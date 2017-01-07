Toyhax.com January update
Happy New Year! Here's the first Toyhax line up of 2017!
Leading the year off with an amazing sticker set for Titans Return Galvatron that gives the toy some much needed detail and highlights. Oh and we also decided to throw in brand new helmet parts!
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2244-p ... atron.html
For those of you who own Takara's Galvatron rest assured that you are not forgotten. We've made a version just for you:
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2245-p ... atron.html
Here we go! Wave 3 of the ever popular lineup of labels for Titan Masters:
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2246-l ... ave-3.html
Continuing our Deluxe releases is this impressive set for Triggerhappy:
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2250-l ... happy.html
We're pretty excited about this long awaited ankle biter. Our label set for TR GNAW!!
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2248-l ... -gnaw.html
Now for our third party releases:
We jump right in if a bit ahead of schedule with a gorgeous set for MT Downbeat:
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2243-labels- ... nbeat.html
Venturing back in MMC territory with a unique set for their Overlord figure, R17 Carnfex:
http://toyhax.com/standard-scale/2249-l ... rnfex.html
Great things do come in little packages... we had a lot of fun with IF Lord Scorpion!
http://toyhax.com/mini-scale/2247-label ... rpion.html
We are returning to the free outline symbols promo as well, and probably for the last time. You will receive a free set with every $20 you spend.
Finally, today will be the final day of the 1 cent offer for TR Brainstorm labels:
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2216-l ... storm.html
Posted by fenrir72 on January 14th, 2017 @ 2:31pm CST
Posted by Nik Hero on January 14th, 2017 @ 5:18pm CST
Posted by Kurona on January 14th, 2017 @ 5:19pm CST
Posted by Ironhidensh on January 14th, 2017 @ 6:37pm CST
Posted by Emerje on January 14th, 2017 @ 8:53pm CST
Emerje
Posted by ScottyP on January 15th, 2017 @ 10:07am CST
Ironhidensh wrote:Do I want to order that set for Downbeat before he is released?I'm on the fence with Downbeat (looks great but probably one of those "gets replaced by official in two years" things), and that set isn't helping my rational side win out.
Posted by Ironhidensh on January 15th, 2017 @ 10:50am CST
ScottyP wrote:That Galvatron set Fantastic stuff!
Ironhidensh wrote:Do I want to order that set for Downbeat before he is released?I'm on the fence with Downbeat (looks great but probably one of those "gets replaced by official in two years" things), and that set isn't helping my rational side win out.
That's easy for me. Based on Shockwave and Inferno, I really don't like the direction the official line is taking for the G1 characters (I love the beasts though). At this point, I don't think Takara will produce something better than Downbeat. While I know on this site it isn't a popular opinion, official is just a word to me. 3rd party has surpassed takara.
*edit*
I read this after I posted and I feel it sounds snotty. That wasn't my intention. Sorry.
Posted by MGrotusque on January 15th, 2017 @ 1:18pm CST
Galvatron is next. The one sticker i wanted them to make is one covering the vents on his legs. I've used paint instead but it's rather if had a sticker.
Triggerhappy is my third fave of this update. Really makes the figure pop.