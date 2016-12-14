Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Transformers News: Transformation Video for Robots in Disguise Blastwave

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 11:31AM CST

Category: Reviews
Posted by: william-james88   Views: 8,561

Scottimus Prime has reached out to us with his video showing the transformation for Blastwave. You get to see the similarities and changes to Megatronus, which share the same base mold. This is great for fans of the upcoming Bludgeon toy since this is the same toy but in an autobot deco.

Credit(s): Scottimus Prime
Re: Transformation Video for Robots in Disguise Blastwave (1848071)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:36pm CST
As if a Bludgeon would allow an Autobot walking around with an identical body...
Re: Transformation Video for Robots in Disguise Blastwave (1848091)
Posted by SG Roadbuster on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:06pm CST
so....the hands dont fold away like they did on Megatronus?
Re: Transformation Video for Robots in Disguise Blastwave (1848109)
Posted by william-james88 on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:13pm CST
The latest Deluxe and Legion wave for Robots in Disguise is slowly making its way across the US. For the deluxes, which include Alpine Drift, Stormshot and Blastwave, they have now also been found at Target (the images below are from Palatine, IL).

Target also now has the latest Legion wave, which includes Satarscream and Springload (the ones below were found in Okemos, MI). And if you dont have a Target or TRU in your area no worries, these anticipated legion toys are now on Amazon too. You can get Springload here and Starscream here.











Re: Transformation Video for Robots in Disguise Blastwave (1848177)
Posted by RAR on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:26pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Has the newer wave release of Grimlock had its exploding elbows fixed?


I never opened the Warrior Grimlock I bought as I happened to buy the KO one and pick up the 3 step around the same time at a carbootsale so I never got around to opening the warrior one. If I see one in revised packaging then I might give it a try - but would I be brave enough to bend the elbows though - hard to say.

I like the look of that plane and it's nice Starscream is getting a regular release version too - I would hope RID has a bit longer legs now though as I would really hope they get around to doing Thundercracker before the line dies as incomplete seeker sets drives me crazy.
Re: Transformation Video for Robots in Disguise Blastwave (1848180)
Posted by ScottyP on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:31pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:
Sabrblade wrote:Has the newer wave release of Grimlock had its exploding elbows fixed?

I've been hearing it has
I bought the Wave 8 or 9 or whatever repack in the Weaponizer packaging, same problems :(
Re: Transformation Video for Robots in Disguise Blastwave (1848187)
Posted by Seibertron on December 20th, 2016 @ 10:03pm CST
Out of curiosity, have you guys tried the fix I showed in my video on the Seibertron.com YouTube channel? Simple fix that negates this problem.

Re: Transformation Video for Robots in Disguise Blastwave (1848202)
Posted by RAR on December 20th, 2016 @ 11:11pm CST
Remember kids safety in the work place !!

I didn't bother fixing my Gold Armour one as I was so unimpressed by his floppiness I just shoved him at the back of a shelf and forgot about him - and I simply will leave the elbows at the angle needed for T-rex mode.

I might not even have a green one to play with unless I pick one up at a Carboot sale as like I have said before the KO (or the remoulded Voyager) is a better bet.
Re: Transformation Video for Robots in Disguise Blastwave (1848228)
Posted by wolverinetodd on December 21st, 2016 @ 7:53am CST
Nik Hero wrote:I just want Skunkticons!


I was hoping for a Chop Shop combiner, but I didn't get that either. I guess we're both S.O.L.
Re: Transformation Video for Robots in Disguise Blastwave (1848229)
Posted by william-james88 on December 21st, 2016 @ 8:35am CST
wolverinetodd wrote:
Nik Hero wrote:I just want Skunkticons!


I was hoping for a Chop Shop combiner, but I didn't get that either. I guess we're both S.O.L.

Hey man, thats nothing compared to the legion of fans who are wanting Takara's take on Liokaiser while the Unite Warriors line is now over.
Re: Transformation Video for Robots in Disguise Blastwave (1848244)
Posted by ThunderThruster on December 21st, 2016 @ 10:36am CST
Counterpunch wrote:I can't wait for the inevitable Takara redeco of the Combiner Force into the Multi-Force. :michaelbay: :TAKARATOMY: :michaelbay:


you sir, have piqued my intrigue

