Transformers: Earth Wars - Breaking Point Event

Credit(s): Transformers Earth Wars

Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong!As the solecombiner,has shouldered a heavy burden, while as the soleCombiner,has let his power go straight to his head!Breaking PointFor the, it's clear that relying on one Combiner is not a long term solution to thethreat.They endeavor to form another Combiner to share the' burden!Theconsidertoo dangerous to rely on.has initiated a plan to form a new Combiner who is more subservient, and knows their place in thepecking order! Battle to see your faction’s goal come to fruition and earn20/01/2017 11:00 UTC23/01/2017 11:00 UTCDreadstalkerDecepticon: 74117Mayhem Atk Squad Dreadstalker is one of our top Decepticon players, supporting one of our top alliances Mayhem Atk Squad with an impressive 7,016 medals. He also has the esteemed title of first player to reach!Over the past 206 days of gameplay, Dreadstalker has maxed out all of his 1-Star and 2-Star bots. His stellar roster includes 13 bots level 51 and higher, 22 4-Star bots levels 48/49 and 35 3-Star bots levels 47-50. Having won just under 23,500 battles, it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about strategy. Scourge is by far his favorite bot, utilizing him on all of his leveling teams. His choice method of leveling is taking Scourge and 2-3 other bots into zone 11. He will strategically implement Scourge’s Fire Mission as many times as possible, hopefully clearing a path around any outposts.Live Thursday: it’s BIG! Brand neware inboundDeb and Adam give you your first look