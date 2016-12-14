Toyhax.com / Reprolabels - December update
Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 1:41PM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: Dr Va'al Views: 10,128
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Happy holidays! We're celebrating with another ONE CENT demo set -- for Titans Return Brainstorm!
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2216-l ... storm.html
While you're at it, we have lots more new sets for TR figures:
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2217-l ... t-rod.html
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2236-l ... kaway.html
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2234-l ... prime.html
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2233-l ... ave-2.html
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2232-l ... ave-1.html
...Including another awesome conversion set to turn Buzzsaw into Sundor, complete with weapons:
http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2223-p ... undor.html
On the third party side, we have awesome new sets for the Unique Toys triple changers:
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2231-labels- ... order.html
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2218-labels- ... allen.html
The final two sets for GT's Gravity Builder line:
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2229-labels- ... truck.html
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2228-labels- ... crane.html
TFC Hades jets:
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2227-labels- ... iakos.html
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2225-labels- ... nthus.html
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2226-labels- ... ypnos.html
The loooong overdue set for TW Infinitor (Worth the wait!):
http://toyhax.com/standard-scale/2221-l ... nitor.html
MMC OX Backdraft:
http://toyhax.com/mp-scale/2230-labels- ... draft.html
Iron Factory Blizzard:
http://toyhax.com/mini-scale/2222-label ... zzard.html
And last but not least (in any way), an epic set for the epic figure known as Maketoys Pandinus!:
http://toyhax.com/standard-scale/2235-l ... dinus.html
Most Popular Transformers News
Most Recent Transformers News
BBTS.com Sponsor News: Transformers Diamond Select, Venom, Deathstroke, Game of Thrones, Aliens, TWD, Final Fantasy & More!Posted 7 hours ago
In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 BrainstormPosted 18 hours ago
IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, MorePosted 1 day ago
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 20th, 2016 @ 1:50pm CST
Posted by Kurona on December 20th, 2016 @ 4:40pm CST
THAT SENTINEL SET THO! Holy heck is it incredible!
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:02pm CST