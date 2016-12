Transformers: Earth Wars Teaser for Deathsaurus and Star Saber

Sunday, December 25th, 2016 11:54AM CST

2,148

Credit(s): Transformers Earth Wars

We've had the teaser from Space Ape games about two new characters joining Transformers: Earth Wars (covered here ). Why not check out the full reveal and trailer - with transformations - as posted on the game's Facebook page? Find it embedded below!