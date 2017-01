Transformers Collector's Club Subscription Service 5.0 Shipping Update

Saturday, January 7th, 2017 10:40PM CST

8,958

We will still be filling TFSS 5.0 orders, selling licensed Transformers Club/Convention product and offering customer service in 2017, however our time as the official Transformers Collectors' Club ends tonight at midnight EST. Thank you all for you support over the last 12 years. Even though we will still be here, let's close this chapter with your first look at the artwork for Double Pretender Optimus Prime! (Art by Dan Khanna and Josh Perez.)

Credit(s): Transformers Collector's Club

