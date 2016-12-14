Transformers: Earth Wars - What Lies Beneath, Deathsaurus and Star Saber Teased
Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 1:39PM CSTCategory: Game News
Posted by: Dr Va'al Views: 8,984
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong!
The battle is over and the smoke has cleared. Now ensues the race through the Fortress to procure its secrets first.
What Lies Beneath Event
The Autobots have secured the surface of the Fortress and are now striking for the center, while the Decepticons are making their own significant progress through the ice to reach the middle of the frozen fort before their enemies.
Fight your way into the heart of the Fortress for Alloy, Spark, 3-Star Shards, Nano-frost Battle Boosts and Nano-frost Crystals!
Start Date: 23/12/2016 11:00 UTC
End Date: 26/12/2016 11:00 UTC
How do I participate?
· Reach HQ Level 4!
· Join an Alliance!
· Tap the Event button!
· Select an Event Battle Zone to fight in!
· Win your battle and gather Ice Fragments!
· Collect prizes!
· Continue to earn Ice Fragments!
Prizes
· Prestiges Allowed: 100
· Bonus Experience: Earn Double XP in Event Battle Zones!
Points per Battlezone
· Maximum 10 points per battlezone
* Nano-frost Crystals may contain Nano-frost Battle Boosts, Energon, Spark, 3-Star Crystal Shards, 4-Star Crystal Shards, or Ore-13. This is the best time to stock up on Nano-frost Battle Boosts as you may find them melting with the spring sun!
G1 Art Collection
Many of the Transformers characters you know and love have roots in Japanese art and culture. Meet a G1 art collector who has unearthed some of the most valuable Transformers artwork in the world!
TRANSFORMERS G1 ART COLLECTION VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zeKGinVClkA&feature=youtu.be
Twitch Stream
Get ready for Nathan's painting reveal! Artist Nathan Webb asked for YOUR input on how to complete his painting of Grimlock in the snow. Catch us LIVE Thursday, December 22nd @ 5pm UTC for the unveiling and winner of the finished painting.
We'll also look at what's coming up in the final week of the ARCTIC SAGA! It's our last livestream until the New Year so don't miss it!
Most Popular Transformers News
Most Recent Transformers News
BBTS.com Sponsor News: Transformers Diamond Select, Venom, Deathstroke, Game of Thrones, Aliens, TWD, Final Fantasy & More!Posted 7 hours ago
In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 BrainstormPosted 18 hours ago
IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, MorePosted 1 day ago
Posted by Kurona on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:23pm CST
80,000BP completes the event. Even though it's christmas shouldn't be too hard at all.
Posted by Burn on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:31pm CST
Kurona wrote:No 4-star shards. The 2,206/2,500 I've had since the first December event is becoming even more painful.
Nano-Frost crystals could give 4-star shards.
Posted by Kurona on December 21st, 2016 @ 2:40pm CST
Burn wrote:Kurona wrote:No 4-star shards. The 2,206/2,500 I've had since the first December event is becoming even more painful.
Nano-Frost crystals could give 4-star shards.
Oh cool.
I've also just calculated it and if all 100 Prestiges are done - which again, at 80k BP is not too unlikely - that's 2,000 3-star shards. A full 3-star crystal.
Posted by Kurona on December 21st, 2016 @ 6:43pm CST
Merry freakin' Christmas.