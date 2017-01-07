Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event

Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 6:42PM CST

9,274

Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong!



Hound's out exploring and stumbles upon a race track, though it seems that something’s afoot as one of the cars bears a Decepticon badge… Drag Strip !



Race Day Mayhem







Challenged by Hound , Drag Strip forces him and his fellow Autobots into a deadly race, threatening to endanger nearby humans if they don’t partake. Race for glory and exploit your opponents distraction to earn Alloy, Energon, Spark, 3-Star Shards and Mayhem Crystals! Start Date: 13/01/2017 11:00 UTC End Date: 16/01/2017 11:00 UTC How do I participate? Reach HQ Level 4 !

! Join an Alliance !

! Tap the Event button!

Select an Event Battle Zone to fight in!

to fight in! Win your battle and gather Battle Points!

Collect prizes!

Continue to earn Battle Points Prizes Prestiges Allowed: 60

Bonus Experience: Earn Double XP in Event Battle Zones



Event Battle Zones







Totaliser Prizes







Mayhem Crystal Contents: 4-Star Hound or Drag Strip

3-Star Hound or Drag Strip

2-Star Hound or Drag Strip

2,000 Spark

100,000 Energon

100 3-Star Shards

100 4-Star Shards * This crystal won't contain smaller amounts of rewards. If you land on that reward type, you will get only that quantity.







New Characters



Prepare to meet the first new bots of the new year! Hound and Drag Strip are making their way to the Space Bridge this weekend.







Hound (Gunner)

Intrepid, fearless, unwavering, Hound is all these things and more - perfect qualities for an advance scout. But the truth is Hound just loves to explore. If it's new, uncharted or off-the-beaten-track, Hound's your 'bot.Using his topographical skills and 3D simulation circuitry, he'll have plotted every twist and turn of the terrain in nano-seconds, and his jeep mode is the perfect all-terrain, off-road form.



Release the Hounds! - Release 5 holo bombs that deal damage to each target. Deals double damage to resource buildings!



Drag Strip (Gunner)For Drag Strip, winning is everything, and a more competitive soul you will never meet. Every tiny online moment is driven by his desire to come out on top, whether it's racing, fighting or just trading insults, and the only thing he craves more than victory is to know he humbled or humiliated his rival in the process.His fellow Stunticons can't abide him, especially as he's not above playing his underhand tricks on them.

Holo Assault! - Release 5 holo bombs that deal damage to each target. Deals double damage to resource buildings!

New Bot Abilities







Our game designer Adam has been hard at work creating new abilities for upcoming bots in the game. Vote in our poll on BAND ( top 3 favourite abilities that you’d like to see added to the game. We'll show off an exclusive preview of the #1 ability from the poll during a future Twitch Stream!





Click here to Vote!





Got your own idea for an ability? Submit your ideas in the comments section for the chance to have it considered for a future bot in the game!



The poll will close on Monday 16th January @ 10am UTC.







New Updates



We’re constantly working to improve the game, and during our next update we’ll be making some changes to ensure fair and balanced gameplay for all players. This includes raising some of your bot abilities which are too weak and rebalancing some which are overpowered. Let’s take a quick look at some of the changes that are coming to the game:

10-January-2017 - Release 1.35

Fixed the Free Crystal timer display issue.

Fixed a series of bugs related to resuming campaign battles.

Battle History: the share button was not shown in some cases.

Combiners: The battle clock no longer counts down when the combiner is forming.

Scouting: You can no longer tap and find the location of hidden stasis mines during a war.

Headquarters upgrade 11, 12 & 13 achievements are now shown correctly in Google Play. 12-January-2017 - Release 1.35.1

Fixed the bug with Nano-frost misfiring and not having any effect.

Blaster & Soundwave - Health and damage increased by 5%

Defense Hack (Bombshell) - Hacked defenses deal 50% more damage. Target still attacks at 2x attack speed but now with 75% damage (up from 50%).

Whirlwind (Seaspray/Octopunch) ability cost decreased by 1 from 6 to 5.

Increased ability cast range by 2 for - EMP Bomb (Bumblebee/Skrapnel), Glass Gas Rockets (Kickback/Cliffjumper), Artillery Support (Rust Dust/Scavenger)

To make things fair & competitive, we want to give both pairs of Rocket Barrage gunners equal stats. This encompasses the following changes: Long Haul is given the stats of Alpha Bravo (means more damage, less health). Prowl & Brawl - stats equalized at a point close to Prowl. This means a bump in damage at cost of health for Brawl and a bump in health at a tiny fraction of damage for Prowl (4-Star level 60 bot power changed from 1147 to 1141). Walls Level 15 - Health decreased from 17k to 16k.

