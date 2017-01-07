Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed

Friday, January 20th, 2017 12:28AM CST

Category: Game News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 11,934

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Thanks to both Seibertronian Shauyaun and Twitter user Snakas, we now have images of the next 2 combiners making their way into Earth Wars: Optimus Maximus and Bruticus! The 2 new combiners are both 5 bot combiners instead of 6, so they should be slightly easier to collect. Bruticus follows his Combiner Wars toy design faithfully minus his thighs being turned 90 degrees like several fan modes. Optimus Maximus is weird: he follows his 'Ultra Prime' color scheme with his 'Optimus Maximus' limb design, but instead of the combined mode chest we are used to, he instead uses his Masterpiece MP-10 chest design with the little yellow spoiler/ax that came with Rodimus, who is not part of the set, making his design very.... interesting. Check out the new images below, which include the upcoming new cover screen, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed
Credit(s): Earth Wars
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853315)
Posted by King Kuuga on January 20th, 2017 @ 1:15am CST
I just noticed Bruticus also has Onslaught's arms by his sides (like Hot Spot) instead of on his shoulders where the tabs are on the toy. It helps his cannons stand out but also makes him look more like his mold mate.

I'm kinda WTF on Optimus Maximus's chest design. Why not just use the toy design that can, in turn, easily translate to a Menasor design down the road? (surely you've all noticed them introducing more Stunticons on the down-low)

As far as collecting Bruticus goes, I have 60% of him: 3* Swindle, Brawl, and Blast Off, and also a 4* Blast Off. Meanwhile for Devy I have 3* Scrapper and Long Haul and 4* Mixmaster and Scavenger. So overall I have 60% of Bruticus and 67% of Devastator. Yet I expect to finish Brute more quickly.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853325)
Posted by Kurona on January 20th, 2017 @ 7:21am CST
Also strange if that for Bruticus, his chest and crotch armour fly onto him after everyone combine - despite Onslaught having that armour on his vehicle and robot mode models like the CW toy.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853334)
Posted by Kyleor on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:32am CST
"slightly easier to collect" :lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853335)
Posted by Jones on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:44am CST
Kyleor wrote:"slightly easier to collect" :lol: :lol: :lol:


Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853341)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:13am CST
Jones wrote:
Kyleor wrote:"slightly easier to collect" :lol: :lol: :lol:



Well, ya know, 5 instead of 6!

I have 2 of each team, so I'm already farther along towards Brute than Devy!
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853346)
Posted by Jones on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:21am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I have 2 of each team, so I'm already farther along towards Brute than Devy!


In all seriousness, though, the character acquisition system this game uses is one of the worst, if not THE worst, I've ever experienced in gaming.

There is absolutely no way to work towards earning a specific character that you're missing to complete one of these combiners.

I have every piece needed to form a 3* Superion EXCEPT Alpha Bravo. Had this since the combiners were first introduced in to the game, and each and every time I open a crystal it's like simply rolling a thousand dice and hoping that I get the one permutation from the RNG that gives me the missing bot.

I enjoy the gameplay, but the character acquisition system has me teetering on the brink of deleting the game entirely. It's just not fun to grind events and save up shards to have zero payoff.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853454)
Posted by Burn on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:43pm CST
Got a 3* crystal from shards.

Got a 3* Soundwave.

Not a dupe.

Probably would have preferred a dupe.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853468)
Posted by King Kuuga on January 21st, 2017 @ 12:41am CST
Burn wrote:Got a 3* crystal from shards.

Got a 3* Soundwave.

Not a dupe.

Probably would have preferred a dupe.

Wait, you didn't already have 3 star Soundwave?

Jones wrote:
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I have 2 of each team, so I'm already farther along towards Brute than Devy!


In all seriousness, though, the character acquisition system this game uses is one of the worst, if not THE worst, I've ever experienced in gaming.

There is absolutely no way to work towards earning a specific character that you're missing to complete one of these combiners.

I have every piece needed to form a 3* Superion EXCEPT Alpha Bravo. Had this since the combiners were first introduced in to the game, and each and every time I open a crystal it's like simply rolling a thousand dice and hoping that I get the one permutation from the RNG that gives me the missing bot.

I enjoy the gameplay, but the character acquisition system has me teetering on the brink of deleting the game entirely. It's just not fun to grind events and save up shards to have zero payoff.

See, there's a very easy way to get all the characters: Spend boatloads of money on crystals! :D What's the problem here?
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853469)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 12:52am CST
Got enough shards for a 3* crystal.

I only have 6 3*s.

Got a Dupe Brawl.

:( :evil:
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853471)
Posted by Burn on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:26am CST
King Kuuga wrote:Wait, you didn't already have 3 star Soundwave?

Nope. He's probably the last of the original line up that I didn't have as a 3*
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853482)
Posted by MegaDump on January 21st, 2017 @ 3:12am CST
Chumps! I've got Devastator AND Bruticus 8-)
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853485)
Posted by Burn on January 21st, 2017 @ 4:00am CST
MegaDump wrote:Chumps! I've got Devastator AND Bruticus 8-)

And?
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853488)
Posted by MegaDump on January 21st, 2017 @ 4:46am CST
Burn wrote:
MegaDump wrote:Chumps! I've got Devastator AND Bruticus 8-)

And?


It made me feel momentarily superior lol
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853491)
Posted by Burn on January 21st, 2017 @ 5:39am CST
MegaDump wrote:
Burn wrote:
MegaDump wrote:Chumps! I've got Devastator AND Bruticus 8-)

And?


It made me feel momentarily superior lol

So you're either still playing the beta, or you have Devastator and all the Combaticons. Which is it?
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853492)
Posted by MegaDump on January 21st, 2017 @ 5:50am CST
Burn wrote:
MegaDump wrote:
Burn wrote:
MegaDump wrote:Chumps! I've got Devastator AND Bruticus 8-)

And?


It made me feel momentarily superior lol

So you're either still playing the beta, or you have Devastator and all the Combaticons. Which is it?


I have Devastator already and all the Combaticons... So it was an anticipatory, preemptive hit of smugness that compelled me to try and lord it over others, the Decepticon way.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed (1853501)
Posted by Kurona on January 21st, 2017 @ 7:33am CST
Soundwave isn't terrible - especially after his recent buff, 5% increase to strength and health.
He's not, say, Vortex or Thundercracker. Ignoring that the former has for obvious reasons taken on increased value...

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Timelines TCC TFSS 2.0 Rewind Eject - Time Remaining: 9 days 1 hour 12 minutes 54 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--FISITRON FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 9 days 7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds
Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club exclusive BREAKDOWN Deluxe boxed CHUG Classics - Time Remaining: 11 days 8 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds
Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,322 pages were recently viewed by 798 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.0328 seconds and was viewed 4 times on Saturday, January 21st 2017 12:37pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.