off-putting and a discord in silhouette continuity. Not to mention the awkward placement of the elbow articulation and how the size of the arms also limits what you can really do in terms of posing and articulation.
Not enough to make me dislike the figure - I still really like it, and I can't dislike Rewind with a headsculpt that incredible - but it is the biggest flaw and it does kinda bother me. I realise it had to be done to give him enough mass for his tank mode and for the tablet to be big enough for the gimmick, but I really wish there was another way round it.
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851320)
Posted by TF-fan kev777 on January 9th, 2017 @ 12:59pm CST
Kurona wrote:Anyone else feel the arms on Rewind and Rumble are just far too bulky? This isn't necessarily a complaint about it being inaccurate to their fictional appearances (though there is that too), but that it doesn't work in proportion to the rest of their bodies. The legs are slender and the body moderately thin; then you get to the arms which are suddenly massive and bloated and probably have more mass than the rest of the body combined. It doesn't even do it in a ridiculous way to give it the silhouette of, say, a disney 'tough guy' archetype aesthetic; it's just enough to make it off-putting and a discord in silhouette continuity. Not to mention the awkward placement of the elbow articulation and how the size of the arms also limits what you can really do in terms of posing and articulation.
Not enough to make me dislike the figure - I still really like it, and I can't dislike Rewind with a headsculpt that incredible - but it is the biggest flaw and it does kinda bother me. I realise it had to be done to give him enough mass for his tank mode and for the tablet to be big enough for the gimmick, but I really wish there was another way round it.


I'm sort of in the same boat. The arms are a bit too big, but but I still like the figure overall. Plus, they also give you a pseudo pile driver mode for Rumble if you rotate the arms 180 degrees so the hand is facing backward and then unfold the arms and straighten the elbows. This lets the side parts for the tablet mode become the pseudo pile drivers.
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851324)
Posted by SureShot18 on January 9th, 2017 @ 1:34pm CST
Yeah Rewind's arms are certainly too large but everything else on that figure, besides the stickers although mine are holding up pretty well, is really great.
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851334)
Posted by RAR on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:04pm CST
I always felt the G1 toys arms were far to small the Titans Returns tablet Robots seem perfectly fine to me both in size and proportions - I got used to them being similar to the Rumble/Frenzy look in other version but the original has a different more squad body type so he's not wrong at all to me.

I might have minor issue to do with the gappy kibble in the arms and the feet being not usable to pose only to transform him. I also would like the hole in his back to take the gun for storage. But over all the only thing I dislike is the gun being so skinny.

But that may be as he's just a much better toy than Stripes - even with the flaw in the elbow transformation tolerances.

But the size of the arms - no issues there - but then how he looks in the cartoon or comic is only a very small concern to me usually anyway.
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851339)
Posted by william-james88 on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:18pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Kirk, Rodney, and Loafer.


Woohoo, I have those guys! Then yeah I hope they get released too.

serial_dirge wrote:I generally buy all of the domestic "Generations"-type releases, and Titans Return is no exception. That said, I really like Broadside, Topspin, and Brawn, and think Kup and Quake are decent figures. The only figure I really don't care for is Sky Shadow, but that's partly due to a general dislike for the Leader Class scale and partly due to the two vehicle alt mode, even if it is G1 and character accurate.

And in this case, its not even G1 or character accurate, so that makes it even worse for you I assume. I still think he looks great though in robot mode and I have a raincheck for getting leaders at $30 so I will get him (wouldnt pay more though).

And its a smart move to get all the domestic stuff, you never know which figure you will regret not buying later. Its usually the one which somehow goes for the most on the secondary market. With Hasbro shortpacking several toys this year, I think its the best time to just buy them all just in case.

Also, I look at Quke and see a ty that could easily have been released by the Club for $40 but instead is available for $15 more or less. I guess with the club not being around, Hasbro is bringing out the more niche characters for everyone to have :)

Kurona wrote:Anyone else feel the arms on Rewind and Rumble are just far too bulky?


I always felt that and its why while I like this toy, it would never be seen as one of the best. Its quite a flaw. I dont like how they are handling most arms for the legends class actually, especially the upcoming bumblebee, that elbow is really odd.

In any case, it reminds me of the G1 toy which had massive forearms:


Transformers G1 1986 Rewind Gallery
Re: Titans Return Shuffler in-hand pictures (1851342)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 9th, 2017 @ 2:22pm CST
Seibertronian ReinaHW has sent us the next batch of reviews from Chefatron consisting of upcoming wave 4 Titans Return figures. We previously reported the reviews for the leader class figure Sky Shadow, the voyager class Broadside, the deluxes Perceptor and Kup, and the legends Brawn. Today's reviews cover 2 more of the deluxe figures, Quake and the highly anticipated Topspin, as well as the other new legends figure Roadburn AKA Chase, leaving us with Krok as the only figure left to be reviewed. You can check out the reviews below, and let us know what you think in the comments section!





Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,751 pages were recently viewed by 796 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.04276 seconds and was viewed 64 times on Monday, January 9th 2017 2:45pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.