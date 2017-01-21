Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers Alt Modes on Sale at Gamestop

Transformers Alt Modes on Sale at Gamestop

Monday, January 23rd, 2017 11:14AM CST

Categories: Toy News, Store News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 8,704

Topic Options: View Discussion

Seibertronian music master Carytheone has dropped in to let us know that the highly cute and highly addictive Transformers Alt Mode figures have started showing up for $3.97 at Gamestop! Normally priced around $6.97, these little figures are fun novelty items that are well worth the $3.97 to get them.

So head on out to your local Gamestop and pick yourself up some Alt Modes!

Transformers News: Transformers Alt Modes on Sale at Gamestop
Credit(s): Gamestop, Carytheone @ Seibertron
Re: Transformers Alt Modes on Sale at Gamestop (1853931)
Posted by GalvatronG1 on January 23rd, 2017 @ 1:42pm CST
hmm i may need to get a couple at that price
Re: Transformers Alt Modes on Sale at Gamestop (1853934)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 23rd, 2017 @ 1:47pm CST
GalvatronG1 wrote:hmm i may need to get a couple at that price

Just be careful... They're addicting
Re: Transformers Alt Modes on Sale at Gamestop (1854108)
Posted by Terrsolpix on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:42am CST
Sadly wave 1. I love the little guys and it wouldn't hurt to even out their ranks.

