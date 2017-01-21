Top 5 Transformers Toys which are better than their Update

Top 5 Transformers Toys Better Than Their Updates



Let's face it, older Transformers toys can't really be compared to the modern toys due to the evolution in transformation, getting far more complex, the sleekness of the robot modes and the improved articulation. But that's fine, it doesn't take anything away from the older toys, it just makes us appreciate them in their own nostalgic bubble for the fun toys they were (and still are). We can respect the legacy of the original toys and have fun with the updates, be it in the Masterpiece or Classics line. However, 2016 taught me that there are original toys that not only hold up but offer so much more than their updates, and which I would definitely recommend getting over their updates. I looked for others that fit the bill and made a list so let's get to it!





5.



I have already raved about the original Tankor toy on three seperate lists: the









4.



I have a hard time understanding what they were going for with the initial MP release. It's as if all they did was just make the G1 toy insanely more complex, fragile and annoying to transform. This reminds me of a bad third party toy. I am talking about the ones which look different from the animation model to avoid being sued and then overly engineer something to the point where it's not fun to transform and far too fragile to do so. So you just transform it once (or never if it's in robot mode) and then leave it on a shelf forever, hoping it doesn't fall since it doesn't stand too well. I am not saying the G1 toy is better at everything, but MP 05 doesn't improve anything about the G1 toy. It doesn't look more like Megatron than the G1 toy did, nor does it have better proportions (those legs, yeeesh). I made a chart to show you what I mean:







So all in all, I personally think the G1 toy is better. It's more fun to transform and has greater playability in both modes. Plus the gun mode is far more accurate to the actual gun size wise. If you had to choose between these two figures, you are better off with the G1 toy (they cost about the same anyway).









3.



The pictures just work better than my words here. It looks like they just made it different for the sake of making him look different without thinking of making him visually appealing. The original was well articulated already and looked closer to the animation model, which the Universe toy doesn't look even close to, so I don't really know what purpose the Universe toys serves or who would want it.











2.



I think Generations Skylynx has a really cool looking combiner torso, I can't deny that. It acts as a fun what if, for sure, but that toy cannot in anyway replace the G1 toy as a decent representation of Skylynx in a collection (unlike Titans Return Blurr, who is a great update regardless of the gimmick he comes with). As described two weeks ago, there is a great history regarding G1 Skylynx and how it is different from every other Transformer toy, like his robot mode being the combination of two beasts . There is a ton of play value with that G1 toy, with it having 6 separate modes: Shuttle, transport rig, shuttle on transport rig, bird, lynx, mecha dinosaur. Also, the size works well for a toy that turns into a space shuttle. The update reduces the impressive size and while gutting the electronics feature is expected and not the worst thing, it removes the fact that he is the combination of two beasts. We don't get a separate Lynx component (which kind of blows when your toy is called Sky Lynx) and instead of the unique combination reinvented, we just have him turn into a combiner torso like every other voyager in the line. Or right, and it's a voyager, not the size I would expect for the magnificent skylynx (who transports Autobots through space).





















1.



My opinion here is very similar to what I said abut Skylynx regarding playability being gutted but it is augmented here due to this toy not even being an original mold and being stuck with random vestigial features of Metroplex. I think this quote that I found on the boards sums it up well:



partholon wrote: Am I the only one that finds it baffling that the G1 bot with probably the MOST guns has bugger all in this update?

It's just mad.

I do agree that his city mode sucks. I mean Jesus! And I dont see why they couldn't have added a flap to the ramps so they cover his hands in city mode and actually touch the ground. I get ya can say its aircraft landing strips in battlestation mode, but it just looks weak in city mode. If I get the guy I'm going with some of the fan modes to try and ape his original better- bar that mess around with the surperfluous joints to come up with something I think looks better myself as just having his battlesation mode do the splits isnt up to scratch.

I agree with what some have said about not giving a toss about electronic lights and sounds. I'm buying a transformer- the alt modes the most important thing to me, not some "whoop whooop" nonsense.





