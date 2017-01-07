Top 5 G1 Transformers toys not designed by Takara

Burn wrote:

Fortunately I picked up another one not long after and restored him. (New Reprolabels, tightened joints). To this day he's still one of the best figures from G1.



And then there's this guy ...



optimuspete wrote: First I have to say I love these lists, they're awesome... You should do a list top 5 characters with both faction symbols.Bot+Con or Max+Pred. There has been a lot of figures across the lines... Might make a good list thanks keep up the good work

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: Mark specialised in making smaller versions of popular mecha, including from Dorvack and from Macross . In other words, the Convertors versions were smaller, 1/100 scale, whereas Whirl and Roadbuster were 1/66 scale. Not only that, the third mech, a tank, was also released in that line. They were called Chopper, Wheels and Tanker. Yup, it even had smaller versions of Valkyries, the VF-1A and VF-1S types to be exact, called Zardak and Zark.



In short, the larger toys went to Hasbro, the smaller ones to Select, without a legal hitch. The 80's transforming robot market was pretty weird, no?

Alpha Dominus wrote:

Yeah I'll second that. And Carnivus Prime I agree about Skyfire's odd and unimpressive design. Always preferred the one, true Jetfire way more. Too bad we never got to see that sleek toy form in the old toons.

Ironhidensh wrote: Emerje wrote:

I'd say, those Valkyries ended up all over the place. All at once we had the ones from Convertors (including SD figures) by Select, Jetfire by Hasbro, and Matchbox's full Robotech line. Today Harmony Gold goes crazy if something just slightly resembles a Valkyrie.



Emerje



Harmony Gold. The way that company has killed the Robotech/Macross franchise sadens me to no end.

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: Finally, even two Deluxe Insecticon designs appeared in Convertors , albeit slightly retooled: Chop Shop as Crawler and Ransack as Morphus.



Ultra Markus wrote: So its basically a list of the only non takara designed transformers

yeah, its really cool how some of the best and most interesting figures from that era are not from Takara. Also, you have him?! Thats freaken awesome!Thanks so much! That is one hell of a good idea. Off the top of my head I can think of:G1 and Gen doubledealerCybertron SidewaysAnimated ShockwaveUniverse DinobotPunch CounterpunchWho else?Weird but awesome. I never hear of these, are they as collectable? Or more affordable? And do the smaller molds have simplified engineering to work with their scale or are they are complex?Thats why I like that Gen Jetfire toy so much. Its a nice combination of the two elements. he is broad but also sleek.Would you guys care to explain that please, I am out of the loop. Also, does that mean bandai has no say over the robotech line?Sure, but with a lot of description for those who arent aware. Plus, here is where order matters most. And I was happily surprised that we still had a nice discussion about the phenomenon of japanese robots being brought to the west. I learnt some fun stuff while both doing the list and reading the comments it broughtAny images to share? how are the molds different?