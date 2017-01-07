Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed
Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 1:41PM CSTCategories: Toy News, Press Releases
Posted by: Bronzewolf Views: 21,181
"TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT RC AUTOBOT SQWEEKS
(Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $79.99/Available: Fall 2017)
Introducing AUTOBOT SQWEEKS, the newest TRANSFORMERS character from the forthcoming film, TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT. This small Autobot with a BIG heart rolls out to join the heroic fight to save planet Earth from the devastating Decepticons and their leader Megatron. Fans can take home the movie magic with SQWEEKS remote-controlled bot, featuring motorized motion, speech from the movie and light up eyes to bring him to life. With a remote control, fans will be able to instruct SQWEEKS to dance across the floor and even talk! Requires 6 AA batteries, not included. Available at most major retailers nationwide and on HasbroToyShop.com."
And here's some product shots!
What are your thoughts on the new RC toy? Will you be picking one up in the fall? Let us know in the comments below! Also, if you want to see an actual product demo, Yahoo Movies has a video doing just that over on their announcement article! Go check it out here!
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:It's so cute...
Yep, so cute with it's one, gigantic, gross, body-builder arm.
Madeus Prime wrote:I'm surprised by how nice this looks, not used to detailed RC toys.
Wait until the retail version is shown before getting too excited.
The symmetric wheels are also a little strange. The arm almost looks like he stole it from someone else, especially with that huge gun on it.
And yeah what's up with that massively ripped arm?
Emerje wrote:Madeus Prime wrote:I'm surprised by how nice this looks, not used to detailed RC toys.
Wait until the retail version is shown before getting too excited.
The symmetric wheels are also a little strange. The arm almost looks like he stole it from someone else, especially with that huge gun on it.
Emerje
Are you saying that Hasbro may dramatically change the design before releasing it? Usually that is expected from the figures that actually transform.
That_Guy wrote:Who else but Quagmire-bot?!
Yep, there's a...uh..."Self Help" joke in there somewhere.
I didn't know the Nazi's hired Dwarves as Flamthrower troops in world war II I missed that Videogame level I guess - not that I'd put Midget Flame Thrower troopers past Medal Of Honor when it has GSD's driving Motorcycle and sidecars.