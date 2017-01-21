Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews
Shuffler is a new mold as well based on a Master Warrior figure of the same name from The Headmasters. This figure has no paint on the Titan Master itself, but does have a beautiful head mode based on the original toy. The vehicle is a little mammoth type animal that becomes a tank for Shuffler to ride and a giant, fat blaster.
Check out the reviews below, and let us know what you think in the comments section!
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 22nd, 2017 @ 2:56pm CST
Aquastar (redeco of Hotwire, Joyride's engine)
Bullet (redeco of Lube, Slapdash's engine)
Zetca (redeco of Rev, Getaway's engine (!))
And I'm loving Shuffler, can't wait to get him Repugnus... is it just me, or are the "chariots" of most kind of weak when they're not the primary mode designed? Compare Loudmouth with Sawback for example.
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 22nd, 2017 @ 5:02pm CST
bodrock wrote:Sweet configs for a Cybertronian city! I can only imagine how much larger it will be as we get more Leaders to add, including Overlord!
I'm so tempted by Carnifex, but since Hasbro is providing something official in a leader figure for Overlord, I can wait and see -- the difference in price is what will sell it, though -- $200+ versus $50? No contest.
I've only dipped over $100 for a handful of TFs, including Fort Max....MP Soundwave, DX9's Tyrant and the inbound MMC's Kultur.
I'd still like TR Trypticon, wish I hadn't missed out on Generations Metroplex (his alt modes look cool!), and am curious what the next Titan-class bot will be.
Two other expensive TFs I'd love are Megatron 2.0 and MP Shockwave - I could be good with all of the above.
Meanwhile....you can do a Carnifex base mode with Galvatron
Btw they've already stated on here many a time as to who the next Titan-bot's gonna be(after Trypticon)......either Scorponok or Omega Supreme(i wonder who'll be bigger or taller? Titan Class Omega or Terminus Giganticus )
Posted by Qwan on January 22nd, 2017 @ 5:47pm CST
Bear in mind I don't know how reliable this is, it's just one employee's word, but apparently that Target (and presumably most/all of the others in Austaralia) will be getting their new post-Christmas stock some time next month! So to any Australian hunters of Wave 3 Legends, and presumably anything else from Wave 3 onwards, keep your eyes peeled and your wallets prepared around Target stores next month!
Posted by william-james88 on January 22nd, 2017 @ 5:53pm CST
Terrsolpix wrote:Pshhh...... amateur. True leader class base shenanigans happen vertically. Come back when you've made a sky scraper out of bases.
Haha!
And Sigma Magnus, who is Getaway punching out?
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 22nd, 2017 @ 6:03pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Terrsolpix wrote:Pshhh...... amateur. True leader class base shenanigans happen vertically. Come back when you've made a sky scraper out of bases.
Haha!
And Sigma Magnus, who is Getaway punching out?
Look closer. Hint: There's a reason why he's punching him.
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 22nd, 2017 @ 6:23pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Terrsolpix wrote:Pshhh...... amateur. True leader class base shenanigans happen vertically. Come back when you've made a sky scraper out of bases.
Haha!
And Sigma Magnus, who is Getaway punching out?
I believe that's Firedrive aka Firebolt, of Hot Rod.
Posted by RAR on January 22nd, 2017 @ 7:07pm CST
Rodney is to dangerous - he's a threat to whole solar systems.
You can make some surprisingly convincing bases out of all sorts of things : Energon Sixshot, Armada Titalwave, CW Onslaught & Hotspot - all sorts.
It's curious though how they decided to go with an modern take on the alternative base mode for the modern Fort Max toy.
Posted by ebo716 on January 22nd, 2017 @ 8:32pm CST
Posted by Kurona on January 22nd, 2017 @ 8:33pm CST
Fortress Maximus is a double headmaster, like he was in his original toy. Went from Spike/Emissary to Cerebros to Fortress Maximus. But Scorponok's original toy... didn't have that. Despite being bigger than most everything else, he used a normal Headmaster like Chromedome and Snapdragon and Mindwipe and such. He went straight from Zarak to Scorponok.
