Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers
Friday, January 27th, 2017 1:55PM CSTCategories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: william-james88 Views: 7,236
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Since these imports are from China, it only makes sense that they are out in Hong Kong, as is shown by the Titan Masters being out at Robot Kingdom right now (the rest are currently sold out but they are taking more preorders for when they restock).
Since BBTS, TFSource and other US collector stores order from Hasbro directly rather than import, they will not be available for a while. However, Comic Shops may have these so let us know if you find em!
Most Popular Transformers News
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More30,239 views
Takara Transformers Legends Individual Headmasters Chromedome, Hardhead, Brainstorm and More20,307 views
Most Recent Transformers News
Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet In-Stock at Hasbro Toy ShopPosted 6 hours ago
Screenrant List - "Transformers - 15 Reasons Lost Light is the Greatest Story in the Franchise"Posted 6 hours ago
TFsource News! FP Comera / Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Posted 9 hours ago
Posted by bodrock on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:04pm CST
william-james88 wrote:It turns out that today is the street date for the 2017 Wave 2 Titans Return toys, which includes Sky Shadow, Kup, Topspin, Perceptor and many others. Today, all stores importing from China simultaneously put this wave up for sale, which includes UK importer Orbital Comics and IDToys and Japan importers Red Mercury and Monster Japan (this is where people in Japan can get Hasbro items), to name a few. So, if any Japanese fan wants their hands on Sky Shadow (which is a Hasbro exclusive so far), they can do so today for $100. I will let you all bask in the irony that these Hasbro toys are currently out in Japan before the US.
Since these imports are from China, it only makes sense that they are out in Hong Kong, as is shown by the Titan Masters being out at Robot Kingdom right now (the rest are currently sold out but they are taking more preorders for when they restock).
Since BBTS, TFSource and other US collector stores order from Hasbro directly rather than import, they will not be available for a while. However, Comic Shops may have these so let us know if you find em!
Let the hunt begin!!!
Posted by It Is Him on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:08pm CST
Posted by Nik Hero on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:12pm CST
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:17pm CST
Nik Hero wrote:Does anyone know the street date for Headmaster Leo Prime?
For the US? None, he's exclusive to Japan. His street date there is Feb. 17th.
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:30pm CST
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:33pm CST
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:37pm CST
Posted by o.supreme on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:37pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:Ok...Willie J says Wave 2.....Orbital says Wave 4..so which wave is it:???:
Its wave 4 overall for TR, but the 2nd wave of 2017...if that helps...
I just gave up on finding leader Soundwave in the wild and got one on Amazon Prime for just under $40, after shipping/tax. I figure that way I can wait a while and try to get Sixshot and Sky Shadow *hopefully* in a spring sale of some sort.
Posted by Munkky on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:40pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:40pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:Ok...Willie J says Wave 2.....Orbital says Wave 4..so which wave is it:???:
I said 2017 Wave 2. They are the same. I got my info from Robot Kingdom:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Meanwhile, I have yet to see wave 3 deluxes, voyagers, and leaders, let alone wave 2 leaders. Boo
Which would you buy on the spot if you saw them?
Posted by william-james88 on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:44pm CST
Sigma Magnus wrote:Any idea when the Wave 3 Voyagers will be out on BBTS? I need my Prime and Megs.
They have been delayed, sorry.
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:46pm CST
william-james88 wrote:Sigma Magnus wrote:Any idea when the Wave 3 Voyagers will be out on BBTS? I need my Prime and Megs.
They have been delayed, sorry.
For how long?
Posted by Nik Hero on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:47pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Nik Hero wrote:Does anyone know the street date for Headmaster Leo Prime?
For the US? None, he's exclusive to Japan. His street date there is Feb. 17th.
That is what I wanted to know, thanks!
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:55pm CST
Posted by Megatron Wolf on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:57pm CST
Posted by GuyIncognito on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:59pm CST
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 27th, 2017 @ 3:01pm CST
GuyIncognito wrote:So we can expect to see these at US retail in like 3 months, unless they just decide to skip this wave since they've still got Wave 1 and 2 inventory gathering dust, meaning the only way to get these at U.S. retail will be to wait until they end up at Ross or TJ Maxx in like 6 months.
I'd have no problem with that
Posted by william-james88 on January 27th, 2017 @ 3:05pm CST
Sigma Magnus wrote:william-james88 wrote:Sigma Magnus wrote:Any idea when the Wave 3 Voyagers will be out on BBTS? I need my Prime and Megs.
They have been delayed, sorry.
For how long?
We dont know. Its the same with leaders too (sixshot). hasbro currently doesnt have any in stock and they are all on back order. I am myself waiting for hasbro to have more leaders to send out to stores so that they can finally replace my messed up Leader PMOP.
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 27th, 2017 @ 3:11pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on January 27th, 2017 @ 3:13pm CST
Stuartmaximus wrote:Aye...i get where your coming from....but surely Soundwave, Blaster, Blurr, Scourge, Hardhead, Skullsmasher, Chromedome, Wheelie, Stripes ect are wave 1, Sixshot, Octanemus Prime, Alpha Trion, Megablitzwingtron, Skytread, Apeface, Clobber, Brawn ect are wave 2, Hot Rod, Twinferno, Triggerhappy, Breakaway ect are wave 3 & Sky Shadow, Broadside, Perceptor ect are wave 4
You may want to look that over, for instance Sixshot is wave 3, not 2.