You are not the only one Partholon. I know many say he has a great robot mode and that's how they will be keeping him, but that kind of defeats the point of him being a Transformer. The only kind of Transformer that makes him is an oversized action master. However, there is a silver lining. This lackluster release for what was once an iconic toy ends up bringing the original G1 toy back in the spotlight and lets it keep it's well earned place on the pedestal. There was no toy like G1 Fortress Maximus and now we know he cannot be defeated. No one has as glorious a base mode with as many fun playability features. And lucky us, since an Encore reissue of the original toy was released in very big numbers, owning the G1 toy is no longer a pipe dream. The G1 toy is now affordable and I strongly recommend it as it is one of the greatest Transformers toys of all time and definitely the number one toy which is better than its update.

















Can someone lend me a gun?















G1 Perceptor vs. Reveal the Shield Perceptor[/*:m]



G1 Dinobots vs. Stupid Movie Dinobots[/*:m]



G1 Insecticons vs Prime Beast Hunters Insecticons[/*:m]



G1 Sideswipe vs. RiD Sideswipe[/*:m]



G1 Perceptor vs. Reveal the Shield Perceptor

G1 Dinobots vs. Stupid Movie Dinobots

G1 Insecticons vs Prime Beast Hunters Insecticons

G1 Sideswipe vs. RiD Sideswipe

G1 Wheeljack vs. Combiner Wars Wheeljack

I usually agree with a lot of these lists, but I have to disagree with every one of these. I think 5 better examples of superior original toy vs inferior upgrades would include:

Speaking of fort Max - remembering how the original had those launch cradles and the ability to fold the arm ramps up.



I think the perfect part to fix his ramp issue is to make a part that replaces the ramp connection to the upper arm has the sliding car launcher on it and also allow the old ramps to fit on the stub end and fold up. so you still use the ramps he came with but you pop them off and move them.



There are likely a lot of examples where a weaker toys was released after a better original - a prize example of that would be the Transformers Prime 1st Edition line being mostly better than the RID-12 that replaced it.



And some would say that RID-12 is better than the Arms Micron toys derived from them (in many instances).



I do personally have more fun with the RID-12 Arcee than the 1st edition version though.

I would also point out that Skylynx still has a lynx mode - they just didn't make it official just as he also has a dinobird mode too.

I was going to buy generations fort max but i have to admit that other than the rebirth style titan master and articulation he didn't look better, or even as good as the G1 version. I mean I've even seen people make better customs of metroplex as Fort Max.

Also it occurred to me that he was among the characters up for the vote that made the Star Saber masterpiece. Therefore takara were willing to make a masterpice fort max, something that would likely be superior to anything in generations, not least because while the other toylines are aimed more towards kids while the masterpieces are aimed towards the more serious fans like us.

Therefore while unlikely I would not outright say that it is impossible that, possibly for the 35th anniversary in 2 years, takara MAY bless us with a masterpiece fortress maximus.

I hope.

Touch wood.

Fingers Crossed. Posted by Agent 53 on January 28th, 2017 @ 1:04pm CST

Nik Hero wrote: I usually agree with a lot of these lists, but I have to disagree with every one of these. I think 5 better examples of superior original toy vs inferior upgrades would include:



G1 Perceptor vs. Reveal the Shield Perceptor[/*:m]



G1 Dinobots vs. Stupid Movie Dinobots[/*:m]



G1 Insecticons vs Prime Beast Hunters Insecticons[/*:m]



G1 Sideswipe vs. RiD Sideswipe[/*:m]



G1 Wheeljack vs. Combiner Wars Wheeljack[/*:m][/list:u]

See, the Insecticon and Sideswipe ones are unfair. They aren't meant to be updates of their G1 character; they are meant to be wholly different characters.



I think the wave 4 and 6 bots are not very good examples of updates wither cause, except for Ironhide, they all have pretty good classics toys that people like more.



But I definitely think Fort Max should have been handled better. the G1 toy may look derpier in robot mode to me, but he had guns and alt modes.



See, the Insecticon and Sideswipe ones are unfair. They aren't meant to be updates of their G1 character; they are meant to be wholly different characters.

I think the wave 4 and 6 bots are not very good examples of updates wither cause, except for Ironhide, they all have pretty good classics toys that people like more.

But I definitely think Fort Max should have been handled better. the G1 toy may look derpier in robot mode to me, but he had guns and alt modes.

