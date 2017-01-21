Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers

Friday, January 27th, 2017 1:55PM CST

7,236

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply



Since these imports are from China, it only makes sense that they are out in Hong Kong, as is shown by the Titan Masters being out at



Since BBTS, TFSource and other US collector stores order from Hasbro directly rather than import, they will not be available for a while. However, Comic Shops may have these so let us know if you find em!



Credit(s): orbital comics, robot kingdom, red mercury It turns out that today is the street date for the 2017 Wave 2 Titans Return toys (or Wave 4, depending on how you catalogue it), which includes Sky Shadow, Kup, Topspin, Perceptor and many others. Today, all stores importing from China simultaneously put this wave up for sale, which includes UK importer Orbital Comics and IDToys and Japan importers Red Mercury and Monster Japan (this is where people in Japan can get Hasbro items), to name a few. So, if any Japanese fan wants their hands on Sky Shadow (which is a Hasbro exclusive so far), they can do so today for $100. I will let you all bask in the irony that these Hasbro toys are currently out in Japan before the US.Since these imports are from China, it only makes sense that they are out in Hong Kong, as is shown by the Titan Masters being out at Robot Kingdom right now (the rest are currently sold out but they are taking more preorders for when they restock).Since BBTS, TFSource and other US collector stores order from Hasbro directly rather than import, they will not be available for a while. However, Comic Shops may have these so let us know if you find em!

Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!



Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855180)

Posted by

william-james88 wrote: It turns out that today is the street date for the 2017 Wave 2 Titans Return toys, which includes Sky Shadow, Kup, Topspin, Perceptor and many others. Today, all stores importing from China simultaneously put this wave up for sale, which includes UK importer Orbital Comics and IDToys and Japan importers Red Mercury and Monster Japan (this is where people in Japan can get Hasbro items), to name a few. So, if any Japanese fan wants their hands on Sky Shadow (which is a Hasbro exclusive so far), they can do so today for $100. I will let you all bask in the irony that these Hasbro toys are currently out in Japan before the US.

Since these imports are from China, it only makes sense that they are out in Hong Kong, as is shown by the Titan Masters being out at Robot Kingdom right now (the rest are currently sold out but they are taking more preorders for when they restock).



Since BBTS, TFSource and other US collector stores order from Hasbro directly rather than import, they will not be available for a while. However, Comic Shops may have these so let us know if you find em!







Let the hunt begin!!! Let the hunt begin!!! Posted by bodrock on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:04pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855182)

Posted by

Commence quiet sobbing about Wave 3 still barely trickling into stores Posted by It Is Him on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:08pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855183)

Posted by

Does anyone know the street date for Headmaster Leo Prime? Posted by Nik Hero on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:12pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855184)

Posted by

Nik Hero wrote: Does anyone know the street date for Headmaster Leo Prime?



For the US? None, he's exclusive to Japan. His street date there is Feb. 17th. For the US? None, he's exclusive to Japan. His street date there is Feb. 17th. Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:17pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855187)

Posted by

Meanwhile, I have yet to see wave 3 deluxes, voyagers, and leaders, let alone wave 2 leaders. Boo Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:30pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855189)

Posted by

Ok...Willie J says Wave 2.....Orbital says Wave 4..so which wave is it:???: Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:33pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855190)

Posted by

Any idea when the Wave 3 Voyagers will be out on BBTS? I need my Prime and Megs. Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:37pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855191)

Posted by

Stuartmaximus wrote: Ok...Willie J says Wave 2.....Orbital says Wave 4..so which wave is it:???:





Its wave 4 overall for TR, but the 2nd wave of 2017...if that helps...



I just gave up on finding leader Soundwave in the wild and got one on Amazon Prime for just under $40, after shipping/tax. I figure that way I can wait a while and try to get Sixshot and Sky Shadow *hopefully* in a spring sale of some sort. Its wave 4 overall for TR, but the 2nd wave of 2017...if that helps...I just gave up on finding leader Soundwave in the wild and got one on Amazon Prime for just under $40, after shipping/tax. I figure that way I can wait a while and try to get Sixshot and Sky Shadow *hopefully* in a spring sale of some sort. Posted by o.supreme on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:37pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855194)

Posted by

Krok and Percy are definitely tempting, I'm not sure if I should order them now or wait a month or three to see if they appear in stores, because wave 3 appeared at my local Entertainer store about three weeks after I bought a Deluxe Hot Rod from Ebay. Posted by Munkky on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:40pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855195)

