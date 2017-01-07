Titans Return Wave 4 Packaging and names revealed

Cobotron wrote: Maybe the sculpt will be re-purposed for a Titan Master release?

Kurona wrote: RAR wrote: Topspin looks like he'd be Tremendous fun.



Does anyone recall if Twin twist was rumoured at all too ?

It would be a terrible shame to break the pair up it's bad enough that they constantly fail to complete sets as it is.

Honestly, I'd say if we're getting a Topspin then Twin Twist is pretty much confirmed.

I actually hope they don't push Twin Twist into the next phase (Power of the Primes?). So far, it has mainly been the Legends figures that have crossed over the toylines, with exception to the Jetfire/Seeker Leader Class mold. All the Deluxes and Voyagers have been unique models to the respective lines, mainly because of the gimmicks.

GuyIncognito wrote: They should make a new G1 cartoon that looks exactly like the animated footage in that commercial!!!!

OVERLORD CONFIRMED?

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: Maybe after Topspin himself? It has happened.

Krok and Quake are as predicted... so where are the Titan Master names? O, don't expect TakaraTomy to release them.

Arent we already hoping that happens with the takara heads?Its been 5 years and we still dont have a DOTM Twin Twist. jokes aside, this confirms nothing. Hasbro has often released only one of the casette bots without releasing the other. There is no Prime frenzy, no Platinum Rewind, no Alternators Frenzy and when they were gonna release that Frenzy/Rumble RTS mold it was only gonna be one of them (they ended up not even releasing it). All I am trying to say is keep your expectations low. I am sure Twin Twist will happen one day, but us getting Toppsin doesnt make it more or less likely than before, especially when they never shared a mold before.Only in retrospect, but that doesnt mean anything. Look at Alpha Trion. It was confirmed that he was supposed to come out before Titans Return and just go from Robot to Lion. But he was then put on hold (like Gnaw and Brawn) and eventually brought on later and because he was released now, they crammed a third mode into him, which was made from the engineering done for Braodside, which could explain why its so odd.Also, you forgot PMOP which is also a remnant of a mold released in a previous line.And of course, Chromedome was confirmed by Hasbro to be designed from the dead end mold. So thats legends, deluxes, voyagers and leaders, all showing remnants of previous lines.So youd like a cartoon which looks like your toys comes to life with choppy animation? Your wish is my command:Just in case you dont know, we already know overlord is coming, hes been confirmed and we can have a very good idea of how he will look due to Skyshadow wince they share the same mold.Blitzwing will have a TM which looks just like himself, since he will share the same as the one Megatron has. And for the collectors out there, the toys that Japan dont get are always the more collectable Hasbro toys internationally. Rook and Offroad sold for quite a pretty penny there. To add to the rarity, these are shortpacked. I foresee these being the ones that go for more on the aftermarket in a year from now. While I wont be getting Breakaway, these two look like a lot of effort and planning went into them so I might get them.