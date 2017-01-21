Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 5:11PM CST

Categories: Game News, Digital Media News
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 6,592

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong!

With the Autobots and Decepticons both unable to rely on one Combiner, they must battle harder than ever to gain a valuable 4-Star Maximus Bot or Combaticon Crystal to construct their next Combiner.

Countdown to CombinationTransformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

Now it's time to tackle the bigger problem of successfully combining. With the Aerialbots increasing fatigue, and Megatron pushing the Combaticons to their limit, the Autobots and Decepticons are focusing on the task at hand!


Fight to support your faction’s efforts and gain Energon, Alloy, Spark, 3-Star Shards, a 2-Star Crystal and a 4-Star Maximus Bot or Combaticon Crystal!

Start Date: 27/01/2017 11:00 UTC

End Date: 30/01/2017 11:00 UTC

How do I participate?
  • Reach HQ Level 4!
  • Join an Alliance!
  • Tap the Event button!
  • Select an Event Battle Zone to fight in!
  • Win your battle and gather Battle Points!Collect Prizes!

Prizes

    Prestiges Allowed: None

    Bonus Experience: Earn Double XP in Event Battle Zones


Event Battle ZonesTransformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight
Totaliser PrizesTransformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus SpotlightNew Combiners are Coming!Given the tremendous burden that each faction’s lone Combiner must shoulder, it's evident that relying on only one Combiner is not a long term solution to the enemy threat! Both factions initiate plans to form additional Combiners, each built with 5 bots to help share the massive responsibility. Collect the necessary bots and activate your Combiner in the Combiner lab to unleash colossal power upon your opponent!
---------------

Character Spotlight

Let’s take a look at Optimus Maximus and Bruticus in action!



---------------

Combiners FAQ

Q) Which bots do I need for the new Combiners?

A) You need to collect the 5 bots below to form the new Combiners.

Optimus Maximus

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus SpotlightBruticusTransformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

Q) Do I need different spark for these combiners?

A) Yes. You can upgrade your Combiner’s health and damage using Optimus Maximus or Bruticus Spark obtained from duplicates of Optimus Prime, Ironhide, Sunstreaker, Prowl and Mirage or Combaticons in the Space Bridge.

Q) Can I switch between different Combiners?

A) No, once a Combiner is activated in the Combiner Lab you will only be able to use that active Combiner in battle. Once the activation of the Combiner expires, you may activate another Combiner.

Q) What are the new Combiner abilities?

A) These powerful Combiners come equipped with three new powerful abilities to deliver devastating damage to your opponents.

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

Earth Shatter - Send a powerful shock wave dealing damage to targets in a line. Deals 600% damage to walls!

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus SpotlightRighteous Rage and Frantic Rage - Grants increased movement speed, damage reduction and a close range splash-radius attack with increased damage.Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus SpotlightShockfire Missiles- Fire 4 missiles that lock onto enemy defenses, disabling them and dealing damage. (4-Star Only) 5-Star Crystal ShardsTransformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

Starting Thursday you can collect 5-Star Crystal Shards from duplicate 4-Star Bots!



You will be able to use these Crystal Shards to purchase the 5-Star Character Crystal which unlocks a new guaranteed 5-Star Bot!
Please know that we're aware of a visual bug where you cannot see the total number of 5-Star Crystal Shards you've obtained. Any 5-Star Crystal Shards you collect over the next few weeks will become available early next month once the 5-Star Character Crystal is released. Twitch StreamTransformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

COMBINER ART! Find out how we brought the brand new Combiners to life!


Meet our super-talented artists and get a rare behind-the-scenes of Optimus Maximus and Bruticus from concept to 3D. Join Deb, Adam and the art team LIVE Thursday, January 26th @ 5pm UTC.

Follow us on TwitchRoll Out!

Stephanie
Transformers: Earth Wars VIP ManagerTransformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus SpotlightFacebookTransformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus SpotlightTwitterTransformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus SpotlightYouTubeTransformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus SpotlightTwitchTransformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus SpotlightInstagramCopyright © 2017 Space Ape Games. All Rights Reserved.

TRANSFORMERS and all related logos and character names are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission.
© 2017 Transformers. All Rights Reserved.


Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight

Transformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight
Credit(s): Transformers: Earth Wars
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!

Most Popular Transformers News

First Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Barricade
35,313 views
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More
28,250 views
More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box
26,758 views
Takara 10th Anniversary 'Movie The Best' Shockwave Packaging Revealed
26,527 views
Upcoming Netflix Documentary The Toys That Made Us Featuring Transformers
24,301 views
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Skyhammer Review
22,798 views
Connecting all the Titans Return Bases So Far
21,532 views
Transformers Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Dragstrip and Wildbreak Rumoured
20,646 views

Most Recent Transformers News

Leaked Designs for Transformers: The Last Knight Turbo Change Hound and Barricade
Posted 47 minutes ago
More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash
Posted 3 hours ago
Takara Legends Titan Masters Set Available for Preorder Online
Posted 4 hours ago
New Images of Hasbro 3A Transformers Generation 1 Optimus Prime Statue
Posted 10 hours ago
Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight
Posted 20 hours ago
More Images of Transformers: The Last Knight Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Toys
Posted 20 hours ago
BBTS Sponsor News: Harley Quinn, Wolverine, Star Wars, Aliens, TMNT, BTTF, Dragon Ball & More!
Posted 21 hours ago
More Leaks of Transformers: The Last Knight Toys: Bumblebee, Berserker, Barricade Box
Posted 1 day ago
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight (1854667)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:26pm CST
Maximus just doesn't look good. Argh, at least I'm a con in game. Bruticus may be the best looking and least screwed up of the combiners yet.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight (1854675)
Posted by Kurona on January 25th, 2017 @ 5:34pm CST
Now that we get a full body look of Maximus, he's... even stranger than I initially thought. The Optimus section obviously looks odd; but the rest of the components all combine their CW designs with their Classics/Universe toy designs, which leads to an... interesting take on Optimus Maximus.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars Update - Countdown to Combination: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Spotlight (1854707)
Posted by ctrlFrequency on January 25th, 2017 @ 7:00pm CST
*wonders how her alliance tricks her into doing this sort of thing

<!-- ia0 -->1485389011616.png<!-- ia0 -->

Contact us, no matter what you HQ level, we many alliances MAS family for many different levels.

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
2016 Transformers TFCC Subscription Service 4.0 Pretender Bludgeon - Time Remaining: 15 days 2 hours 54 minutes 25 seconds
10421 Transformers Collector Club TFCC 2013 Botcon exclusive Breakdown - Time Remaining: 16 days 9 hours 51 minutes 40 seconds
Bludgeon Transformers TFCC subscription service 4.0 2016 - Time Remaining: 17 days 6 hours 48 minutes 51 seconds
Transformers Timelines Scourge Collectors Club Mail - Time Remaining: 20 days 3 hours 5 minutes 34 seconds
TFSS FISITRON (Ironfist); Transformers Subscription Service Collectors Club MISB - Time Remaining: 21 days 8 hours 55 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #164 - Getaway Was Right
Twincast / Podcast #164:
"Getaway Was Right"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 21st, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

9,375 pages were recently viewed by 933 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.03706 seconds and was viewed 9 times on Thursday, January 26th 2017 1:12pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.