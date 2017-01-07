Transformers: Earth Wars - Breaking Point Event
Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 5:40PM CSTCategory: Game News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime Views: 5,377
Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong!As the sole Autobot combiner, Superion has shouldered a heavy burden, while as the sole Decepticon Combiner, Devastator has let his power go straight to his head!
Breaking Point
For the Autobots, it's clear that relying on one Combiner is not a long term solution to the Decepticon threat. They endeavor to form another Combiner to share theAerialbots' burden!
The Decepticons consider Devastator too dangerous to rely on. Megatron has initiated a plan to form a new Combiner who is more subservient, and knows their place in the Decepticon pecking order! Battle to see your faction’s goal come to fruition and earn Alloy, Energon, Spark, 3-Star Shards and 4-Star Shards. Start Date: 20/01/2017 11:00 UTCEnd Date: 23/01/2017 11:00 UTC How do I participate?
- Reach HQ Level 4!
- Tap the Event button!
- Select an Event Battle Zone to fight in!Win your battle and gather Battle Points!
- Prestiges Allowed: None
- Bonus Experience: Earn Double XP in Event Battle Zones
Event Battle Zones
Totaliser Prizes
Player Spotlight
In-game name: DreadstalkerFaction: DecepticonPlayer Level: 74Decepticons unlocked: 117Alliance name: Mayhem Atk Squad Dreadstalker is one of our top Decepticon players, supporting one of our top alliances Mayhem Atk Squad with an impressive 7,016 medals. He also has the esteemed title of first player to reach 100,000 Combiner Bot Power!Over the past 206 days of gameplay, Dreadstalker has maxed out all of his 1-Star and 2-Star bots. His stellar roster includes 13 bots level 51 and higher, 22 4-Star bots levels 48/49 and 35 3-Star bots levels 47-50. Having won just under 23,500 battles, it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about strategy. Scourge is by far his favorite bot, utilizing him on all of his leveling teams. His choice method of leveling is taking Scourge and 2-3 other bots into zone 11. He will strategically implement Scourge’s Fire Mission as many times as possible, hopefully clearing a path around any outposts. Congrats Dreadstalker!
Twitch Stream
Live Thursday: it’s BIG! Brand new Combiners are inbound! Deb and Adam give you your first look LIVE Thursday, January 19th @ 5pm UTC.
Follow us on Twitch
Posted by Galactic Prime on January 18th, 2017 @ 5:48pm CST
Posted by ThunderThruster on January 18th, 2017 @ 6:12pm CST
No idea about who the bots are getting, maybe Victorion
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 18th, 2017 @ 6:21pm CST
ThunderThruster wrote:From that blurb, I'd say we're getting Bruticus.
No idea about who the bots are getting, maybe Victorion
I'm thinking optimus Maximus. Unless they count Shockwave with Bruticus, it would be unfair to pair a 5 bot combiner against a 6, which Victorion is
Posted by ctrlFrequency on January 18th, 2017 @ 6:49pm CST
Posted by Burn on January 18th, 2017 @ 7:21pm CST
Posted by ctrlFrequency on January 18th, 2017 @ 8:09pm CST
Posted by Burn on January 18th, 2017 @ 8:17pm CST
ctrlFrequency wrote:I am. People see me coming and shout 'not her! She's so annoying!'
Not me. Oh don't get me wrong, you're annoying, but also easy to ignore.
Posted by ctrlFrequency on January 18th, 2017 @ 8:33pm CST
Posted by Kurona on January 19th, 2017 @ 5:26am CST
Posted by Burn on January 19th, 2017 @ 5:53am CST
Posted by Kurona on January 19th, 2017 @ 6:47am CST
Burn wrote:Guess no Predaking then. Oh well, I can still do a 3* Onslaught.
Much as I would have loved him (he's one of the four combiners I really like), I'd doubt Predaking will ever get in because he doesn't have a recent toy.
Posted by ThunderThruster on January 19th, 2017 @ 7:34am CST
While I'd love Brut to have Shockwave as a weapon, I can also see them using Viper, since they've already done the coding for Powerglide