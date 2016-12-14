Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Toyhax.com / Reprolabels - December update

Transformers News: Toyhax.com / Reprolabels - December update

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 1:41PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 10,128

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Happy holidays! We're celebrating with another ONE CENT demo set -- for Titans Return Brainstorm!
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2216-l ... storm.html

While you're at it, we have lots more new sets for TR figures:
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2217-l ... t-rod.html
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2236-l ... kaway.html
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2234-l ... prime.html
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2233-l ... ave-2.html
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2232-l ... ave-1.html

...Including another awesome conversion set to turn Buzzsaw into Sundor, complete with weapons:
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2223-p ... undor.html

On the third party side, we have awesome new sets for the Unique Toys triple changers:
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2231-labels- ... order.html
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2218-labels- ... allen.html

The final two sets for GT's Gravity Builder line:
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2229-labels- ... truck.html
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2228-labels- ... crane.html

TFC Hades jets:
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2227-labels- ... iakos.html
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2225-labels- ... nthus.html
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2226-labels- ... ypnos.html

The loooong overdue set for TW Infinitor (Worth the wait!):
http://toyhax.com/standard-scale/2221-l ... nitor.html

MMC OX Backdraft:
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2230-labels- ... draft.html

Iron Factory Blizzard:
http://toyhax.com/mini-scale/2222-label ... zzard.html

And last but not least (in any way), an epic set for the epic figure known as Maketoys Pandinus!:
http://toyhax.com/standard-scale/2235-l ... dinus.html
Credit(s): Toyhax
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Toyhax.com / Reprolabels - December update (1848085)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 20th, 2016 @ 1:50pm CST
Ordered the Hot Rod set moments after I got the email. The much better contrasted hood flame is worth the 7 bucks alone plus I like all the G1 toy stickers and other bits. Also bought the Brainstorm stickers cos I maaaay own that Deluxe someday and for 1 cent I thought I may as well. :D
Re: Toyhax.com / Reprolabels - December update (1848146)
Posted by Kurona on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:40pm CST
Really disappointed in that Breakaway set. Every inch of the figure is begging for more colour and we get some small details and a headmaster readout. Frustrating.

THAT SENTINEL SET THO! Holy heck is it incredible!
Re: Toyhax.com / Reprolabels - December update (1848272)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:02pm CST
Some weird timing here. Today my payment went through for several sticker sheets including Titans Hot Rod. And after checking my past Reprolabel Paypal receipts it seems tomorrow is 10 years exactly since I first bought Reprolabels. For CLASSICS Rodimus (Hot Rod)!
:michaelbay:

Ending Soon On eBay

TRANSFORMERS JETFIRE Robots in Disguise Action Figure Classics RID COMPLETE - Time Remaining: 15 days 3 hours 35 minutes 32 seconds
PROWL Complete + Instructions~ Classics Generations Universe Chug Transformers - Time Remaining: 16 days 10 hours 11 minutes 20 seconds
TRANSFORMERS MIRAGE Robots in Disguise Action Figure Classics RID COMPLETE - Time Remaining: 16 days 5 hours 15 minutes 26 seconds
TRANSFORMERS DREADWING w/SMOKESCREEN Vintage G2 Action Figures COMPLETE 1994 - Time Remaining: 16 days 12 hours 6 minutes 57 seconds
Hasbro Transformers Generation 1 - Series 4 - Headmasters, Skullcruncher... - Time Remaining: 15 days 22 hours 24 minutes
TRANSFORMERS FLATTOP Vintage Micromaster G1 Action Figure COMPLETE 1989 - Time Remaining: 16 days 1 hour 9 minutes 36 seconds
TRANSFORMERS SILVERSTREAK Universe Action Figure COMPLETE - Time Remaining: 21 days 20 hours 41 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Movie Deception Voyager Class STARSCREAM New 2006 F-22 Raptor - Time Remaining: 14 days 23 hours 15 minutes 55 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #162 - 2016 Year In Review
Twincast / Podcast #162:
"2016 Year In Review"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

8,760 pages were recently viewed by 571 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.04187 seconds and was viewed 1 times on Thursday, December 22nd 2016 8:52am CST

© 2016 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.