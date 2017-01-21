Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews

Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews

Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 2:34PM CST

Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 7,701

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Seibertronian Madeus Prime has pointed us in the direction of a pair of new reviews for the upcoming wave 4 of Titans Return, this time in the form of the 2 new Titan Masters: Repugnus and Shuffler! Repugnus is a new mold with a beast mode based on his original monster-bug mode. He also turns into some sort of bug-blaster as well as a little hover-bug-jet thing. His Titan Master's head mode is beautifully done to look like his original head and his Titan Master's robot mode even has paint on the face!

Shuffler is a new mold as well based on a Master Warrior figure of the same name from The Headmasters. This figure has no paint on the Titan Master itself, but does have a beautiful head mode based on the original toy. The vehicle is a little mammoth type animal that becomes a tank for Shuffler to ride and a giant, fat blaster.

Check out the reviews below, and let us know what you think in the comments section!


Credit(s): Chefatron
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853735)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 22nd, 2017 @ 2:56pm CST
Shuffler is from The Headmasters, not Masterforce. Now that you mention Masterforce, what are the odds of us getting the exclusive Masterforce Warriors:

Aquastar (redeco of Hotwire, Joyride's engine)
Bullet (redeco of Lube, Slapdash's engine)
Zetca (redeco of Rev, Getaway's engine (!))

And I'm loving Shuffler, can't wait to get him :x Repugnus... is it just me, or are the "chariots" of most kind of weak when they're not the primary mode designed? Compare Loudmouth with Sawback for example.
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853751)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 22nd, 2017 @ 5:02pm CST
bodrock wrote:Sweet configs for a Cybertronian city! I can only imagine how much larger it will be as we get more Leaders to add, including Overlord!

I'm so tempted by Carnifex, but since Hasbro is providing something official in a leader figure for Overlord, I can wait and see -- the difference in price is what will sell it, though -- $200+ versus $50? No contest.

I've only dipped over $100 for a handful of TFs, including Fort Max....MP Soundwave, DX9's Tyrant and the inbound MMC's Kultur.

I'd still like TR Trypticon, wish I hadn't missed out on Generations Metroplex (his alt modes look cool!), and am curious what the next Titan-class bot will be.

Two other expensive TFs I'd love are Megatron 2.0 and MP Shockwave - I could be good with all of the above. ;)



Meanwhile....you can do a Carnifex base mode with Galvatron


Btw they've already stated on here many a time as to who the next Titan-bot's gonna be(after Trypticon)......either Scorponok or Omega Supreme(i wonder who'll be bigger or taller? Titan Class Omega or Terminus Giganticus :-? )
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853759)
Posted by Qwan on January 22nd, 2017 @ 5:47pm CST
So here's a cool thing thing! Happened to be in Canberra today and I figured I'd check the local Target - bam! TR Bumblebee, there on the shelf. He was the only one there from that wave, sadly, and the cashier told me that was everything they had - apparently they haven't restocked since Christmas (but then how did they get a Bumblebee?) - but I did get another important snippet of info.
Bear in mind I don't know how reliable this is, it's just one employee's word, but apparently that Target (and presumably most/all of the others in Austaralia) will be getting their new post-Christmas stock some time next month! So to any Australian hunters of Wave 3 Legends, and presumably anything else from Wave 3 onwards, keep your eyes peeled and your wallets prepared around Target stores next month!
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853760)
Posted by william-james88 on January 22nd, 2017 @ 5:53pm CST
Terrsolpix wrote:Pshhh...... amateur. True leader class base shenanigans happen vertically. Come back when you've made a sky scraper out of bases. 8-)

Haha!

And Sigma Magnus, who is Getaway punching out?
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853761)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 22nd, 2017 @ 6:03pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
Terrsolpix wrote:Pshhh...... amateur. True leader class base shenanigans happen vertically. Come back when you've made a sky scraper out of bases. 8-)

Haha!

And Sigma Magnus, who is Getaway punching out?

Look closer. Hint: There's a reason why he's punching him. :twisted:
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853764)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 22nd, 2017 @ 6:23pm CST
william-james88 wrote:
Terrsolpix wrote:Pshhh...... amateur. True leader class base shenanigans happen vertically. Come back when you've made a sky scraper out of bases. 8-)

Haha!

And Sigma Magnus, who is Getaway punching out?


I believe that's Firedrive aka Firebolt, of Hot Rod.
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853771)
Posted by RAR on January 22nd, 2017 @ 7:07pm CST
<!-- ia0 -->Alternative-Generation-One-Fortress maximus alt mode.png<!-- ia0 -->

Rodney is to dangerous - he's a threat to whole solar systems.