Posted by

Stuartmaximus wrote: Ok...Willie J says Wave 2.....Orbital says Wave 4..so which wave is it:???:

I said 2017 Wave 2. They are the same. I got my info from Robot Kingdom:





D-Maximus_Prime wrote: Meanwhile, I have yet to see wave 3 deluxes, voyagers, and leaders, let alone wave 2 leaders. Boo



Which would you buy on the spot if you saw them? I said 2017 Wave 2. They are the same. I got my info from Robot Kingdom:Which would you buy on the spot if you saw them? Posted by william-james88 on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:40pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855198)

Posted by

Sigma Magnus wrote: Any idea when the Wave 3 Voyagers will be out on BBTS? I need my Prime and Megs.

They have been delayed, sorry. They have been delayed, sorry. Posted by william-james88 on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:44pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855199)

Posted by

william-james88 wrote: Sigma Magnus wrote: Any idea when the Wave 3 Voyagers will be out on BBTS? I need my Prime and Megs.

They have been delayed, sorry.

For how long? For how long? Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:46pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855200)

Posted by

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: Nik Hero wrote: Does anyone know the street date for Headmaster Leo Prime?



For the US? None, he's exclusive to Japan. His street date there is Feb. 17th.



That is what I wanted to know, thanks! That is what I wanted to know, thanks! Posted by Nik Hero on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:47pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855205)

Posted by

Am confused. From comments I been reading here have those of us in the UK been getting certain Titans before areas of the US? I got both Hot Rod and Megatron weeks before christmas from Toys R Us in Cambridge. Will let you know if I see any of these new ones if I pop into Cambridge again within next few weeks. I might get Topspin for myself. And maaaybe Kup just to have the HR/Blurr/Kup set (nearly typed threesome...) Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:55pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855206)

Posted by

You know what screw hasbro, i never saw wave 2 and if these are out that means ill never see wave 3 either. Im getting so sick and tired of this crappy distribution, and what makes it worse is habro just throws these waves out the door so fast theres no time to even try and get the other stuff out. If i go to the store and all there is is wave 4 then im officially done with hasbro, ill be taking my money elsewhere. Posted by Megatron Wolf on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:57pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855208)

Posted by

So we can expect to see these at US retail in like 3 months, unless they just decide to skip this wave since they've still got Wave 1 and 2 inventory gathering dust, meaning the only way to get these at U.S. retail will be to wait until they end up at Ross or TJ Maxx in like 6 months. Posted by GuyIncognito on January 27th, 2017 @ 2:59pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855209)

Posted by

GuyIncognito wrote: So we can expect to see these at US retail in like 3 months, unless they just decide to skip this wave since they've still got Wave 1 and 2 inventory gathering dust, meaning the only way to get these at U.S. retail will be to wait until they end up at Ross or TJ Maxx in like 6 months.



I'd have no problem with that I'd have no problem with that Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 27th, 2017 @ 3:01pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855210)

Posted by

Sigma Magnus wrote: william-james88 wrote: Sigma Magnus wrote: Any idea when the Wave 3 Voyagers will be out on BBTS? I need my Prime and Megs.

They have been delayed, sorry.

For how long?

We dont know. Its the same with leaders too (sixshot). hasbro currently doesnt have any in stock and they are all on back order. I am myself waiting for hasbro to have more leaders to send out to stores so that they can finally replace my messed up Leader PMOP. We dont know. Its the same with leaders too (sixshot). hasbro currently doesnt have any in stock and they are all on back order. I am myself waiting for hasbro to have more leaders to send out to stores so that they can finally replace my messed up Leader PMOP. Posted by william-james88 on January 27th, 2017 @ 3:05pm CST

Re: Titans Return Wave 4 Street Date is Today and Toys Available at Importers (1855211)

Posted by

Aye...i get where your coming from....but surely Soundwave, Blaster, Blurr, Scourge, Hardhead, Skullsmasher, Chromedome, Wheelie, Stripes ect are wave 1, Sixshot, Octanemus Prime, Alpha Trion, Megablitzwingtron, Skytread, Apeface, Clobber, Brawn ect are wave 2, Hot Rod, Twinferno, Triggerhappy, Breakaway ect are wave 3 & Sky Shadow, Broadside, Perceptor ect are wave 4 Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 27th, 2017 @ 3:11pm CST