This means that if they're to keep the Headmaster gimmick in a Titan Scorponok, he's gonna have to be changed somewhat - and there's a few possibilities that are all kind of interesting to me.
1. They go a similar route to the original toy - keep Zarak as a normal-sized headmaster and just give him a huge helmet. This would essentially mean that Zarak as a Headmaster is not involved in being Scorponok's actual visual head at all, a bit like TR Powermaster Optimus Prime except he doesn't get to be the eyes. Easily the most boring route and while probably the most obvious one to keep it in-line with the original toy, it's difficult to see them doing this since it would make the whole Headmaster gimmick moot and pointless.
2. They make Zarak the size of Cerebros. This would be a pretty significant change to the character and dynamic of Zarak; he was, of course, an organic Nebulan (or mini-con esque Cybertronian depending on the continuity) who obtained the ability to fight on an even higher ground than those larger than him by connecting straight to a huge city-bot. This change would result in him being on par and able to fight alongside and against normal Cybertronians, which is... interesting, to say the least.
3. They make Zarak/Scorponok a Double Headmaster. This is the most interesting one to me because it necessities introducing an entirely new character - or, even in the case of it being a drone, possibly an entirely new design. It also has a lot of possibilities in and of itself - which part would Zarak be, the headmaster of the normal-sized 'con that turns into Scorponok's head, or would he himself be the normal-sized 'con like in option 2 with someone new becoming his head? Would this new character share Zarak's design? How would it interact with Scorponok's base mode?
Whatever the case, I think it's going to be interesting just how they pull off a Titan Scorponok just because of how odd the original's relationship with the Headmaster gimmick was in terms of size.
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 22nd, 2017 @ 8:38pm CST
& who the hell's Rodney?
Posted by Kurona on January 22nd, 2017 @ 8:44pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:Are they gonna make Omega a headmaster too? I know the Energon version was(kinda)
& who the hell's Rodney?
Eh, I don't really see a reason. It'd be pretty cool, and a possibility if he was in Titans Return; but I can't see them giving the Headmaster gimmick to a character who both is not within the Headmaster line and was not a Headmaster originally.
Rodney is one of the Autobot Master Warriors; a Japanese-original group of body-less Headmasters (much like the Titan Master class) in their 1987 lineup with extremely few fictional appearances. This is the same group Shuffler and Sawback (originally known as Lione) came from.
Posted by RAR on January 22nd, 2017 @ 9:28pm CST
As for Zarak - I can see them possibly giving Zarak a robot partner - there are several ways to approach this - they could make a jet/Robot that also turns into Scorponok's arm shield (alternative tail) as well as the head.
or that turns into one of the city mode towers as well as the scorpion and robot main head.
I notice what they did with Trypticon is make his chest plate the robot body and that turns into a vehicle and also carries around a titanmaster.
I suppose you could have a mini-scorponok that was also a head and take's Zarak's head so he has his own mini-me and that also turn into the titan head.
If you don't mind him having a smaller head then a legion class head might work with Zarak 'driving it' something based on the accessory robot "Fasttrack" from the G1 toy perhaps as that would be similar to what they've done with Trypticon.
http://www.tfu.info/1987/Decepticon/Sco ... rponok.htm
Fasttrack seems perfectly suitable to turn into Scorponok's head as he's the right colour and broadly the correct shape too. so basically you be giving him a head with a robot mode and putting an opening cabin inside Fasttrack as well as making him a tiny bit larger than before.
Posted by bodrock on January 22nd, 2017 @ 9:31pm CST
I missed out on Year of the Snake Omega (looked amazing, and I ain't paying $250+ for those 3P incarnations), and I never had G1 Scorponok- just Dark Scorponok, who isn't even close to the same.
Hot Rod always deserves a good punch to the face -- and I love seeing Loudmouth cheering 'em on.