You can make some surprisingly convincing bases out of all sorts of things : Energon Sixshot, Armada Titalwave, CW Onslaught & Hotspot - all sorts.

It's curious though how they decided to go with an modern take on the alternative base mode for the modern Fort Max toy.
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853776)
Posted by ebo716 on January 22nd, 2017 @ 8:32pm CST
Something I would like to see is the rewind/rumble mold used for slammer at some point later on in the line
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853777)
Posted by Kurona on January 22nd, 2017 @ 8:33pm CST
Something keeps crossing my mind about a Titan Class Scorponok. I mean, it had crossed my mind before, but I keep forgetting to put it here until now.

Fortress Maximus is a double headmaster, like he was in his original toy. Went from Spike/Emissary to Cerebros to Fortress Maximus. But Scorponok's original toy... didn't have that. Despite being bigger than most everything else, he used a normal Headmaster like Chromedome and Snapdragon and Mindwipe and such. He went straight from Zarak to Scorponok.

This means that if they're to keep the Headmaster gimmick in a Titan Scorponok, he's gonna have to be changed somewhat - and there's a few possibilities that are all kind of interesting to me.

1. They go a similar route to the original toy - keep Zarak as a normal-sized headmaster and just give him a huge helmet. This would essentially mean that Zarak as a Headmaster is not involved in being Scorponok's actual visual head at all, a bit like TR Powermaster Optimus Prime except he doesn't get to be the eyes. Easily the most boring route and while probably the most obvious one to keep it in-line with the original toy, it's difficult to see them doing this since it would make the whole Headmaster gimmick moot and pointless.
2. They make Zarak the size of Cerebros. This would be a pretty significant change to the character and dynamic of Zarak; he was, of course, an organic Nebulan (or mini-con esque Cybertronian depending on the continuity) who obtained the ability to fight on an even higher ground than those larger than him by connecting straight to a huge city-bot. This change would result in him being on par and able to fight alongside and against normal Cybertronians, which is... interesting, to say the least.
3. They make Zarak/Scorponok a Double Headmaster. This is the most interesting one to me because it necessities introducing an entirely new character - or, even in the case of it being a drone, possibly an entirely new design. It also has a lot of possibilities in and of itself - which part would Zarak be, the headmaster of the normal-sized 'con that turns into Scorponok's head, or would he himself be the normal-sized 'con like in option 2 with someone new becoming his head? Would this new character share Zarak's design? How would it interact with Scorponok's base mode?

Whatever the case, I think it's going to be interesting just how they pull off a Titan Scorponok just because of how odd the original's relationship with the Headmaster gimmick was in terms of size.
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853779)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 22nd, 2017 @ 8:38pm CST
Are they gonna make Omega a headmaster too? I know the Energon version was(kinda)

& who the hell's Rodney?
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853780)
Posted by Kurona on January 22nd, 2017 @ 8:44pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:Are they gonna make Omega a headmaster too? I know the Energon version was(kinda)

& who the hell's Rodney?

Eh, I don't really see a reason. It'd be pretty cool, and a possibility if he was in Titans Return; but I can't see them giving the Headmaster gimmick to a character who both is not within the Headmaster line and was not a Headmaster originally.

Rodney is one of the Autobot Master Warriors; a Japanese-original group of body-less Headmasters (much like the Titan Master class) in their 1987 lineup with extremely few fictional appearances. This is the same group Shuffler and Sawback (originally known as Lione) came from.
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853783)
Posted by RAR on January 22nd, 2017 @ 9:28pm CST
I was making a Joke about the Japanese Transformers Character Rodney also being Rodney from Stargate Atlantis incidentally.

---

As for Zarak - I can see them possibly giving Zarak a robot partner - there are several ways to approach this - they could make a jet/Robot that also turns into Scorponok's arm shield (alternative tail) as well as the head.
or that turns into one of the city mode towers as well as the scorpion and robot main head.

I notice what they did with Trypticon is make his chest plate the robot body and that turns into a vehicle and also carries around a titanmaster.

I suppose you could have a mini-scorponok that was also a head and take's Zarak's head so he has his own mini-me and that also turn into the titan head.

If you don't mind him having a smaller head then a legion class head might work with Zarak 'driving it' something based on the accessory robot "Fasttrack" from the G1 toy perhaps as that would be similar to what they've done with Trypticon.

http://www.tfu.info/1987/Decepticon/Sco ... rponok.htm

Fasttrack seems perfectly suitable to turn into Scorponok's head as he's the right colour and broadly the correct shape too. so basically you be giving him a head with a robot mode and putting an opening cabin inside Fasttrack as well as making him a tiny bit larger than before.
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853784)
Posted by bodrock on January 22nd, 2017 @ 9:31pm CST
I'd have to buy both if the next Titans truly are Omega Supreme and Scoponok!! Of course, I'm still trying to convince myself I don't want Trypticon... :ic$:

I missed out on Year of the Snake Omega (looked amazing, and I ain't paying $250+ for those 3P incarnations), and I never had G1 Scorponok- just Dark Scorponok, who isn't even close to the same.

