Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed

Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 1:41PM CST

After the recent reveal of the new Transformers 5: The Last Knight Shadow Spark Optimus Prime, we have another TLK toy to share with you! Today we got confirmation of the RC Sqweeks toy from Yahoo News Here's the official product description!

"TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT RC AUTOBOT SQWEEKS

(Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $79.99/Available: Fall 2017)

Introducing AUTOBOT SQWEEKS, the newest TRANSFORMERS character from the forthcoming film, TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT. This small Autobot with a BIG heart rolls out to join the heroic fight to save planet Earth from the devastating Decepticons and their leader Megatron. Fans can take home the movie magic with SQWEEKS remote-controlled bot, featuring motorized motion, speech from the movie and light up eyes to bring him to life. With a remote control, fans will be able to instruct SQWEEKS to dance across the floor and even talk! Requires 6 AA batteries, not included. Available at most major retailers nationwide and on HasbroToyShop.com."

And here's some product shots!

What are your thoughts on the new RC toy? Will you be picking one up in the fall? Let us know in the comments below! Also, if you want to see an actual product demo, Yahoo Movies has a video doing just that over on their announcement article! Go check it out here!
Credit(s): Yahoo Movies, Hasbro
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1852882)
Posted by Bronzewolf on January 17th, 2017 @ 1:45pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:It's so cute...

Yep, so cute with it's one, gigantic, gross, body-builder arm. :lol: :lol:
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1852884)
Posted by Madeus Prime on January 17th, 2017 @ 1:52pm CST
I'm surprised by how nice this looks, not used to detailed RC toys. :-?
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1852885)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 17th, 2017 @ 1:54pm CST
Hm yeah it's cute. Might buy the lil fellow when in a regular toy form. If he gets a seperate toy or is included as a tiny bonus figure with another larger TF character?
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1852891)
Posted by Emerje on January 17th, 2017 @ 2:44pm CST
Madeus Prime wrote:I'm surprised by how nice this looks, not used to detailed RC toys. :-?

Wait until the retail version is shown before getting too excited.

The symmetric wheels are also a little strange. The arm almost looks like he stole it from someone else, especially with that huge gun on it.

Emerje
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1852896)
Posted by Overcracker on January 17th, 2017 @ 3:35pm CST
Feeble attempt at a R2 or BB8 style robot thing.

And yeah what's up with that massively ripped arm?
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1852913)
Posted by OptimalOptimus2 on January 17th, 2017 @ 4:34pm CST
Emerje wrote:
Madeus Prime wrote:I'm surprised by how nice this looks, not used to detailed RC toys. :-?

Wait until the retail version is shown before getting too excited.

The symmetric wheels are also a little strange. The arm almost looks like he stole it from someone else, especially with that huge gun on it.

Emerje

Are you saying that Hasbro may dramatically change the design before releasing it? Usually that is expected from the figures that actually transform.
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1852915)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 17th, 2017 @ 4:47pm CST
It reminds me too much of Fixit ;)
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1852930)
Posted by DeathReviews on January 17th, 2017 @ 6:17pm CST
Squeeks is perhaps the most detailed and intricate design the Bayverse people have come up with yet....
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1852952)
Posted by Ultra Markus on January 17th, 2017 @ 7:52pm CST
paint it all silver and you have Twiki! :lol:
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1852968)
Posted by That_Guy on January 17th, 2017 @ 9:11pm CST
Who else but Quagmire-bot?!
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1852975)
Posted by Bronzewolf on January 17th, 2017 @ 9:39pm CST
That_Guy wrote:Who else but Quagmire-bot?!


Yep, there's a...uh..."Self Help" joke in there somewhere.
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1852985)
Posted by Sabrblade on January 17th, 2017 @ 10:56pm CST
CHIHUAHUA!
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1853018)
Posted by Rodimus Knight on January 18th, 2017 @ 7:22am CST
When did T-Bob join the Transformers?
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1853095)
Posted by Stuartmaximus on January 18th, 2017 @ 6:31pm CST
On the link there's a video of the toy in action
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_ ... 7319219139
Re: Transformers 5: The Lask Knight RC Sqweeks Toy Revealed (1853174)
Posted by RAR on January 19th, 2017 @ 9:40am CST
Just as RID Fixit does - it may make for a fun little Legion class toy.

I didn't know the Nazi's hired Dwarves as Flamthrower troops in world war II I missed that Videogame level I guess - not that I'd put Midget Flame Thrower troopers past Medal Of Honor when it has GSD's driving Motorcycle and sidecars.

