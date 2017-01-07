Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases

Transformers News: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases

Friday, January 20th, 2017 9:47AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Kurona   Views: 5,097

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Building up a legion-class collection and still haven't gotten a chance to pick up the 2010 Legion Optimus Prime, Bumblebee or Starscream molds yet? Well, good news - looks like they're once again being re-released! Through online retailer Big Bad Toystore, you can currently pre-order the three molds in a pack together ahead of their release this February. Check them out below and see if you can spot any differences from previous releases!

Transformers News: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases

Transformers News: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases

Transformers News: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases
Credit(s): Big Bad Toystore
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853457)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:53pm CST
I wouldn't really rely on those images for accuracy, as they're the same as the ones used for the last release in the 2014 line. Expect them to be straight re-releases, without weapons. In fact, only the packaging may be changed, with the black background color like they used for later Legion releases.
Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853464)
Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 20th, 2017 @ 11:28pm CST
I wonder why these would get rereleased. I doubt they were ever that popular of figures that it'd warrant them being released again. Heck, I can get all these guys, plus the Ultra Magnus and Cliffjumper figures, at my local dollar store. And a bootleg oversized/neon version of the Prime mould at the same place.
Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853466)
Posted by RNSrobot on January 20th, 2017 @ 11:40pm CST
Wake me when they re-release legion Wheelie, Cosmos, Warpath, Brawn, and Beachcomber. All terrific fun little toys.
Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853474)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:43am CST
Yeah i still saw the original releases on the pegs for aaaaages after first release. Don't understand the re-release.
Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853475)
Posted by leokearon on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:49am CST
These guys again, how about releasing the others instead.
Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853476)
Posted by leokearon on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:51am CST
DestronMirage22 wrote:I wonder why these would get rereleased. I doubt they were ever that popular of figures that it'd warrant them being released again. Heck, I can get all these guys, plus the Ultra Magnus and Cliffjumper figures, at my local dollar store. And a bootleg oversized/neon version of the Prime mould at the same place.


There was an Ultra Magnus?
Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853477)
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:52am CST
DestronMirage22 wrote:I wonder why these would get rereleased. I doubt they were ever that popular of figures that it'd warrant them being released again. Heck, I can get all these guys, plus the Ultra Magnus and Cliffjumper figures, at my local dollar store. And a bootleg oversized/neon version of the Prime mould at the same place.


You know, Hasbro did release them just before Age of Extinction hit theaters as a promotion. Maybe it's for The Last Knight?

leokearon wrote:
DestronMirage22 wrote:I wonder why these would get rereleased. I doubt they were ever that popular of figures that it'd warrant them being released again. Heck, I can get all these guys, plus the Ultra Magnus and Cliffjumper figures, at my local dollar store. And a bootleg oversized/neon version of the Prime mould at the same place.


There was an Ultra Magnus?


Just a white redeco of Prime, nothing special. There was also a Skywarp (of course).
Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853480)
Posted by leokearon on January 21st, 2017 @ 2:37am CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:
DestronMirage22 wrote:I wonder why these would get rereleased. I doubt they were ever that popular of figures that it'd warrant them being released again. Heck, I can get all these guys, plus the Ultra Magnus and Cliffjumper figures, at my local dollar store. And a bootleg oversized/neon version of the Prime mould at the same place.


You know, Hasbro did release them just before Age of Extinction hit theaters as a promotion. Maybe it's for The Last Knight?

leokearon wrote:
DestronMirage22 wrote:I wonder why these would get rereleased. I doubt they were ever that popular of figures that it'd warrant them being released again. Heck, I can get all these guys, plus the Ultra Magnus and Cliffjumper figures, at my local dollar store. And a bootleg oversized/neon version of the Prime mould at the same place.


There was an Ultra Magnus?


Just a white redeco of Prime, nothing special. There was also a Skywarp (of course).


The Ultra Magnus amd Skywarp do look really good, wish they were rereleasing them instead of Optimus and Starscream.
Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853489)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 5:11am CST
leokearon wrote:
The Ultra Magnus amd Skywarp do look really good, wish they were rereleasing them instead of Optimus and Starscream.


The little CW Skywarp is still readily available if you'd prefer that one. Not the same mold and a lil bigger but nicer all round. :P
Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853490)
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 5:15am CST
Kurona wrote:


Does Hasbro really think sticking a sword on top of a truck is the best weapon storage space? They do have a habit of sticking weird (and often) terrible looking accessories on really weird places of otherwise well chosen vehicle disguise forms... If I saw a real truck carrying a big sword on top I'd be like "hm... that seems MIGHTY SUSPICIOUS!"
Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853500)
Posted by RAR on January 21st, 2017 @ 7:32am CST
There is so many ways to do this in a way that would be more interesting.

