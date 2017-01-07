Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event

Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 6:42PM CST

Category: Game News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 9,274

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event
Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong!

Hound's out exploring and stumbles upon a race track, though it seems that something’s afoot as one of the cars bears a Decepticon badge… Drag Strip!

Race Day Mayhem

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event

Challenged by Hound, Drag Strip forces him and his fellow Autobots into a deadly race, threatening to endanger nearby humans if they don’t partake.   Race for glory and exploit your opponents distraction to earn Alloy, Energon, Spark, 3-Star Shards and Mayhem Crystals! Start Date: 13/01/2017 11:00 UTCEnd Date: 16/01/2017 11:00 UTC How do I participate?
  • Reach HQ Level 4!
  • Join an Alliance!
  • Tap the Event button!
  • Select an Event Battle Zone to fight in!
  • Win your battle and gather Battle Points!
  • Collect prizes!
  • Continue to earn Battle Points
 Prizes
  • Prestiges Allowed: 60
  • Bonus Experience: Earn Double XP in Event Battle Zones
 

Event Battle Zones

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event

Totaliser Prizes

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event

Mayhem Crystal Contents:
  • 4-Star Hound or Drag Strip
  • 3-Star Hound or Drag Strip
  • 2-Star Hound or Drag Strip
  • 2,000 Spark
  • 100,000 Energon
  • 100 3-Star Shards
  • 100 4-Star Shards
* This crystal won't contain smaller amounts of rewards.  If you land on that reward type, you will get only that quantity.

 

New Characters

Prepare to meet the first new bots of the new year! Hound and Drag Strip are making their way to the Space Bridge this weekend.


Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event
Hound (Gunner)
Intrepid, fearless, unwavering, Hound is all these things and more - perfect qualities for an advance scout. But the truth is Hound just loves to explore. If it's new, uncharted or off-the-beaten-track, Hound's your 'bot.Using his topographical skills and 3D simulation circuitry, he'll have plotted every twist and turn of the terrain in nano-seconds, and his jeep mode is the perfect all-terrain, off-road form.

Release the Hounds! - Release 5 holo bombs that deal damage to each target. Deals double damage to resource buildings!
Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event
Drag Strip (Gunner)For Drag Strip, winning is everything, and a more competitive soul you will never meet. Every tiny online moment is driven by his desire to come out on top, whether it's racing, fighting or just trading insults, and the only thing he craves more than victory is to know he humbled or humiliated his rival in the process.His fellow Stunticons can't abide him, especially as he's not above playing his underhand tricks on them.
Holo Assault! - Release 5 holo bombs that deal damage to each target. Deals double damage to resource buildings!
New Bot Abilities

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event

Our game designer Adam has been hard at work creating new abilities for upcoming bots in the game. Vote in our poll on BAND (Click Here to Join), selecting your top 3 favourite abilities that you’d like to see added to the game. We'll show off an exclusive preview of the #1 ability from the poll during a future Twitch Stream!
 Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event

Click here to Vote!

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event
Got your own idea for an ability? Submit your ideas in the comments section for the chance to have it considered for a future bot in the game!

The poll will close on Monday 16th January @ 10am UTC.

 

New Updates

We’re constantly working to improve the game, and during our next update we’ll be making some changes to ensure fair and balanced gameplay for all players. This includes raising some of your bot abilities which are too weak and rebalancing some which are overpowered. Let’s take a quick look at some of the changes that are coming to the game:
10-January-2017 - Release 1.35
  • Fixed the Free Crystal timer display issue.
  • Fixed a series of bugs related to resuming campaign battles.
  • Battle History: the share button was not shown in some cases.
  • Combiners: The battle clock no longer counts down when the combiner is forming.
  • Scouting: You can no longer tap and find the location of hidden stasis mines during a war.
  • Headquarters upgrade 11, 12 & 13 achievements are now shown correctly in Google Play.
12-January-2017 - Release 1.35.1
  • Fixed the bug with Nano-frost misfiring and not having any effect.
  • Blaster & Soundwave - Health and damage increased by 5%
  • Defense Hack (Bombshell) - Hacked defenses deal 50% more damage. Target still attacks at 2x attack speed but now with 75% damage (up from 50%).
  • Whirlwind (Seaspray/Octopunch) ability cost decreased by 1 from 6 to 5.
  • Increased ability cast range by 2 for - EMP Bomb (Bumblebee/Skrapnel), Glass Gas Rockets (Kickback/Cliffjumper), Artillery Support (Rust Dust/Scavenger)
  • To make things fair & competitive, we want to give both pairs of Rocket Barrage gunners equal stats. This encompasses the following changes:
      Long Haul is given the stats of Alpha Bravo (means more damage, less health).
    • Prowl & Brawl - stats equalized at a point close to Prowl. This means a bump in damage at cost of health for Brawl and a bump in health at a tiny fraction of damage for Prowl (4-Star level 60 bot power changed from 1147 to 1141).
    Walls Level 15 - Health decreased from 17k to 16k.
    Design Commentary: We think that the max level walls are a bit stronger than they should be considering the data and player sentiment around them. This is a small step-change and isn’t likely to affect the game by visible margin, but we are thinking about further balancing changes as well as new abilities/boosts that may help players fight with “time trap” base designs. Ideally there should be no ‘optimal’ base layout (which means more choice for players to decide on their flavour of defensive strategy).

 

Twitch Stream

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event

Hope everyone had a fantastic New Year! We're back with New Bots!  Catch us LIVE Thursday, January 12th @ 5pm UTC to see Hound and Dragstrip in action!
 

