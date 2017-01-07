Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases

Friday, January 20th, 2017 9:47AM CST

5,097

Credit(s): Big Bad Toystore Building up a legion-class collection and still haven't gotten a chance to pick up the 2010 Legion Optimus Prime, Bumblebee or Starscream molds yet? Well, good news - looks like they're once again being re-released! Through online retailer Big Bad Toystore , you can currently pre-order the three molds in a pack together ahead of their release this February. Check them out below and see if you can spot any differences from previous releases!

Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853457)

I wouldn't really rely on those images for accuracy, as they're the same as the ones used for the last release in the 2014 line. Expect them to be straight re-releases, without weapons. In fact, only the packaging may be changed, with the black background color like they used for later Legion releases. Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:53pm CST

Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853464)

I wonder why these would get rereleased. I doubt they were ever that popular of figures that it'd warrant them being released again. Heck, I can get all these guys, plus the Ultra Magnus and Cliffjumper figures, at my local dollar store. And a bootleg oversized/neon version of the Prime mould at the same place. Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 20th, 2017 @ 11:28pm CST

Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853466)

Wake me when they re-release legion Wheelie, Cosmos, Warpath, Brawn, and Beachcomber. All terrific fun little toys. Posted by RNSrobot on January 20th, 2017 @ 11:40pm CST

Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853474)

Yeah i still saw the original releases on the pegs for aaaaages after first release. Don't understand the re-release. Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:43am CST

Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853475)

These guys again, how about releasing the others instead. Posted by leokearon on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:49am CST

Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853476)

There was an Ultra Magnus? There was an Ultra Magnus? Posted by leokearon on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:51am CST

Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853477)

You know, Hasbro did release them just before Age of Extinction hit theaters as a promotion. Maybe it's for The Last Knight?



There was an Ultra Magnus?



Just a white redeco of Prime, nothing special. There was also a Skywarp (of course). You know, Hasbro did release them just before Age of Extinction hit theaters as a promotion. Maybe it's for The Last Knight?Just a white redeco of Prime, nothing special. There was also a Skywarp (of course). Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:52am CST

Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853480)

You know, Hasbro did release them just before Age of Extinction hit theaters as a promotion. Maybe it's for The Last Knight?



There was an Ultra Magnus?



Just a white redeco of Prime, nothing special. There was also a Skywarp (of course).



The Ultra Magnus amd Skywarp do look really good, wish they were rereleasing them instead of Optimus and Starscream. The Ultra Magnus amd Skywarp do look really good, wish they were rereleasing them instead of Optimus and Starscream. Posted by leokearon on January 21st, 2017 @ 2:37am CST

Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853489)

The Ultra Magnus amd Skywarp do look really good, wish they were rereleasing them instead of Optimus and Starscream.



The little CW Skywarp is still readily available if you'd prefer that one. Not the same mold and a lil bigger but nicer all round. The little CW Skywarp is still readily available if you'd prefer that one. Not the same mold and a lil bigger but nicer all round. Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 5:11am CST

Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853490)

Does Hasbro really think sticking a sword on top of a truck is the best weapon storage space? They do have a habit of sticking weird (and often) terrible looking accessories on really weird places of otherwise well chosen vehicle disguise forms... If I saw a real truck carrying a big sword on top I'd be like "hm... that seems MIGHTY SUSPICIOUS!" Does Hasbro really think sticking a sword on top of a truck is the best weapon storage space? They do have a habit of sticking weird (and often) terrible looking accessories on really weird places of otherwise well chosen vehicle disguise forms... If I saw a real truck carrying a big sword on top I'd be like "hm... that seems MIGHTY SUSPICIOUS!" Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 5:15am CST

Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853500)

There is so many ways to do this in a way that would be more interesting.



For example make the Optimus G2 Prime colours with black or purple legs, or even make him like some version of Evasion Prime like with flames on the side.



Also that bumblebee is very like the one from a giftset they could have made him a transscanning deco or made him G2 shiny gold (not gold plastic).



Starscream could have been his Universe or G2 deco (white).



Just reissuing them is boring especially when they seem to not be bothered to let you have Starscream's guns.



But that said I hope they sell well enough to encourage them to also re-release other stuff like Ultra Magnus, Cliffjumper and Skywarp. they also could make a lot of other things too like Pathfinder and other Gobots, Outback, G2 Beachcomber, Detritus, Nemesis Prime, even G1 colour Hungrrr.



That is even without any new moulds.



With new moulds I'd like mini-versions of other versions of Optimus Prime and also characters some additional characters from Animated, Armada, Energon and Cybertron.



Such as Sideways/Doubleface & Sideways/Noisemaze, Lockdown, Swindle, Heck make a whole legion size version of Bruticus with a Cyberverse Commander torso.



--



They are going to be making Movie Legions - so I hope that means that between Movies they can revisit other themes to add interest. Posted by RAR on January 21st, 2017 @ 7:32am CST

Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853524)

I'm a big G1 fan and am loving the Generations line... but these rereleases of non-popular toys is making me wish Hasbro would get it through their head that there's more to Transformers than the Movies and G1. I'd like to see some more Beast Wars and even some more Armada inspired toys. They can't keep riding on the popularity of the original series and the Movies forever. Posted by Nexus Knight on January 21st, 2017 @ 10:08am CST