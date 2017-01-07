Toyhax.com January update

Happy New Year! Here's the first Toyhax line up of 2017!Leading the year off with an amazing sticker set for Titans Return Galvatron that gives the toy some much needed detail and highlights. Oh and we also decided to throw in brand new helmet parts!For those of you who own Takara's Galvatron rest assured that you are not forgotten. We've made a version just for you:Here we go! Wave 3 of the ever popular lineup of labels for Titan Masters:Continuing our Deluxe releases is this impressive set for Triggerhappy:We're pretty excited about this long awaited ankle biter. Our label set for TR GNAW!!Now for our third party releases:We jump right in if a bit ahead of schedule with a gorgeous set for MT Downbeat:Venturing back in MMC territory with a unique set for their Overlord figure, R17 Carnfex:Great things do come in little packages... we had a lot of fun with IF Lord Scorpion!We are returning to the free outline symbols promo as well, and probably for the last time. You will receive a free set with every $20 you spend.Finally, today will be the final day of the 1 cent offer for TR Brainstorm labels: