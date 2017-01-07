Transformers Generations Legion Class re-releases
Friday, January 20th, 2017
Posted by: Kurona Views: 5,097
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 20th, 2017 @ 10:53pm CST
Posted by DestronMirage22 on January 20th, 2017 @ 11:28pm CST
Posted by RNSrobot on January 20th, 2017 @ 11:40pm CST
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:43am CST
Posted by leokearon on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:49am CST
Posted by leokearon on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:51am CST
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on January 21st, 2017 @ 1:52am CST
Posted by leokearon on January 21st, 2017 @ 2:37am CST
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 5:11am CST
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on January 21st, 2017 @ 5:15am CST
Posted by RAR on January 21st, 2017 @ 7:32am CST
For example make the Optimus G2 Prime colours with black or purple legs, or even make him like some version of Evasion Prime like with flames on the side.
Also that bumblebee is very like the one from a giftset they could have made him a transscanning deco or made him G2 shiny gold (not gold plastic).
Starscream could have been his Universe or G2 deco (white).
Just reissuing them is boring especially when they seem to not be bothered to let you have Starscream's guns.
But that said I hope they sell well enough to encourage them to also re-release other stuff like Ultra Magnus, Cliffjumper and Skywarp. they also could make a lot of other things too like Pathfinder and other Gobots, Outback, G2 Beachcomber, Detritus, Nemesis Prime, even G1 colour Hungrrr.
That is even without any new moulds.
With new moulds I'd like mini-versions of other versions of Optimus Prime and also characters some additional characters from Animated, Armada, Energon and Cybertron.
Such as Sideways/Doubleface & Sideways/Noisemaze, Lockdown, Swindle, Heck make a whole legion size version of Bruticus with a Cyberverse Commander torso.
They are going to be making Movie Legions - so I hope that means that between Movies they can revisit other themes to add interest.
Posted by Nexus Knight on January 21st, 2017 @ 10:08am CST
Posted by RAR on January 21st, 2017 @ 11:59am CST
You could say the same about the Original RID 2001 and Beast Wars I guess too that they were so apathetic to beast wars 20th disappointed the heck out of me - but at least Takara cared enough to do "something".
I have a suspicion that the current staff at Hasbro are very much pro-G1 and Pro-Vehicles in their outlook overall.
I'm pleased we have had the few beast we have got - I'm starting to feel a slight lack of new Aircraft Transformers too - but that is slowly reversing via RID.
Some new Legion moulds sure would be nice and I hope they do squeeze some in between the flood of Movies over the next 3 years.
I also wish they approach some of the Movie Characters from previous Movies who didn't get legions too when they are making Legion toys - I expect they will do that though as the cast is similar in both AOE & TLK but something like another go at a 1970's Bumblebee a Legion Class 1960's Bumblebee and even the Kitchen Crew from ROTF & also Brains & Frenzy & Insecticon Legions would be nice.
I can't see them wanting to license XBOX 360 to make XBOX bot though or even more Wreckers. which is a shame as attack mode Topspin would have been nice to have as would non-attack mode Leadfoot and Roadbuster legions.
But that they didn't take the chance to do something with Leadfoot last time even though he's in the AOE Movie for a moment or two (so I have been lead to believe).
Considering it's an anniversary year something like all 3 Arcee sisters would be a nice thing to do too - especially if they can combine.
It's kind of strange really that there are so many Movie characters that don't have toys at all - a surprisingly long list in fact.
If they do want to do repaints then there are plenty of obvious ones like Jungle Bonecrusher or Cyberverse Commander Grindor. Not to mention using the classics Moulds there could be Stepper, red leo prime, "Archforce" Megatron.
Oh well I guess we will see what they are planning soon enough.
I still want a Legion class Sideways sometime though.