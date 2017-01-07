Transformers Collector's Club Subscription Service 5.0 Shipping Update
They were also kind enough to share new artwork of Double Pretender Optimus Prime!
You can check out the Facebook release below, along with the new artwork!
We will still be filling TFSS 5.0 orders, selling licensed Transformers Club/Convention product and offering customer service in 2017, however our time as the official Transformers Collectors' Club ends tonight at midnight EST. Thank you all for you support over the last 12 years. Even though we will still be here, let's close this chapter with your first look at the artwork for Double Pretender Optimus Prime! (Art by Dan Khanna and Josh Perez.)
Due to manufacturing delays, the container will not leave China until the middle of January. This means that your first shipment should depart here by the end of February. Because of the delays, we have combined the figures into three shipments. After the first shipment we will run the billing for the second installment. We will not schedule the two installment billings until we have the container in hand. I know you are all anxious to receive the final figures from the Transformers Collectors' Club.
Thanks for your patience.