Also, I think G1 Gnaw is better than his update. The TR one just looks bad in robot mode, despite the adorable Sharkticon mode, which is how i keep him

Nik Hero wrote: I usually agree with a lot of these lists, but I have to disagree with every one of these. I think 5 better examples of superior original toy vs inferior upgrades would include:



G1 Perceptor vs. Reveal the Shield Perceptor[/*:m]



G1 Dinobots vs. Stupid Movie Dinobots[/*:m]



G1 Insecticons vs Prime Beast Hunters Insecticons[/*:m]



G1 Sideswipe vs. RiD Sideswipe[/*:m]



G1 Wheeljack vs. Combiner Wars Wheeljack[/*:m][/list:u]



The Movie Dinobots are not even the supposed to be updated or the same characters as the original G1 guys so that doesn't count.



The Prime insecticons don't even have toys besides a legends size figure who is not even the same character in anyway to the original guys and your comparing three characters to one how is that fair?



The Movie Dinobots are not even the supposed to be updated or the same characters as the original G1 guys so that doesn't count.

The Prime insecticons don't even have toys besides a legends size figure who is not even the same character in anyway to the original guys and your comparing three characters to one how is that fair?

Rid Sideswipe is a bad toy yes but he is not G1 Sideswipe either why are you even listing this as such in the first place.

Totally agree with the Tankor one, I remember thinking at the time that a repainted voyager roadrunner from the same line would have made a better Tankor than the deluxe.

I personally disagree with Sky Lynx on the grounds that it's not supposed to be a re-creation of the G1 toy or do what it done - it's very clearly going for something different; in that it, of course, is a Sky Lynx that can combine.

I feel a lot of people rag on him for that which is unfair when, to combine, there likely isn't a way to incorporate his original separation gimmick. To me it's like trying to argue against CW Prowl or Trailbreaker for not being accurate representations or updates of the characters; that's not the point. They're supposed to be versions of the characters that you can combine rather than something that can stand on your CHUG shelf next to Classics Optimus and Universe Inferno (though admittedly some can actually work for that like Mirage and Hound, which is nice).

Of course, it all stems from the fact that this is the first update to Sky Lynx we've ever had. If there was a proper Leader Class update first that kept the separation gimmick and impressive size, I doubt many people would have a problem with this one. So to me the only real debate is whether or not a proper update should in every case be given to a character before making a version that has a new gimmick like combination. While I understand that stance; I simply feel it's too limiting on play value and uniqueness in a toyline (especially in a toyline that re-used molds as much as CW; Sky Lynx being so amazingly different from everything else gave a real breath of fresh air) and is simply a symptom of impatience. We'll get a proper update eventually, so while this might not be ideal for now, enjoy that Sky Lynx can combine with four random autobots to become a huge badass cat god.



Generally agree with everything else on your list though. But I'd also like to add that Generations Tankor also retroactively ends up with another place in a collection; being one of the regular side characters in the Windblade comics.

its like they removed the playability and the fun factor to make the robot mode more articulate, i like the robot mode on TR fortress maximus i dont like the city mode and the spaceship mode is too floppy dont know what they were thinking with MP megatron

Tankor is wrong for this list as the Generations version is best compared to Beast Machines Tank Drone, NOT Tankor (the General)

Generations Metroplex is also a total fail.

jungletron wrote: Generations Metroplex is also a total fail.

Really? I actually think he was a pretty great success and had a more interactive city mode than fort max, and his vehicle mode actually made sense (a giant mobile, land-based, fortress-like, flat top) you could slap a whole army onto him at that scale!

Burn wrote: Tankor is wrong for this list as the Generations version is best compared to Beast Machines Tank Drone, NOT Tankor (the General)

I agree with this, I'd still love to get my hands on the universe variant of the tank drone



Really? I actually think he was a pretty great success and had a more interactive city mode than fort max, and his vehicle mode actually made sense (a giant mobile, land-based, fortress-like, flat top) you could slap a whole army onto him at that scale!

I agree with this, I'd still love to get my hands on the universe variant of the tank drone

And I agree with Will, Fort Max was a complete failure on all levels, if I could find him for $50, I might bite, but I'd rather have several other figures before him, which really says something about how he fell flat on his face (and no, I wasn't talking about either of his 'transformations' )

No honorable mentions? No wonder Sky Lynx made the picture.



Very good list.



What about Doubledealer, Abominus, Jetfire (not by much, but at best breaks even), and Thunderwing for honorable mention?



And Kurona, would you say that CW Sky Lynx is a better toy for the character than the original in any way, shape, or form? Posted by kurthy on January 28th, 2017 @ 5:21pm CST