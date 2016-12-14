Transformers: Earth Wars - What Lies Beneath, Deathsaurus and Star Saber Teased

Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 1:39PM CST

Category: Game News
Posted by: Dr Va'al   Views: 8,984

Along with this week's newsletter for Transformers: Earth Wars, we also have a sneak peek at some upcoming characters to the game - who are definitely not Deathsaurus nor Star Saber, nuhuh. With Power of the Primes online voting opening in December, the synergy appears to be strong here - check it all out below!

Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong!

The battle is over and the smoke has cleared. Now ensues the race through the Fortress to procure its secrets first.

What Lies Beneath Event

The Autobots have secured the surface of the Fortress and are now striking for the center, while the Decepticons are making their own significant progress through the ice to reach the middle of the frozen fort before their enemies.

Fight your way into the heart of the Fortress for Alloy, Spark, 3-Star Shards, Nano-frost Battle Boosts and Nano-frost Crystals!



Start Date: 23/12/2016 11:00 UTC

End Date: 26/12/2016 11:00 UTC



How do I participate?

· Reach HQ Level 4!

· Join an Alliance!

· Tap the Event button!

· Select an Event Battle Zone to fight in!

· Win your battle and gather Ice Fragments!

· Collect prizes!

· Continue to earn Ice Fragments!



Prizes

· Prestiges Allowed: 100

· Bonus Experience: Earn Double XP in Event Battle Zones!



Points per Battlezone

· Maximum 10 points per battlezone

* Nano-frost Crystals may contain Nano-frost Battle Boosts, Energon, Spark, 3-Star Crystal Shards, 4-Star Crystal Shards, or Ore-13. This is the best time to stock up on Nano-frost Battle Boosts as you may find them melting with the spring sun!

G1 Art Collection

Many of the Transformers characters you know and love have roots in Japanese art and culture. Meet a G1 art collector who has unearthed some of the most valuable Transformers artwork in the world!

TRANSFORMERS G1 ART COLLECTION VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zeKGinVClkA&feature=youtu.be

Twitch Stream

Get ready for Nathan's painting reveal! Artist Nathan Webb asked for YOUR input on how to complete his painting of Grimlock in the snow. Catch us LIVE Thursday, December 22nd @ 5pm UTC for the unveiling and winner of the finished painting.

We'll also look at what's coming up in the final week of the ARCTIC SAGA! It's our last livestream until the New Year so don't miss it!


Credit(s): Hasbro, Earth Wars
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - What Lies Beneath, Deathsaurus and Star Saber Teased (1848277)
Posted by Kurona on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:23pm CST
No 4-star shards. The 2,206/2,500 I've had since the first December event is becoming even more painful.

80,000BP completes the event. Even though it's christmas shouldn't be too hard at all.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - What Lies Beneath, Deathsaurus and Star Saber Teased (1848278)
Posted by Burn on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:31pm CST
Kurona wrote:No 4-star shards. The 2,206/2,500 I've had since the first December event is becoming even more painful.

Nano-Frost crystals could give 4-star shards.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - What Lies Beneath, Deathsaurus and Star Saber Teased (1848282)
Posted by Kurona on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:40pm CST
Burn wrote:
Kurona wrote:No 4-star shards. The 2,206/2,500 I've had since the first December event is becoming even more painful.

Nano-Frost crystals could give 4-star shards.

Oh cool.


I've also just calculated it and if all 100 Prestiges are done - which again, at 80k BP is not too unlikely - that's 2,000 3-star shards. A full 3-star crystal.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - What Lies Beneath, Deathsaurus and Star Saber Teased (1848341)
Posted by Kurona on December 21st, 2016 @ 6:43pm CST
So never mind the whole "80K is easy" thing because this is apparently one of those dumb events where you can only get 10 points per battle.
Merry freakin' Christmas.
Re: Transformers: Earth Wars - What Lies Beneath, Deathsaurus and Star Saber Teased (1848343)
Posted by Burn on December 21st, 2016 @ 7:20pm CST
Oh I like them. They're awesome for power levelling.

