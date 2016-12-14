Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers Earth Wars: The Big Thaw event

Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 1:21PM CST

Categories: Game News, Digital Media News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 848

Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong!

The events in the Arctic served as a distraction for both sides, but the conflict is about to heat up once again. Collect valuable resources in this weekend’s event!


 

The Big Thaw! Event

Regroup and strike back! With the arrival of Star Saber and Deathsaurus the battle for Earth won't stay cold for long! Start Date: 06/01/2017 11:00 UTCEnd Date: 09/01/2017 11:00 UTC How do I participate?
  • Reach HQ Level 4!
  • Tap the Event button!
  • Select an Event Battle Zone to fight in!
  • Win your battle and gather Battle Points!
  • Collect prizes!
 Prizes
  • Prestiges Allowed: None
  • Bonus Experience: Earn Double XP in Event Battle Zones
Event Battle Zones

Totaliser Prizes

Character Walkthrough
Get a closer look at our very first Japanese Bots Star Saber and Deathsaurus in action! Deb and Adam take you through their backstory and abilities.

Twitch Stream

We’ll be back for our next Twitch Stream on Thursday 12th January @ 5pm UTC!

Follow us on Twitch

Roll Out!

Stephanie
Transformers: Earth Wars VIP Manager

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Twitch
Instagram