Follow us on Twitch
Credit(s): Transformers Earth Wars
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851936)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 6:45pm CST
This event excites me a good bit. I am ready for Dragstrip and some crystals. Maxy needs himself another 4 star and more 3 stars!
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851937)
Posted by Kurona on January 11th, 2017 @ 7:06pm CST
Considering my 3* is coming out at Level 41 tomorrow morning, that Soundwave buff gets me real excited :D
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851938)
Posted by ctrlFrequency on January 11th, 2017 @ 7:07pm CST
Maxy's getting serious!


Stun EVERYTHING!

(I'm still in stun mode)
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851939)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 7:10pm CST
I've gotten to that point where I need more characters (I'm tired of dupes and getting different star levels of characters I already have) and I need more spark. I want and need to be more competitive, especially since I'm at hq 11 and Seibs II is gaining speed and strength
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851945)
Posted by Burn on January 11th, 2017 @ 7:36pm CST
My two goals for this weekend with the double XP.

4* Mixmaster to level 30
4* Rampage to level 40

I'm keeping it simple.

Like CF. :twisted:
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851946)
Posted by ctrlFrequency on January 11th, 2017 @ 7:39pm CST
*throws Autobotsat Burn

























Target practice
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851947)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 7:44pm CST
2* Scourge is in the oven right now. 2* Scrapper, Deathsaurus, Slipstream, and I think 1 more should hit 30 this weekend for the upgrade. That and my missile launcher will be ready to go. I really want a 3 or 4* Dragstrip from the weekend
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851949)
Posted by Burn on January 11th, 2017 @ 7:48pm CST
What we want and what we get ... well ... this is SpaceApe.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1851950)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 11th, 2017 @ 7:51pm CST
Speaking of which: something that has been driving me crazy recently: Scourge and Thundercracker activating their abilities... and only transforming and landing. Scourge will make half a circle and stop. TC will transform but not attack. And they both show using the ability. It's irritating me to no end, and it is starting to become consistent
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852006)
Posted by King Kuuga on January 11th, 2017 @ 11:51pm CST
I've had that happen with Scourge and I don't know why, but with Thundercracker (and any other bot that targets a specific building), if the building is destroyed before their attack starts, it's basically cancelled but you've still spent the battle points.

Yeah it's not great.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852009)
Posted by Burn on January 12th, 2017 @ 12:20am CST
I've seen Thundercracker sometimes get hit with a stun. Even stunned they can still transform but their attack won't trigger until the stun wears off so Thundercracker flies around the target.

Scourge ... I just put that down to him not seeing any viable targets. I swear Swoop has much better eyes.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852040)
Posted by ThunderThruster on January 12th, 2017 @ 7:27am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I've gotten to that point where I need more characters (I'm tired of dupes and getting different star levels of characters I already have) and I need more spark. I want and need to be more competitive, especially since I'm at hq 11 and Seibs II is gaining speed and strength


We're finally getting our act together in Seibs II.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852041)
Posted by ctrlFrequency on January 12th, 2017 @ 7:30am CST
ThunderThruster, you're in Seibs II?
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852045)
Posted by ThunderThruster on January 12th, 2017 @ 7:39am CST
Yup, just under a different name.
I completely associate the name ThunderThruster with being an autobot, so when I decided to play earth wars as a decepticon I had to choose another name: Razortrack
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852052)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:31am CST
King Kuuga wrote:I've had that happen with Scourge and I don't know why, but with Thundercracker (and any other bot that targets a specific building), if the building is destroyed before their attack starts, it's basically cancelled but you've still spent the battle points.

Yeah it's not great.

But the building isn't even destroyed. Brawl or Long Haul will hit a mortar or beam and it will be almost destroyed, so I'll send in TC to finish it off, but he transforms and lands, and he's not stunned when he does it.
Burn wrote:I've seen Thundercracker sometimes get hit with a stun. Even stunned they can still transform but their attack won't trigger until the stun wears off so Thundercracker flies around the target.

Scourge ... I just put that down to him not seeing any viable targets. I swear Swoop has much better eyes.

Which is strange, because normally when he malfunctions there is a mortar/beam laser in his line of sights.
ThunderThruster wrote:Yup, just under a different name.
I completely associate the name ThunderThruster with being an autobot, so when I decided to play earth wars as a decepticon I had to choose another name: Razortrack

That's pretty much why I went with "ShatteredMax" for the game, to differentiate from the Autobot associated name
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852055)
Posted by ctrlFrequency on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:34am CST
ThunderThruster wrote:Yup, just under a different name.
I completely associate the name ThunderThruster with being an autobot, so when I decided to play earth wars as a decepticon I had to choose another name: Razortrack


We need to get you on Line, when we come across loot codes, that's where we share them :) (don't want the Autobot scum getting them :p )

Max, there is a bug that pops up for Bludgeon occasionally where you target something, he transforms, but gets frozen in place until he his shot to death. Maybe that is affecting Thundercracker and Scourge as well.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event (1852059)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 12th, 2017 @ 8:47am CST
ctrlFrequency wrote:Max, there is a bug that pops up for Bludgeon occasionally where you target something, he transforms, but gets frozen in place until he his shot to death. Maybe that is affecting Thundercracker and Scourge as well.

Maybe. That has happened to my Bludg before too

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,079 pages were recently viewed by 705 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.0534 seconds and was viewed 5 times on Friday, January 13th 2017 3:03pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.