Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Toyhax.com January update

Transformers News: Toyhax.com January update

Saturday, January 14th, 2017 1:44PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: LOST Cybertronian   Views: 14,704

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Happy New Year! Here's the first Toyhax line up of 2017!

Leading the year off with an amazing sticker set for Titans Return Galvatron that gives the toy some much needed detail and highlights. Oh and we also decided to throw in brand new helmet parts!
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2244-p ... atron.html

For those of you who own Takara's Galvatron rest assured that you are not forgotten. We've made a version just for you:
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2245-p ... atron.html

Here we go! Wave 3 of the ever popular lineup of labels for Titan Masters:
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2246-l ... ave-3.html

Continuing our Deluxe releases is this impressive set for Triggerhappy:
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2250-l ... happy.html

We're pretty excited about this long awaited ankle biter. Our label set for TR GNAW!!
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2248-l ... -gnaw.html

Now for our third party releases:

We jump right in if a bit ahead of schedule with a gorgeous set for MT Downbeat:
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2243-labels- ... nbeat.html

Venturing back in MMC territory with a unique set for their Overlord figure, R17 Carnfex:
http://toyhax.com/standard-scale/2249-l ... rnfex.html

Great things do come in little packages... we had a lot of fun with IF Lord Scorpion!
http://toyhax.com/mini-scale/2247-label ... rpion.html

We are returning to the free outline symbols promo as well, and probably for the last time. You will receive a free set with every $20 you spend.

Finally, today will be the final day of the 1 cent offer for TR Brainstorm labels:
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2216-l ... storm.html
Credit(s): Reprolabels.com
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Toyhax.com January update (1852375)
Posted by fenrir72 on January 14th, 2017 @ 2:31pm CST
I might take the Galvatron helmet upgrade.
Re: Toyhax.com January update (1852388)
Posted by Nik Hero on January 14th, 2017 @ 5:18pm CST
I love that they now make color matched parts as part of their upgrades. My Takara Galvatron mask broke, so I need this!
Re: Toyhax.com January update (1852389)
Posted by Kurona on January 14th, 2017 @ 5:19pm CST
Their helmets are incredible, and the Takara version looks even better. And that's not a sentence I find myself saying often.
Re: Toyhax.com January update (1852394)
Posted by Ironhidensh on January 14th, 2017 @ 6:37pm CST
Do I want to order that set for Downbeat before he is released?
Re: Toyhax.com January update (1852401)
Posted by Emerje on January 14th, 2017 @ 8:53pm CST
The Galvatron helmet isn't bad, but I wish it didn't expose so much of the Titan Master around the face. Would look better without the visible gray areas I think. Kinda big, too, looks too much like a helmet on a helmet. Great idea, just wish it was smaller, still better than the original, though.

Emerje
Re: Toyhax.com January update (1852453)
Posted by ScottyP on January 15th, 2017 @ 10:07am CST
That Galvatron set :shock: Fantastic stuff!

Ironhidensh wrote:Do I want to order that set for Downbeat before he is released?
I'm on the fence with Downbeat (looks great but probably one of those "gets replaced by official in two years" things), and that set isn't helping my rational side win out.
Re: Toyhax.com January update (1852458)
Posted by Ironhidensh on January 15th, 2017 @ 10:50am CST
:BOT:
ScottyP wrote:That Galvatron set :shock: Fantastic stuff!

Ironhidensh wrote:Do I want to order that set for Downbeat before he is released?
I'm on the fence with Downbeat (looks great but probably one of those "gets replaced by official in two years" things), and that set isn't helping my rational side win out.

That's easy for me. Based on Shockwave and Inferno, I really don't like the direction the official line is taking for the G1 characters (I love the beasts though). At this point, I don't think Takara will produce something better than Downbeat. While I know on this site it isn't a popular opinion, official is just a word to me. 3rd party has surpassed takara.

*edit*
I read this after I posted and I feel it sounds snotty. That wasn't my intention. Sorry.
Re: Toyhax.com January update (1852470)
Posted by MGrotusque on January 15th, 2017 @ 1:18pm CST
Gnaw set adds the most significant difference in both modes out of this update. It's remarkable how much it enhances the figure.
Galvatron is next. The one sticker i wanted them to make is one covering the vents on his legs. I've used paint instead but it's rather if had a sticker.
Triggerhappy is my third fave of this update. Really makes the figure pop.

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Collectors Club 2014 Figure Subscription 2.0 Fisitron Unopened New - Time Remaining: 3 days 19 hours 33 minutes 14 seconds
transformers collectors club fisitron - Time Remaining: 5 days 4 hours 50 minutes 26 seconds
TRANSFORMERS COLLECTORS CLUB Jackpot TFCC Timelines Sealed Autobot Decepticon - Time Remaining: 6 days 5 hours 29 minutes 36 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club TFCC 1.0 Scourge Nemesis Prime MIB UNUSED - Time Remaining: 6 days 6 hours 9 minutes 54 seconds
Transformers Timelines TCC TFSS 2.0 Rewind Eject - Time Remaining: 9 days 1 hour 12 minutes 54 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--FISITRON FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 9 days 7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds
Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

4,254 pages were recently viewed by 621 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.06274 seconds and was viewed 3 times on Monday, January 16th 2017 8:23pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.