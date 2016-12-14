Transformers: Earth Wars VIP Update - Monster Within
Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 10:21AM CSTCategory: Digital Media News
Posted by: Dr Va'al Views: 363
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Email not displaying correctly?View this email in your browser
Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong!
New bots arrive on the scene as the mysteries of the Frozen Fortress are revealed!
Monster Within Event
The Autobots are making their way through the frozen halls of the Fortress when the halls suddenly shake and reverberate with the sound of a tremendous roar! Immediately following the roar, a transmission arrives from Star Saber, but it may be too late…
Deep inside the fortress, the Decepticons watch as Bonecrusher flies out of the armor breach they’ve just created. Two red eyes shine brightly in the dark as Deathsaurus approaches...
Fight for your faction and earn a 2, 3, or 4-Star Star Saber or Deathsaurus from the event leaderboard!
Start Date: 30/12/2016 11:00 UTC
End Date: 2/1/2017 11:00 UTC
How do I participate?
Reach HQ Level 4!
Join an Alliance!
Tap the Event button!
Select an Event Battle Zone to fight in!
Win your battle and gather Ice Fragments!
Collect prizes!
Continue to earn Ice Fragments!
Secure your rank on the Event Leaderboard
Win amazing guaranteed prizes!
Prizes
Prestiges Allowed: None
Bonus Experience: Earn Double XP in Event Battle Zones
Event Battle Zones
Totaliser Prizes* This is the best time to stock up on Nano-frost Battle Boosts as you may find them melting with the spring sun!
Leaderboard PrizesNew Characters
As the snow dust from the showdown settles, two deadly new bots prepare for their arrival through the Space Bridge. Meet Star Saber and Deathsaurus.
Star Saber
Famed as one of the greatest cyber-swordsmen in the known universe, Star Saber is driven by a flaming passion for justice and peace.
His idealism, courage and strength are legendary, but sometimes his zeal can override his otherwise calm, collected nature and get him into trouble.
Deathsaurus
A tyrant and despot to rival Megatron, Deathsaurus wields a powerful new sword and a short range battle rifle.
He has nothing to prove, and therefore sees no need to flex his cyber-muscles. But woe betide any who cross him directly.
New AbilityBlazing Storm - Rush in, spreading electrical fire in a large radius. Targets are disabled for 6 seconds and take damage.Twitch Stream
There will not be a Twitch Live Stream this week, but catch us LIVE Thursday, January 5th @ 5pm UTC for our first Twitch Stream of the New Year!
Follow us on Twitch
Happy Holidays!
Stephanie
Transformers: Earth Wars VIP ManagerFacebookTwitterYouTubeTwitchInstagramCopyright © 2016 Space Ape Games. All Rights Reserved.
TRANSFORMERS and all related logos and character names are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission.
© 2016 Transformers. All Rights Reserved.
Our mailing address is:
Space Ape Games
100 New Oxford Street
First Floor
London
WC1A 1HBunsubscribe from this listupdate subscription preferences