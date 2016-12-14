Transformers Earth Wars: The Big Thaw event
Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong!
The events in the Arctic served as a distraction for both sides, but the conflict is about to heat up once again. Collect valuable resources in this weekend’s event!
The Big Thaw! Event
Regroup and strike back! With the arrival of Star Saber and Deathsaurus the battle for Earth won't stay cold for long! Start Date: 06/01/2017 11:00 UTCEnd Date: 09/01/2017 11:00 UTC How do I participate?
- Reach HQ Level 4!
- Tap the Event button!
- Select an Event Battle Zone to fight in!
- Win your battle and gather Battle Points!
- Collect prizes!
- Prestiges Allowed: None
- Bonus Experience: Earn Double XP in Event Battle Zones
Totaliser Prizes
Character Walkthrough
Get a closer look at our very first Japanese Bots Star Saber and Deathsaurus in action! Deb and Adam take you through their backstory and abilities.
Twitch Stream
We’ll be back for our next Twitch Stream on Thursday 12th January @ 5pm UTC!
Roll Out!
