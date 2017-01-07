Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

That implied the end—or at least, the irreparable damage—of past convention. There were other nods to event horizon, like iridescent “countdown clock” motifs on blazers and overcoats for men, and full ballgown skirts for women. A graphic opening series of Transformers battling in space was also in the mix, though this bit—and another consisting of all-over studded bric-a-brac on lapels and berets, made with help from Judy Blame—were weak points in Scott’s phalanx. The best—and most piercing—pieces he showed tonight were the relatively simplest. See camouflage trousers worn with a multi-colored marabou coat. The look was suggestive, and slyly very much do ask, do tell.