Transformers: Earth Wars: Race Day Mayhem Event

Credit(s): Transformers Earth Wars

Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong!out exploring and stumbles upon a race track, though it seems that something’s afoot as one of the cars bears a Decepticon badge…Challenged byforces him and his fellowinto a deadly race, threatening to endanger nearby humans if they don’t partake. Race for glory and exploit your opponents distraction to earn13/01/2017 11:00 UTC16/01/2017 11:00 UTC* This crystal won't contain smaller amounts of rewards. If you land on that reward type, you will get only that quantity.Prepare to meet the first new bots of the new year!andare making their way to the Space Bridge this weekend.(Gunner)Intrepid, fearless, unwavering, Hound is all these things and more - perfect qualities for an advance scout. But the truth is Hound just loves to explore. If it's new, uncharted or off-the-beaten-track, Hound's your 'bot.Using his topographical skills and 3D simulation circuitry, he'll have plotted every twist and turn of the terrain in nano-seconds, and his jeep mode is the perfect all-terrain, off-road form.- Release 5 holo bombs that deal damage to each target. Deals double damage to resource buildings!(Gunner)For Drag Strip, winning is everything, and a more competitive soul you will never meet. Every tiny online moment is driven by his desire to come out on top, whether it's racing, fighting or just trading insults, and the only thing he craves more than victory is to know he humbled or humiliated his rival in the process.His fellow Stunticons can't abide him, especially as he's not above playing his underhand tricks on them.- Release 5 holo bombs that deal damage to each target. Deals double damage to resource buildings!Our game designer Adam has been hard at work creatingfor upcoming bots in the game. Vote in our poll on BAND ( Click Here to Join ), selecting yourthat you’d like to see added to the game. We'll show off anof the #1 ability from the poll during a future Twitch Stream!Got your own idea for an ability? Submit your ideas in the comments section for the chance to have it considered for a future bot in the game!The poll will close on Monday 16th January @ 10am UTC.We’re constantly working to improve the game, and during our next update we’ll be making some changes to ensure fair and balanced gameplay for all players. This includes raising some of your bot abilities which are too weak and rebalancing some which are overpowered. Let’s take a quick look at some of the changes that are coming to the game:Hope everyone had a fantastic New Year! We're back withCatch usto seeandin action!