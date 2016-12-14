Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 10:21AM CST

Category: Digital Media News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 363

Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong!

New bots arrive on the scene as the mysteries of the Frozen Fortress are revealed!

Monster Within EventTransformers News: Transformers: Earth Wars VIP Update - Monster Within



The Autobots are making their way through the frozen halls of the Fortress when the halls suddenly shake and reverberate with the sound of a tremendous roar! Immediately following the roar, a transmission arrives from Star Saber, but it may be too late…



Deep inside the fortress, the Decepticons watch as Bonecrusher flies out of the armor breach they’ve just created. Two red eyes shine brightly in the dark as Deathsaurus approaches...



Fight for your faction and earn a 2, 3, or 4-Star Star Saber or Deathsaurus from the event leaderboard!



Start Date: 30/12/2016 11:00 UTC

End Date: 2/1/2017 11:00 UTC



How do I participate?

    Reach HQ Level 4!

    Join an Alliance!

    Tap the Event button!

    Select an Event Battle Zone to fight in!

    Win your battle and gather Ice Fragments!

    Collect prizes!

    Continue to earn Ice Fragments!

    Secure your rank on the Event Leaderboard

    Win amazing guaranteed prizes!



Prizes

    Prestiges Allowed: None

    Bonus Experience: Earn Double XP in Event Battle Zones



Event Battle Zones

Totaliser Prizes* This is the best time to stock up on Nano-frost Battle Boosts as you may find them melting with the spring sun!
Leaderboard PrizesNew Characters

As the snow dust from the showdown settles, two deadly new bots prepare for their arrival through the Space Bridge. Meet Star Saber and Deathsaurus.

Star Saber
Famed as one of the greatest cyber-swordsmen in the known universe, Star Saber is driven by a flaming passion for justice and peace.



His idealism, courage and strength are legendary, but sometimes his zeal can override his otherwise calm, collected nature and get him into trouble.

Deathsaurus

A tyrant and despot to rival Megatron, Deathsaurus wields a powerful new sword and a short range battle rifle.



He has nothing to prove, and therefore sees no need to flex his cyber-muscles. But woe betide any who cross him directly.



New AbilityBlazing Storm - Rush in, spreading electrical fire in a large radius. Targets are disabled for 6 seconds and take damage.Twitch Stream

There will not be a Twitch Live Stream this week, but catch us LIVE Thursday, January 5th @ 5pm UTC for our first Twitch Stream of the New Year!


Happy Holidays!

Stephanie
TRANSFORMERS and all related logos and character names are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission.
© 2016 Transformers. All Rights Reserved.

Credit(s): Transformers Earth Wars
