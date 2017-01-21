Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight
Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 5:11PM CSTCategories: Game News, Digital Media News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 6,592
With the Autobots and Decepticons both unable to rely on one Combiner, they must battle harder than ever to gain a valuable 4-Star Maximus Bot or Combaticon Crystal to construct their next Combiner.
Countdown to Combination
Now it's time to tackle the bigger problem of successfully combining. With the Aerialbots increasing fatigue, and Megatron pushing the Combaticons to their limit, the Autobots and Decepticons are focusing on the task at hand!
Fight to support your faction’s efforts and gain Energon, Alloy, Spark, 3-Star Shards, a 2-Star Crystal and a 4-Star Maximus Bot or Combaticon Crystal!
Start Date: 27/01/2017 11:00 UTC
End Date: 30/01/2017 11:00 UTC
How do I participate?
- Reach HQ Level 4!
- Join an Alliance!
- Tap the Event button!
- Select an Event Battle Zone to fight in!
- Win your battle and gather Battle Points!Collect Prizes!
Prizes
Prestiges Allowed: None
Bonus Experience: Earn Double XP in Event Battle Zones
Event Battle Zones
Totaliser PrizesNew Combiners are Coming!Given the tremendous burden that each faction’s lone Combiner must shoulder, it's evident that relying on only one Combiner is not a long term solution to the enemy threat! Both factions initiate plans to form additional Combiners, each built with 5 bots to help share the massive responsibility. Collect the necessary bots and activate your Combiner in the Combiner lab to unleash colossal power upon your opponent!
---------------
Character Spotlight
Let’s take a look at Optimus Maximus and Bruticus in action!
---------------
Combiners FAQ
Q) Which bots do I need for the new Combiners?
A) You need to collect the 5 bots below to form the new Combiners.
Optimus Maximus
Bruticus
Q) Do I need different spark for these combiners?
A) Yes. You can upgrade your Combiner’s health and damage using Optimus Maximus or Bruticus Spark obtained from duplicates of Optimus Prime, Ironhide, Sunstreaker, Prowl and Mirage or Combaticons in the Space Bridge.
Q) Can I switch between different Combiners?
A) No, once a Combiner is activated in the Combiner Lab you will only be able to use that active Combiner in battle. Once the activation of the Combiner expires, you may activate another Combiner.
Q) What are the new Combiner abilities?
A) These powerful Combiners come equipped with three new powerful abilities to deliver devastating damage to your opponents.
Earth Shatter - Send a powerful shock wave dealing damage to targets in a line. Deals 600% damage to walls!
Righteous Rage and Frantic Rage - Grants increased movement speed, damage reduction and a close range splash-radius attack with increased damage.Shockfire Missiles- Fire 4 missiles that lock onto enemy defenses, disabling them and dealing damage. (4-Star Only) 5-Star Crystal Shards
Starting Thursday you can collect 5-Star Crystal Shards from duplicate 4-Star Bots!
You will be able to use these Crystal Shards to purchase the 5-Star Character Crystal which unlocks a new guaranteed 5-Star Bot!
Please know that we're aware of a visual bug where you cannot see the total number of 5-Star Crystal Shards you've obtained. Any 5-Star Crystal Shards you collect over the next few weeks will become available early next month once the 5-Star Character Crystal is released. Twitch Stream
COMBINER ART! Find out how we brought the brand new Combiners to life!
Meet our super-talented artists and get a rare behind-the-scenes of Optimus Maximus and Bruticus from concept to 3D. Join Deb, Adam and the art team LIVE Thursday, January 26th @ 5pm UTC.
Stephanie