Posted by Sabrblade on January 22nd, 2017 @ 9:33pm CST
Kurona wrote:2. They make Zarak the size of Cerebros.This one isn't actually too far off from how Scorponok was seen in The Headmasters cartoon (and by "Scorponok" I mean the smaller-sized Cyberdroid since the larger Transtector was named "MegaZarak"), as Scorponok in that show was rather large compared to the other Cyberdroid Headmasters, but not quite as large as your standard normal-sized Transformer like Fortress's Transtector allowed him to be. I'd say Scorponok in this series was more along the height of a tall Minibot or so, but that's only a guess made from comparing him with the height of other normal-sized Transformers, as I don't think he was ever seen in the same shot as another Cyberdroid.
Posted by Kurona on January 22nd, 2017 @ 10:24pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Kurona wrote:2. They make Zarak the size of Cerebros.This one isn't actually too far off from how Scorponok was seen in The Headmasters cartoon (and by "Scorponok" I mean the smaller-sized Cyberdroid since the larger Transtector was named "MegaZarak"), as Scorponok in that show was rather large compared to the other Cyberdroid Headmasters, but not quite as large as your standard normal-sized Transformer like Fortress's Transtector allowed him to be. I'd say Scorponok in this series was more along the height of a tall Minibot or so, but that's only a guess made from comparing him with the height of other normal-sized Transformers, as I don't think he was ever seen in the same shot as another Cyberdroid.
True, true - that seems to largely be for the intent of making him stand out more as a main character next to the larger characters, as otherwise it'd look rather silly seeing Galvatron crouch down to stare at this tiny dude not much bigger than his head
Regardless, like you said; he wasn't quite as big as the others - and there is certainly something to be said about the dynamic of the powerful, standard-sized Galvatron against the intelligent, conniving tiny-sized Zarak - who also happens to be in direct control of the largest, most powerful battle station the Decepticons have available (size and power comparisons between Trypticon and Scorponok are debatable, but given that Scorponok was the hot new toy on the shelves; I'll assume that he was meant to be assumed to be larger and more powerful and/or you were supposed to forget Trypticon existed). So, hence, Zarak being made more or less the size of Galvatron certainly changes up that character dynamic and relationship.
Posted by Sabrblade on January 22nd, 2017 @ 10:31pm CST
Kurona wrote:Interestingly, whenever Galvatron and Scorponok directly interacted with each other in that show, Scorponok was either always cast in shadow standing far off to the side keeping his distance from Galvatron so as to look as mysterious as he could (sometimes even to absurd extents), or spoke through MegaZarak hidden deep within the Transtector's Scorpion Mode so as to maintain an intimidating presence. Scorponok himself was never out in the open whenever he and Galvatron would personally interact with one another.Sabrblade wrote:Kurona wrote:2. They make Zarak the size of Cerebros.This one isn't actually too far off from how Scorponok was seen in The Headmasters cartoon (and by "Scorponok" I mean the smaller-sized Cyberdroid since the larger Transtector was named "MegaZarak"), as Scorponok in that show was rather large compared to the other Cyberdroid Headmasters, but not quite as large as your standard normal-sized Transformer like Fortress's Transtector allowed him to be. I'd say Scorponok in this series was more along the height of a tall Minibot or so, but that's only a guess made from comparing him with the height of other normal-sized Transformers, as I don't think he was ever seen in the same shot as another Cyberdroid.
True, true - that seems to largely be for the intent of making him stand out more as a main character next to the larger characters, as otherwise it'd look rather silly seeing Galvatron crouch down to stare at this tiny dude not much bigger than his head
Regardless, like you said; he wasn't quite as big as the others - and there is certainly something to be said about the dynamic of the powerful, standard-sized Galvatron against the intelligent, conniving tiny-sized Zarak - who also happens to be in direct control of the largest, most powerful battle station the Decepticons have available (size and power comparisons between Trypticon and Scorponok are debatable, but given that Scorponok was the hot new toy on the shelves; I'll assume that he was meant to be assumed to be larger and more powerful and/or you were supposed to forget Trypticon existed). So, hence, Zarak being made more or less the size of Galvatron certainly changes up that character dynamic and relationship.