Design Commentary: We think that the max level walls are a bit stronger than they should be considering the data and player sentiment around them. This is a small step-change and isn’t likely to affect the game by visible margin, but we are thinking about further balancing changes as well as new abilities/boosts that may help players fight with “time trap” base designs. Ideally there should be no ‘optimal’ base layout (which means more choice for players to decide on their flavour of defensive strategy).

Twitch Stream







Hope everyone had a fantastic New Year! We're back with New Bots! Catch us LIVE Thursday, January 12th @ 5pm UTC to see Hound and Dragstrip in action!





Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851936)

Posted by

This event excites me a good bit. I am ready for Dragstrip and some crystals. Maxy needs himself another 4 star and more 3 stars!

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851937)

Posted by

Considering my 3* is coming out at Level 41 tomorrow morning, that Soundwave buff gets me real excited

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851938)

Posted by

Maxy's getting serious!





Stun EVERYTHING!



(I'm still in stun mode)

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851939)

Posted by

I've gotten to that point where I need more characters (I'm tired of dupes and getting different star levels of characters I already have) and I need more spark. I want and need to be more competitive, especially since I'm at hq 11 and Seibs II is gaining speed and strength

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851945)

Posted by





4* Mixmaster to level 30

4* Rampage to level 40



I'm keeping it simple.



Like CF. My two goals for this weekend with the double XP.
4* Mixmaster to level 30
4* Rampage to level 40
I'm keeping it simple.
Like CF.

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851946)

Posted by

*throws Autobotsat Burn



















































Posted by ctrlFrequency on January 11th, 2017 @ 7:39pm CST

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851947)

Posted by

2* Scourge is in the oven right now. 2* Scrapper, Deathsaurus, Slipstream, and I think 1 more should hit 30 this weekend for the upgrade. That and my missile launcher will be ready to go. I really want a 3 or 4* Dragstrip from the weekend

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851949)

Posted by

What we want and what we get ... well ... this is SpaceApe.

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851950)

Posted by

Speaking of which: something that has been driving me crazy recently: Scourge and Thundercracker activating their abilities... and only transforming and landing. Scourge will make half a circle and stop. TC will transform but not attack. And they both show using the ability. It's irritating me to no end, and it is starting to become consistent

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852006)

Posted by

I've had that happen with Scourge and I don't know why, but with Thundercracker (and any other bot that targets a specific building), if the building is destroyed before their attack starts, it's basically cancelled but you've still spent the battle points.

Yeah it's not great.



Posted by King Kuuga on January 11th, 2017 @ 11:51pm CST

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852009)

Posted by

I've seen Thundercracker sometimes get hit with a stun. Even stunned they can still transform but their attack won't trigger until the stun wears off so Thundercracker flies around the target.



Posted by Burn on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:20am CST

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852040)

Posted by

D-Maximus_Prime wrote: I've gotten to that point where I need more characters (I'm tired of dupes and getting different star levels of characters I already have) and I need more spark. I want and need to be more competitive, especially since I'm at hq 11 and Seibs II is gaining speed and strength

We're finally getting our act together in Seibs II.



Posted by ThunderThruster on January 12th, 2017 @ 7:27am CST

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852041)

Posted by

ThunderThruster, you're in Seibs II?

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852045)

Posted by

Yup, just under a different name.

Posted by ThunderThruster on January 12th, 2017 @ 7:39am CST

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852052)

Posted by

King Kuuga wrote: I've had that happen with Scourge and I don't know why, but with Thundercracker (and any other bot that targets a specific building), if the building is destroyed before their attack starts, it's basically cancelled but you've still spent the battle points.



Yeah it's not great.

But the building isn't even destroyed. Brawl or Long Haul will hit a mortar or beam and it will be almost destroyed, so I'll send in TC to finish it off, but he transforms and lands, and he's not stunned when he does it.

Burn wrote: I've seen Thundercracker sometimes get hit with a stun. Even stunned they can still transform but their attack won't trigger until the stun wears off so Thundercracker flies around the target.



Scourge ... I just put that down to him not seeing any viable targets. I swear Swoop has much better eyes.

Which is strange, because normally when he malfunctions there is a mortar/beam laser in his line of sights.

ThunderThruster wrote: Yup, just under a different name.

I completely associate the name ThunderThruster with being an autobot, so when I decided to play earth wars as a decepticon I had to choose another name: Razortrack

Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:31am CST

Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852055)

Posted by

ThunderThruster wrote: Yup, just under a different name.

I completely associate the name ThunderThruster with being an autobot, so when I decided to play earth wars as a decepticon I had to choose another name: Razortrack



We need to get you on Line, when we come across loot codes, that's where we share them (don't want the Autobot scum getting them :p )



Posted by ctrlFrequency on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:34am CST