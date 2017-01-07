Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed

D-Maximus_Prime wrote: I have 2 of each team, so I'm already farther along towards Brute than Devy!

In all seriousness, though, the character acquisition system this game uses is one of the worst, if not THE worst, I've ever experienced in gaming.There is absolutely no way to work towards earning a specific character that you're missing to complete one of these combiners.I have every piece needed to form a 3* Superion EXCEPT Alpha Bravo. Had this since the combiners were first introduced in to the game, and each and every time I open a crystal it's like simply rolling a thousand dice and hoping that I get the one permutation from the RNG that gives me the missing bot.I enjoy the gameplay, but the character acquisition system has me teetering on the brink of deleting the game entirely. It's just not fun to grind events and save up shards to have zero payoff.