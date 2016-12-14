Transformers: Earth Wars VIP Update - Monster Within

Monster Within Event

Autobots

Decepticons

2, 3, or 4-Star

Star Saber

or

Deathsaurus

Start Date:

End Date:

How do I participate?



Reach HQ Level 4 !



Join an Alliance !



Tap the Event button!



Select an Event Battle Zone to fight in!



Win your battle and gather Ice Fragments !



Collect prizes!



Continue to earn Ice Fragments!



Secure your rank on the Event Leaderboard



Win amazing guaranteed prizes!

Prizes



Prestiges Allowed: None



Bonus Experience: Earn Double XP in Event Battle Zones

Event Battle Zones

Totaliser Prizes

*

Leaderboard Prizes

New Characters

Star Saber

Deathsaurus.

Star Saber

Famed as one of the greatest cyber-swordsmen in the known universe, Star Saber is driven by a flaming passion for justice and peace.

His idealism, courage and strength are legendary, but sometimes his zeal can override his otherwise calm, collected nature and get him into trouble.

Deathsaurus

A tyrant and despot to rival Megatron, Deathsaurus wields a powerful new sword and a short range battle rifle.

He has nothing to prove, and therefore sees no need to flex his cyber-muscles. But woe betide any who cross him directly.

New Ability

Blazing Storm

Twitch Stream

LIVE Thursday, January 5th @ 5pm UTC