Posted by Kurona on January 22nd, 2017 @ 10:36pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Kurona wrote:Interestingly, whenever Galvatron and Scorponok directly interacted with each other in that show, Scorponok was either always cast in shadow standing far off to the side keeping his distance from Galvatron so as to look as mysterious as he could (sometimes even to absurd extents), or spoke through MegaZarak hidden deep within the Transtector's Scorpion Mode so as to maintain an intimidating presence. Scorponok himself was never out in the open whenever he and Galvatron would personally interact with one another.Sabrblade wrote:Kurona wrote:2. They make Zarak the size of Cerebros.This one isn't actually too far off from how Scorponok was seen in The Headmasters cartoon (and by "Scorponok" I mean the smaller-sized Cyberdroid since the larger Transtector was named "MegaZarak"), as Scorponok in that show was rather large compared to the other Cyberdroid Headmasters, but not quite as large as your standard normal-sized Transformer like Fortress's Transtector allowed him to be. I'd say Scorponok in this series was more along the height of a tall Minibot or so, but that's only a guess made from comparing him with the height of other normal-sized Transformers, as I don't think he was ever seen in the same shot as another Cyberdroid.
True, true - that seems to largely be for the intent of making him stand out more as a main character next to the larger characters, as otherwise it'd look rather silly seeing Galvatron crouch down to stare at this tiny dude not much bigger than his head
Regardless, like you said; he wasn't quite as big as the others - and there is certainly something to be said about the dynamic of the powerful, standard-sized Galvatron against the intelligent, conniving tiny-sized Zarak - who also happens to be in direct control of the largest, most powerful battle station the Decepticons have available (size and power comparisons between Trypticon and Scorponok are debatable, but given that Scorponok was the hot new toy on the shelves; I'll assume that he was meant to be assumed to be larger and more powerful and/or you were supposed to forget Trypticon existed). So, hence, Zarak being made more or less the size of Galvatron certainly changes up that character dynamic and relationship.
... I... just realised we were talking about two different things. I was referring mainly to The Rebirth. WHOOOOOOOOOOOPS
I've never really watched Headmasters outside of a few clips (as well as that beautiful 'Unicorn' dub video over and over), so I'll take your word for it.
Posted by bodrock on January 22nd, 2017 @ 10:40pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:bodrock wrote:Sweet configs for a Cybertronian city! I can only imagine how much larger it will be as we get more Leaders to add, including Overlord!
I'm so tempted by Carnifex, but since Hasbro is providing something official in a leader figure for Overlord, I can wait and see -- the difference in price is what will sell it, though -- $200+ versus $50? No contest.
I've only dipped over $100 for a handful of TFs, including Fort Max....MP Soundwave, DX9's Tyrant and the inbound MMC's Kultur.
I'd still like TR Trypticon, wish I hadn't missed out on Generations Metroplex (his alt modes look cool!), and am curious what the next Titan-class bot will be.
Two other expensive TFs I'd love are Megatron 2.0 and MP Shockwave - I could be good with all of the above.
Meanwhile....you can do a Carnifex base mode with Galvatron
Btw they've already stated on here many a time as to who the next Titan-bot's gonna be(after Trypticon)......either Scorponok or Omega Supreme(i wonder who'll be bigger or taller? Titan Class Omega or Terminus Giganticus )
Love seeing mini "Megatron" in that throne!!
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 22nd, 2017 @ 10:48pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:Are they gonna make Omega a headmaster too? I know the Energon version was(kinda)
Incidentally, one of the guesses I saw for the blue Sentinel Prime/Astrotrain featured in the Legends Magna Convoy comic happens to be a form of Omega, namely the Omega Sentinel. No suitable Headmaster however...
Stuartmaximus wrote:& who the hell's Rodney?
As explained before, Rodney is a Cybertron Master Warrior, the same group that Sawback/Lione, Shuffler and Trizer/Toraizer fall into. He's one of the three humanoids, but with a twist: the Headmaster port is between his legs ( ), so he sits when plugged in instead of playing an ostrich. The other two are Kirk and Loafer, who feature the standard transformation. The molds were exclusive to Japan, so TR Sawback/Lione and Shuffler are especially welcomed in the line.
Posted by bodrock on January 23rd, 2017 @ 2:24am CST