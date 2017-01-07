Transformers: Earth Wars - Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed
Posted by King Kuuga on January 20th, 2017 @ 1:15am CST
I'm kinda WTF on Optimus Maximus's chest design. Why not just use the toy design that can, in turn, easily translate to a Menasor design down the road? (surely you've all noticed them introducing more Stunticons on the down-low)
As far as collecting Bruticus goes, I have 60% of him: 3* Swindle, Brawl, and Blast Off, and also a 4* Blast Off. Meanwhile for Devy I have 3* Scrapper and Long Haul and 4* Mixmaster and Scavenger. So overall I have 60% of Bruticus and 67% of Devastator. Yet I expect to finish Brute more quickly.
Posted by Kurona on January 20th, 2017 @ 7:21am CST
Posted by Kyleor on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:32am CST
Posted by Jones on January 20th, 2017 @ 8:44am CST
Kyleor wrote:"slightly easier to collect"
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:13am CST
Well, ya know, 5 instead of 6!
Well, ya know, 5 instead of 6!
I have 2 of each team, so I'm already farther along towards Brute than Devy!
Posted by Jones on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:21am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I have 2 of each team, so I'm already farther along towards Brute than Devy!
In all seriousness, though, the character acquisition system this game uses is one of the worst, if not THE worst, I've ever experienced in gaming.
There is absolutely no way to work towards earning a specific character that you're missing to complete one of these combiners.
I have every piece needed to form a 3* Superion EXCEPT Alpha Bravo. Had this since the combiners were first introduced in to the game, and each and every time I open a crystal it's like simply rolling a thousand dice and hoping that I get the one permutation from the RNG that gives me the missing bot.
I enjoy the gameplay, but the character acquisition system has me teetering on the brink of deleting the game entirely. It's just not fun to grind events and save up shards to have zero payoff.
Posted by Burn on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:43pm CST
Got a 3* Soundwave.
Not a dupe.
Probably would have preferred a dupe.
Posted by King Kuuga on January 21st, 2017 @ 12:41am CST
Wait, you didn't already have 3 star Soundwave?
Got a 3* Soundwave.
Not a dupe.
Probably would have preferred a dupe.
Wait, you didn't already have 3 star Soundwave?
Jones wrote:D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I have 2 of each team, so I'm already farther along towards Brute than Devy!
In all seriousness, though, the character acquisition system this game uses is one of the worst, if not THE worst, I've ever experienced in gaming.
There is absolutely no way to work towards earning a specific character that you're missing to complete one of these combiners.
I have every piece needed to form a 3* Superion EXCEPT Alpha Bravo. Had this since the combiners were first introduced in to the game, and each and every time I open a crystal it's like simply rolling a thousand dice and hoping that I get the one permutation from the RNG that gives me the missing bot.
I enjoy the gameplay, but the character acquisition system has me teetering on the brink of deleting the game entirely. It's just not fun to grind events and save up shards to have zero payoff.
See, there's a very easy way to get all the characters: Spend boatloads of money on crystals! What's the problem here?
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 12:52am CST
I only have 6 3*s.
Got a Dupe Brawl.
Posted by Burn on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:26am CST
Nope. He's probably the last of the original line up that I didn't have as a 3*
Nope. He's probably the last of the original line up that I didn't have as a 3*
Posted by MegaDump on January 21st, 2017 @ 3:12am CST
Posted by Burn on January 21st, 2017 @ 4:00am CST
MegaDump wrote:Chumps! I've got Devastator AND Bruticus
And?
Posted by MegaDump on January 21st, 2017 @ 4:46am CST
It made me feel momentarily superior lol
And?
It made me feel momentarily superior lol
Posted by Burn on January 21st, 2017 @ 5:39am CST
So you're either still playing the beta, or you have Devastator and all the Combaticons. Which is it?
And?
It made me feel momentarily superior lol
So you're either still playing the beta, or you have Devastator and all the Combaticons. Which is it?
Posted by MegaDump on January 21st, 2017 @ 5:50am CST
Burn wrote:MegaDump wrote:Burn wrote:MegaDump wrote:Chumps! I've got Devastator AND Bruticus
And?
It made me feel momentarily superior lol
So you're either still playing the beta, or you have Devastator and all the Combaticons. Which is it?
I have Devastator already and all the Combaticons... So it was an anticipatory, preemptive hit of smugness that compelled me to try and lord it over others, the Decepticon way.
Posted by Kurona on January 21st, 2017 @ 7:33am CST
He's not, say, Vortex or Thundercracker. Ignoring that the former has for obvious reasons taken on increased value...