Hot Rod always deserves a good punch to the face -- and I love seeing Loudmouth cheering 'em on. :)
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853786)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 22nd, 2017 @ 9:33pm CST
Kurona wrote:2. They make Zarak the size of Cerebros.
This one isn't actually too far off from how Scorponok was seen in The Headmasters cartoon (and by "Scorponok" I mean the smaller-sized Cyberdroid since the larger Transtector was named "MegaZarak"), as Scorponok in that show was rather large compared to the other Cyberdroid Headmasters, but not quite as large as your standard normal-sized Transformer like Fortress's Transtector allowed him to be. I'd say Scorponok in this series was more along the height of a tall Minibot or so, but that's only a guess made from comparing him with the height of other normal-sized Transformers, as I don't think he was ever seen in the same shot as another Cyberdroid.
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853788)
Posted by Kurona on January 22nd, 2017 @ 10:24pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:
Kurona wrote:2. They make Zarak the size of Cerebros.
This one isn't actually too far off from how Scorponok was seen in The Headmasters cartoon (and by "Scorponok" I mean the smaller-sized Cyberdroid since the larger Transtector was named "MegaZarak"), as Scorponok in that show was rather large compared to the other Cyberdroid Headmasters, but not quite as large as your standard normal-sized Transformer like Fortress's Transtector allowed him to be. I'd say Scorponok in this series was more along the height of a tall Minibot or so, but that's only a guess made from comparing him with the height of other normal-sized Transformers, as I don't think he was ever seen in the same shot as another Cyberdroid.

True, true - that seems to largely be for the intent of making him stand out more as a main character next to the larger characters, as otherwise it'd look rather silly seeing Galvatron crouch down to stare at this tiny dude not much bigger than his head :lol:
Regardless, like you said; he wasn't quite as big as the others - and there is certainly something to be said about the dynamic of the powerful, standard-sized Galvatron against the intelligent, conniving tiny-sized Zarak - who also happens to be in direct control of the largest, most powerful battle station the Decepticons have available (size and power comparisons between Trypticon and Scorponok are debatable, but given that Scorponok was the hot new toy on the shelves; I'll assume that he was meant to be assumed to be larger and more powerful and/or you were supposed to forget Trypticon existed). So, hence, Zarak being made more or less the size of Galvatron certainly changes up that character dynamic and relationship.
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853790)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 22nd, 2017 @ 10:31pm CST
Kurona wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
Kurona wrote:2. They make Zarak the size of Cerebros.
This one isn't actually too far off from how Scorponok was seen in The Headmasters cartoon (and by "Scorponok" I mean the smaller-sized Cyberdroid since the larger Transtector was named "MegaZarak"), as Scorponok in that show was rather large compared to the other Cyberdroid Headmasters, but not quite as large as your standard normal-sized Transformer like Fortress's Transtector allowed him to be. I'd say Scorponok in this series was more along the height of a tall Minibot or so, but that's only a guess made from comparing him with the height of other normal-sized Transformers, as I don't think he was ever seen in the same shot as another Cyberdroid.

True, true - that seems to largely be for the intent of making him stand out more as a main character next to the larger characters, as otherwise it'd look rather silly seeing Galvatron crouch down to stare at this tiny dude not much bigger than his head :lol:
Regardless, like you said; he wasn't quite as big as the others - and there is certainly something to be said about the dynamic of the powerful, standard-sized Galvatron against the intelligent, conniving tiny-sized Zarak - who also happens to be in direct control of the largest, most powerful battle station the Decepticons have available (size and power comparisons between Trypticon and Scorponok are debatable, but given that Scorponok was the hot new toy on the shelves; I'll assume that he was meant to be assumed to be larger and more powerful and/or you were supposed to forget Trypticon existed). So, hence, Zarak being made more or less the size of Galvatron certainly changes up that character dynamic and relationship.
Interestingly, whenever Galvatron and Scorponok directly interacted with each other in that show, Scorponok was either always cast in shadow standing far off to the side keeping his distance from Galvatron so as to look as mysterious as he could (sometimes even to absurd extents), or spoke through MegaZarak hidden deep within the Transtector's Scorpion Mode so as to maintain an intimidating presence. Scorponok himself was never out in the open whenever he and Galvatron would personally interact with one another.
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853791)
Posted by Kurona on January 22nd, 2017 @ 10:36pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:
Kurona wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:
Kurona wrote:2. They make Zarak the size of Cerebros.
This one isn't actually too far off from how Scorponok was seen in The Headmasters cartoon (and by "Scorponok" I mean the smaller-sized Cyberdroid since the larger Transtector was named "MegaZarak"), as Scorponok in that show was rather large compared to the other Cyberdroid Headmasters, but not quite as large as your standard normal-sized Transformer like Fortress's Transtector allowed him to be. I'd say Scorponok in this series was more along the height of a tall Minibot or so, but that's only a guess made from comparing him with the height of other normal-sized Transformers, as I don't think he was ever seen in the same shot as another Cyberdroid.

