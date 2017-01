Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed

Friday, January 20th, 2017 12:28AM CST

11,934

Shauyaun and Twitter user interesting











Credit(s): Earth Wars Thanks to both Seibertronianand Twitter user Snakas , we now have images of the next 2 combiners making their way into Earth Wars: Optimus Maximus and Bruticus! The 2 new combiners are both 5 bot combiners instead of 6, so they should be slightly easier to collect. Bruticus follows his Combiner Wars toy design faithfully minus his thighs being turned 90 degrees like several fan modes. Optimus Maximus is weird: he follows his 'Ultra Prime' color scheme with his 'Optimus Maximus' limb design, but instead of the combined mode chest we are used to, he instead uses his Masterpiece MP-10 chest design with the little yellow spoiler/ax that came with Rodimus, who is not part of the set, making his design very..... Check out the new images below, which include the upcoming new cover screen, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

I just noticed Bruticus also has Onslaught's arms by his sides (like Hot Spot) instead of on his shoulders where the tabs are on the toy. It helps his cannons stand out but also makes him look more like his mold mate.



I'm kinda WTF on Optimus Maximus's chest design. Why not just use the toy design that can, in turn, easily translate to a Menasor design down the road? (surely you've all noticed them introducing more Stunticons on the down-low)



As far as collecting Bruticus goes, I have 60% of him: 3* Swindle, Brawl, and Blast Off, and also a 4* Blast Off. Meanwhile for Devy I have 3* Scrapper and Long Haul and 4* Mixmaster and Scavenger. So overall I have 60% of Bruticus and 67% of Devastator. Yet I expect to finish Brute more quickly. Posted by King Kuuga on January 20th, 2017 @ 1:15am CST

Also strange if that for Bruticus, his chest and crotch armour fly onto him after everyone combine - despite Onslaught having that armour on his vehicle and robot mode models like the CW toy. Posted by Kurona on January 20th, 2017 @ 7:21am CST

"slightly easier to collect" Posted by Kyleor on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:32am CST

Posted by Jones on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:44am CST

Well, ya know, 5 instead of 6!



I have 2 of each team, so I'm already farther along towards Brute than Devy! Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:13am CST

In all seriousness, though, the character acquisition system this game uses is one of the worst, if not THE worst, I've ever experienced in gaming.



There is absolutely no way to work towards earning a specific character that you're missing to complete one of these combiners.



I have every piece needed to form a 3* Superion EXCEPT Alpha Bravo. Had this since the combiners were first introduced in to the game, and each and every time I open a crystal it's like simply rolling a thousand dice and hoping that I get the one permutation from the RNG that gives me the missing bot.



I enjoy the gameplay, but the character acquisition system has me teetering on the brink of deleting the game entirely. It's just not fun to grind events and save up shards to have zero payoff. Posted by Jones on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:21am CST

Got a 3* crystal from shards.



Got a 3* Soundwave.



Not a dupe.



Probably would have preferred a dupe. Posted by Burn on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:43pm CST

Wait, you didn't already have 3 star Soundwave?



See, there's a very easy way to get all the characters: Spend boatloads of money on crystals! What's the problem here? Posted by King Kuuga on January 21st, 2017 @ 12:41am CST

I only have 6 3*s.



Got a Dupe Brawl.



Got enough shards for a 3* crystal. Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 12:52am CST

Nope. He's probably the last of the original line up that I didn't have as a 3* Posted by Burn on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:26am CST

Chumps! I've got Devastator AND Bruticus Posted by MegaDump on January 21st, 2017 @ 3:12am CST

And? Posted by Burn on January 21st, 2017 @ 4:00am CST

It made me feel momentarily superior lol Posted by MegaDump on January 21st, 2017 @ 4:46am CST

So you're either still playing the beta, or you have Devastator and all the Combaticons. Which is it? Posted by Burn on January 21st, 2017 @ 5:39am CST

I have Devastator already and all the Combaticons... So it was an anticipatory, preemptive hit of smugness that compelled me to try and lord it over others, the Decepticon way. Posted by MegaDump on January 21st, 2017 @ 5:50am CST