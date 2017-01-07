Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

Sunday, January 15th, 2017 6:07PM CST

Category: Event News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 7,991

The Transformers have not been averse to a little haute couture, and have featured in fashion photo shoots in the past - plus, we heard from Hasbro at New York Toy Fair 2016 that they had indeed licensed some high fashion work, and we now apparently see some more results, with Moschino's line in Milan, this past weekend!

Check out below some Transformers designs rolling out on the Italian catwalk, featuring some old G1 art styles and a bit of a dig from the Vogue coverage of the show and collection from the designer.

That implied the end—or at least, the irreparable damage—of past convention. There were other nods to event horizon, like iridescent “countdown clock” motifs on blazers and overcoats for men, and full ballgown skirts for women. A graphic opening series of Transformers battling in space was also in the mix, though this bit—and another consisting of all-over studded bric-a-brac on lapels and berets, made with help from Judy Blame—were weak points in Scott’s phalanx. The best—and most piercing—pieces he showed tonight were the relatively simplest. See camouflage trousers worn with a multi-colored marabou coat. The look was suggestive, and slyly very much do ask, do tell.


Transformers News: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

Transformers News: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

Transformers News: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

Transformers News: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

Transformers News: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

Transformers News: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

Transformers News: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

Transformers News: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

Transformers News: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

Transformers News: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

Transformers News: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

Transformers News: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection
Credit(s): Vogue, Moschino
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
Re: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection (1852526)
Posted by dragons on January 15th, 2017 @ 7:32pm CST
Who buy these it's nice see transformers getting into other stuff but these look fashion shows are horrible
Re: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection (1852532)
Posted by Kurona on January 15th, 2017 @ 8:06pm CST
This is so utterly bizarre and gaudy. I have no clue what gave him the idea to do this and how he thought it would work at all.

Needless to say I love everything about this give me all of it
Re: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection (1852548)
Posted by rockman_fan on January 15th, 2017 @ 8:56pm CST
now, see, if they made clothes that actually made you look like a giant robot, that'd be awesome. but this is just weird.
Re: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection (1852553)
Posted by Va'al on January 15th, 2017 @ 9:10pm CST
Bronzewolf wrote:
Burn wrote:
Bronzewolf wrote:


So that's what Va'al has been up to ...



:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:



:-?

I'll allow it!
Re: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection (1852555)
Posted by MGrotusque on January 15th, 2017 @ 9:13pm CST
I like the art that was chosen for the print. I think it would be better suited for accessories instead of full pieces like jackets and dresses though.
Re: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection (1852603)
Posted by 1984forever on January 16th, 2017 @ 6:55am CST
Moschino, wow. I haven't worn that since 1996. The G1 pants are doable though. Just the pants with a pair of black suede Timberlands and one of those long form fitting t-shirts that are in style now... in either black, white or slate gray. Cost would be a factor though. I wouldn't pay more than $250 for those pants.
Re: Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection (1852640)
Posted by Kyleor on January 16th, 2017 @ 11:06am CST
Random chunks of Transformers pictures poorly slapped on clothing is neither art or fashion. This smacks of just trying to ride the hype train of the new live action movie.

