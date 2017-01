Titans Return Wave 3 Sighted in Australia

Sunday, January 29th, 2017 5:10PM CST

Credit(s): Ozformers Facebook Page

Courtesy of a Facebook post by our friends over at OzFormers , we report that Titans Return Wave 3 have been found in Australia with Leader class Sixshot appearing at a number of Toyworlds and Voyager Optimus Prime at Victorian K-Marts.So for our Australian members, it's time to get hunting! Unless you live in the boonies like Burn in which case you should probably wait six months and then give up.