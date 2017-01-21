Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

Autobots

Decepticons

4-Star

Maximus Bot

Combaticon Crystal

Countdown to Combination

Aerialbots

Megatron

Autobots

Decepticons

Energon, Alloy, Spark, 3-Star Shards, a 2-Star Crystal and a 4-Star

Maximus Bot

or

Combaticon

Crystal!

Start Date:

End Date:

How do I participate?

Reach HQ Level 4 !

! Join an Alliance!

Tap the Event button!

Select an Event Battle Zone to fight in!

to fight in! Win your battle and gather Battle Points! Collect Prizes!



Prizes



Prestiges Allowed: None



Bonus Experience: Earn Double XP in Event Battle Zones

Event Battle Zones

Totaliser Prizes

New Combiners are Coming!

Character Spotlight

Optimus Maximus

Bruticus

Combiners FAQ

Q) Which bots do I need for the new Combiners?

Optimus Maximus

Bruticus

Q) Do I need different spark for these combiners?

Optimus Maximus

Bruticus

Spark

Optimus Prime, Ironhide, Sunstreaker, Prowl

Mirage

Combaticons

Q) Can I switch between different Combiners?

Q) What are the new Combiner abilities?

Earth Shatter -

Righteous Rage

Frantic Rage

-

Shockfire Missiles-

5-Star Crystal Shards

5-Star Crystal Shards

5-Star Character Crystal

new guaranteed 5-Star Bot

early next month

Twitch Stream

COMBINER ART

Optimus Maximus

Bruticus

LIVE Thursday, January 26th @ 5pm UTC.