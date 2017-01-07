Titans Return Wave 4 Packaging and names revealed
With the packaging reveal not only comes some neat art and a close look at the toys themselves, but also finally the reveal of the names of the Titan Masters of Topspin, Quake and Krok - respectively; Freezeout, Chasm and Gatorface.
Have a look at the embedded images below, keep in mind that this wave has re-releases of older figures in the Legends and Titan Master classes:
We also have an image of Titans Return Deluxe Topspin on the TFND Facebook page
If you can't read it properly, this is what is written for Topspin's bio:
"FREEZEOUT gives AUTOBOT TOPSPIN the ability to target and deactivate the conversion cog of other bots, freezing enemies in whatever mode they are in."
Lastly here are recent official stock images found on Robot Kingdom:
Let us know what you think!
Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 6th, 2017 @ 9:27pm CST
Posted by Splatterhouse on January 6th, 2017 @ 9:31pm CST
Posted by WeatherManNX01 on January 6th, 2017 @ 9:38pm CST
Argh.
Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 6th, 2017 @ 9:39pm CST
Splatterhouse wrote:Broadside appears to be a heavy remold of alpha trion. Look at the feet.
I believe that was confirmed a while ago.
Posted by william-james88 on January 6th, 2017 @ 9:56pm CST
Cobotron wrote:Maybe the sculpt will be re-purposed for a Titan Master release?
Arent we already hoping that happens with the takara heads?
Kurona wrote:RAR wrote:Topspin looks like he'd be Tremendous fun.
Does anyone recall if Twin twist was rumoured at all too ?
It would be a terrible shame to break the pair up it's bad enough that they constantly fail to complete sets as it is.
Honestly, I'd say if we're getting a Topspin then Twin Twist is pretty much confirmed.
Its been 5 years and we still dont have a DOTM Twin Twist. jokes aside, this confirms nothing. Hasbro has often released only one of the casette bots without releasing the other. There is no Prime frenzy, no Platinum Rewind, no Alternators Frenzy and when they were gonna release that Frenzy/Rumble RTS mold it was only gonna be one of them (they ended up not even releasing it). All I am trying to say is keep your expectations low. I am sure Twin Twist will happen one day, but us getting Toppsin doesnt make it more or less likely than before, especially when they never shared a mold before.
TF-fan kev777 wrote:
I actually hope they don't push Twin Twist into the next phase (Power of the Primes?). So far, it has mainly been the Legends figures that have crossed over the toylines, with exception to the Jetfire/Seeker Leader Class mold. All the Deluxes and Voyagers have been unique models to the respective lines, mainly because of the gimmicks.
Only in retrospect, but that doesnt mean anything. Look at Alpha Trion. It was confirmed that he was supposed to come out before Titans Return and just go from Robot to Lion. But he was then put on hold (like Gnaw and Brawn) and eventually brought on later and because he was released now, they crammed a third mode into him, which was made from the engineering done for Braodside, which could explain why its so odd.
Also, you forgot PMOP which is also a remnant of a mold released in a previous line.
And of course, Chromedome was confirmed by Hasbro to be designed from the dead end mold. So thats legends, deluxes, voyagers and leaders, all showing remnants of previous lines.
GuyIncognito wrote:They should make a new G1 cartoon that looks exactly like the animated footage in that commercial!!!!
So youd like a cartoon which looks like your toys comes to life with choppy animation? Your wish is my command:
Albatross250 wrote:
OVERLORD CONFIRMED?
Just in case you dont know, we already know overlord is coming, hes been confirmed and we can have a very good idea of how he will look due to Skyshadow wince they share the same mold.
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Maybe after Topspin himself? It has happened.
Krok and Quake are as predicted... so where are the Titan Master names? O, don't expect TakaraTomy to release them.
Blitzwing will have a TM which looks just like himself, since he will share the same as the one Megatron has. And for the collectors out there, the toys that Japan dont get are always the more collectable Hasbro toys internationally. Rook and Offroad sold for quite a pretty penny there. To add to the rarity, these are shortpacked. I foresee these being the ones that go for more on the aftermarket in a year from now. While I wont be getting Breakaway, these two look like a lot of effort and planning went into them so I might get them.
Posted by MagicDeath on January 6th, 2017 @ 9:57pm CST
As a side note, the Ptero head looks quite nice on Triggerhappy, and we're now getting what is essentially a Decepticon Hardhead Transector. I guess Astrotrain could work as Sludge...
Or maybe Hasbro won't release any more Dinobot heads, or just straight-up release the Dinobots in this line or one to come (with the rumors of beast combiners).
Any thoughts, suggestions, or disagreements are welcome.
Posted by Albatross250 on January 6th, 2017 @ 9:58pm CST
Splatterhouse wrote:Broadside appears to be a heavy remold of alpha trion. Look at the feet.
We know that already
If Broadside is already molded
What else he'll be redecoed into?
Posted by Drift082111 on January 6th, 2017 @ 9:58pm CST
Sky Shadow looks amazing as well. Hope I can find some these guys in-store in Feb.
Posted by Bumblevivisector on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:04pm CST
Gatorface was some kids' movie about a humanoid gator monster,
Chasm was a fan-character dragon cassette, possibly created by Raksha,
and Freezeout...hails from 10th Avenue.
Couldn't ask for more! Well, not from HasTak. But I'm REEEEAAALY hoping we get a 3rd party TipTop and Heater set. Quake was my first and only 'Con Targetmaster for well over a decade, so properly arming a proper update means a lot to me.
Posted by MGrotusque on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:07pm CST
Why wouldn't they make him a deluxe like Doublecross, can anyone explain this to me?
I was hoping to not have to go 3rd party for my updated Monsterbot team but Hasbro has forced my hand.
Posted by steve2275 on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:19pm CST
Posted by WreckerJack on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:24pm CST
DestronMirage22 wrote:Too bad we couldn't keep the name Gatoraider. I understand why, but it was still a fun name.
Now all we need is blue or pink Gatorade and a square cup.
Posted by SillySpringer on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:27pm CST
DestronMirage22 wrote:Too bad we couldn't keep the name Gatoraider. I understand why, but it was still a fun name.
I actually was about to type this. Gatoraider is like the best name evah.
Posted by william-james88 on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:34pm CST
Transformers G1 1990 Krok with Gatoraider Gallery
Posted by SillySpringer on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:37pm CST
Edit: G1 Krok never had an alt mode, so giving him a crocodile mode instead of a spaceship/jet is not a bad idea. Especially since his name fits that better.
Posted by Marcdachamp on January 6th, 2017 @ 10:50pm CST
Posted by fenrir72 on January 6th, 2017 @ 11:00pm CST
Posted by Sabrblade on January 6th, 2017 @ 11:06pm CST
fenrir72 wrote:Brawn is so macho! I pray there's gonna be a Gong version. Also, if there is, so Brawn DID survive the massacre!Or got resurrected.
Posted by RiddlerJ on January 6th, 2017 @ 11:14pm CST
Marcdachamp wrote:So, we've gotta get a Tidal Wave out of Broadside, right?
Still hoping for a Flattop too.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 6th, 2017 @ 11:22pm CST