True, true - that seems to largely be for the intent of making him stand out more as a main character next to the larger characters, as otherwise it'd look rather silly seeing Galvatron crouch down to stare at this tiny dude not much bigger than his head :lol:
Regardless, like you said; he wasn't quite as big as the others - and there is certainly something to be said about the dynamic of the powerful, standard-sized Galvatron against the intelligent, conniving tiny-sized Zarak - who also happens to be in direct control of the largest, most powerful battle station the Decepticons have available (size and power comparisons between Trypticon and Scorponok are debatable, but given that Scorponok was the hot new toy on the shelves; I'll assume that he was meant to be assumed to be larger and more powerful and/or you were supposed to forget Trypticon existed). So, hence, Zarak being made more or less the size of Galvatron certainly changes up that character dynamic and relationship.
Interestingly, whenever Galvatron and Scorponok directly interacted with each other in that show, Scorponok was either always cast in shadow standing far off to the side keeping his distance from Galvatron so as to look as mysterious as he could (sometimes even to absurd extents), or spoke through MegaZarak hidden deep within the Transtector's Scorpion Mode so as to maintain an intimidating presence. Scorponok himself was never out in the open whenever he and Galvatron would personally interact with one another.

... I... just realised we were talking about two different things. I was referring mainly to The Rebirth. WHOOOOOOOOOOOPS
I've never really watched Headmasters outside of a few clips (as well as that beautiful 'Unicorn' dub video over and over), so I'll take your word for it.
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853793)
Posted by bodrock on January 22nd, 2017 @ 10:40pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:
bodrock wrote:Sweet configs for a Cybertronian city! I can only imagine how much larger it will be as we get more Leaders to add, including Overlord!

I'm so tempted by Carnifex, but since Hasbro is providing something official in a leader figure for Overlord, I can wait and see -- the difference in price is what will sell it, though -- $200+ versus $50? No contest.

I've only dipped over $100 for a handful of TFs, including Fort Max....MP Soundwave, DX9's Tyrant and the inbound MMC's Kultur.

I'd still like TR Trypticon, wish I hadn't missed out on Generations Metroplex (his alt modes look cool!), and am curious what the next Titan-class bot will be.

Two other expensive TFs I'd love are Megatron 2.0 and MP Shockwave - I could be good with all of the above. ;)



Meanwhile....you can do a Carnifex base mode with Galvatron


Btw they've already stated on here many a time as to who the next Titan-bot's gonna be(after Trypticon)......either Scorponok or Omega Supreme(i wonder who'll be bigger or taller? Titan Class Omega or Terminus Giganticus :-? )



Love seeing mini "Megatron" in that throne!!
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853795)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 22nd, 2017 @ 10:48pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:Are they gonna make Omega a headmaster too? I know the Energon version was(kinda)


Incidentally, one of the guesses I saw for the blue Sentinel Prime/Astrotrain featured in the Legends Magna Convoy comic happens to be a form of Omega, namely the Omega Sentinel. No suitable Headmaster however...

Stuartmaximus wrote:& who the hell's Rodney?


As explained before, Rodney is a Cybertron Master Warrior, the same group that Sawback/Lione, Shuffler and Trizer/Toraizer fall into. He's one of the three humanoids, but with a twist: the Headmaster port is between his legs ( :oops: ), so he sits when plugged in instead of playing an ostrich. The other two are Kirk and Loafer, who feature the standard transformation. The molds were exclusive to Japan, so TR Sawback/Lione and Shuffler are especially welcomed in the line.
Re: Titans Return Titan Masters Repugnus and Shuffler Reviews (1853815)
Posted by bodrock on January 23rd, 2017 @ 2:24am CST
I used to love that 80s beat-em-up Double Dragon -- it made me think there should be a DOUBLE DRAGONS pic! :michaelbay:

