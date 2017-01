Transformers Art Featured in Moschino Milan Fashion Show Collection

Sunday, January 15th, 2017 6:07PM CST

That implied the end—or at least, the irreparable damage—of past convention. There were other nods to event horizon, like iridescent “countdown clock” motifs on blazers and overcoats for men, and full ballgown skirts for women. A graphic opening series of Transformers battling in space was also in the mix, though this bit—and another consisting of all-over studded bric-a-brac on lapels and berets, made with help from Judy Blame—were weak points in Scott’s phalanx. The best—and most piercing—pieces he showed tonight were the relatively simplest. See camouflage trousers worn with a multi-colored marabou coat. The look was suggestive, and slyly very much do ask, do tell.

Credit(s): Vogue, Moschino

The Transformers have not been averse to a little haute couture, and have featured in fashion photo shoots in the past - plus, we heard from Hasbro at New York Toy Fair 2016 that they had indeed licensed some high fashion work, and we now apparently see some more results, with Moschino's line in Milan, this past weekend!Check out below some Transformers designs rolling out on the Italian catwalk, featuring some old G1 art styles and a bit of a dig from the Vogue coverage of the show and collection from the designer.