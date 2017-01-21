Transformers Alt Modes on Sale at Gamestop

Monday, January 23rd, 2017 11:14AM CST

8,704

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Carytheone

Credit(s): Gamestop, Carytheone @ Seibertron

Seibertronian music masterhas dropped in to let us know that the highly cute and highly addictive Transformers Alt Mode figures have started showing up for $3.97 at Gamestop! Normally priced around $6.97, these little figures are fun novelty items that are well worth the $3.97 to get them.So head on out to your local Gamestop and pick yourself up some Alt Modes!