For example make the Optimus G2 Prime colours with black or purple legs, or even make him like some version of Evasion Prime like with flames on the side.

Also that bumblebee is very like the one from a giftset they could have made him a transscanning deco or made him G2 shiny gold (not gold plastic).

Starscream could have been his Universe or G2 deco (white).

Just reissuing them is boring especially when they seem to not be bothered to let you have Starscream's guns.

But that said I hope they sell well enough to encourage them to also re-release other stuff like Ultra Magnus, Cliffjumper and Skywarp. they also could make a lot of other things too like Pathfinder and other Gobots, Outback, G2 Beachcomber, Detritus, Nemesis Prime, even G1 colour Hungrrr.

That is even without any new moulds.

With new moulds I'd like mini-versions of other versions of Optimus Prime and also characters some additional characters from Animated, Armada, Energon and Cybertron.

Such as Sideways/Doubleface & Sideways/Noisemaze, Lockdown, Swindle, Heck make a whole legion size version of Bruticus with a Cyberverse Commander torso.

--

They are going to be making Movie Legions - so I hope that means that between Movies they can revisit other themes to add interest.
Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853524)
Posted by Nexus Knight on January 21st, 2017 @ 10:08am CST
I'm a big G1 fan and am loving the Generations line... but these rereleases of non-popular toys is making me wish Hasbro would get it through their head that there's more to Transformers than the Movies and G1. I'd like to see some more Beast Wars and even some more Armada inspired toys. They can't keep riding on the popularity of the original series and the Movies forever.
Re: Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases (1853534)
Posted by RAR on January 21st, 2017 @ 11:59am CST
Some people have speculated that AEC will have to have some sort of comeback as it was 'the Transformers' of a demographic that would have grown up and yet are still young enough to not have kids to be a financial drain on their potential spending power.

You could say the same about the Original RID 2001 and Beast Wars I guess too that they were so apathetic to beast wars 20th disappointed the heck out of me - but at least Takara cared enough to do "something".

I have a suspicion that the current staff at Hasbro are very much pro-G1 and Pro-Vehicles in their outlook overall.

I'm pleased we have had the few beast we have got - I'm starting to feel a slight lack of new Aircraft Transformers too - but that is slowly reversing via RID.

Some new Legion moulds sure would be nice and I hope they do squeeze some in between the flood of Movies over the next 3 years.

I also wish they approach some of the Movie Characters from previous Movies who didn't get legions too when they are making Legion toys - I expect they will do that though as the cast is similar in both AOE & TLK but something like another go at a 1970's Bumblebee a Legion Class 1960's Bumblebee and even the Kitchen Crew from ROTF & also Brains & Frenzy & Insecticon Legions would be nice.

I can't see them wanting to license XBOX 360 to make XBOX bot though or even more Wreckers. which is a shame as attack mode Topspin would have been nice to have as would non-attack mode Leadfoot and Roadbuster legions.

But that they didn't take the chance to do something with Leadfoot last time even though he's in the AOE Movie for a moment or two (so I have been lead to believe).

Considering it's an anniversary year something like all 3 Arcee sisters would be a nice thing to do too - especially if they can combine.

It's kind of strange really that there are so many Movie characters that don't have toys at all - a surprisingly long list in fact.

If they do want to do repaints then there are plenty of obvious ones like Jungle Bonecrusher or Cyberverse Commander Grindor. Not to mention using the classics Moulds there could be Stepper, red leo prime, "Archforce" Megatron.

Oh well I guess we will see what they are planning soon enough.

I still want a Legion class Sideways sometime though.

Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Timelines TCC TFSS 2.0 Rewind Eject - Time Remaining: 9 days 1 hour 12 minutes 54 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--FISITRON FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 9 days 7 hours 20 minutes 53 seconds
Transformers TFCC Club Exclusive Scourge 2013 TFSS MIB Unused - Time Remaining: 10 days 3 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds
HASBRO--TRANSFORMERS TIMELINES--CIRCUIT FIGURE (LOOK) CLUB EXCLUSIVE - Time Remaining: 10 days 5 hours 30 minutes 59 seconds
Transformers Collectors Club exclusive BREAKDOWN Deluxe boxed CHUG Classics - Time Remaining: 11 days 8 hours 42 minutes 7 seconds
Transformers TFCC CLUB SUBSCRIPTION TFSS CARZAP AUTOBOT FOWARD PATROL FIGURE - Time Remaining: 13 days 38 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Circuit by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 13 days 6 hours 47 minutes 42 seconds
Transformers 2012 Subscription Figure Scourge by Hasbro - Time Remaining: 14 days 1 hour 4 minutes 58 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,322 pages were recently viewed by 798 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.03424 seconds and was viewed 30 times on Saturday, January 21st 2017 12:37pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.