Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed

Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 1:41PM CST

Credit(s): Yahoo Movies, Hasbro

After the recent reveal of the new Transformers 5: The Last Knight Shadow Spark Optimus Prime , we have another TLK toy to share with you! Today we got confirmation of the RC Sqweeks toy from Yahoo News Here's the official product description!"TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT RC AUTOBOT SQWEEKS(Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $79.99/Available: Fall 2017)Introducing AUTOBOT SQWEEKS, the newest TRANSFORMERS character from the forthcoming film, TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT. This small Autobot with a BIG heart rolls out to join the heroic fight to save planet Earth from the devastating Decepticons and their leader Megatron. Fans can take home the movie magic with SQWEEKS remote-controlled bot, featuring motorized motion, speech from the movie and light up eyes to bring him to life. With a remote control, fans will be able to instruct SQWEEKS to dance across the floor and even talk! Requires 6 AA batteries, not included. Available at most major retailers nationwide and on HasbroToyShop.com."And here's some product shots!What are your thoughts on the new RC toy? Will you be picking one up in the fall? Let us know in the comments below! Also, if you want to see an actual product demo, Yahoo Movies has a video doing just that over on their announcement article! Go check it out here