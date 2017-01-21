Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers Itty Bittys From Hallmark Now Available

Monday, January 23rd, 2017 11:40AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: D-Maximus_Prime   Views: 9,602

To continue along with our theme of cute little Transformers novelties, we bring to you images of a new product being sold by Hallmark: Transformers Itty Bittys! Itty Bittys are small 4 inch plush figures that are cartoony and cuddly versions of our favorite cartoon characters. The 4 Transformers Itty Bittys up for grabs are Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, and Soundwave. These figures sell for $6.95 and can be found HERE. Check out these cute little guys below, and let us know what you think in the comments section!

Transformers News: Transformers Itty Bittys Discussion Thread

Transformers News: Transformers Itty Bittys Discussion Thread

Transformers News: Transformers Itty Bittys Discussion Thread

Transformers News: Transformers Itty Bittys Discussion Thread

Transformers News: Transformers Itty Bittys Discussion Thread

Transformers News: Transformers Itty Bittys Discussion Thread

Transformers News: Transformers Itty Bittys Discussion Thread

Transformers News: Transformers Itty Bittys Discussion Thread

Transformers News: Transformers Itty Bittys Discussion Thread

Transformers News: Transformers Itty Bittys Discussion Thread

Transformers News: Transformers Itty Bittys Discussion Thread

Transformers News: Transformers Itty Bittys Discussion Thread
Credit(s): Hallmark
Re: Transformers Itty Bittys From Hallmark Now Available (1853906)
Posted by MrBlack on January 23rd, 2017 @ 12:29pm CST
I guess Hasbro decided that they wanted those Etsy dollars.

I'll likely snag some if I see them in my local Hallmark.
Re: Transformers Itty Bittys From Hallmark Now Available (1853925)
Posted by dragons on January 23rd, 2017 @ 1:27pm CST
I see future for chew toys
Re: Transformers Itty Bittys From Hallmark Now Available (1853939)
Posted by RAR on January 23rd, 2017 @ 1:56pm CST
Starscream, Grimlock, Jazz & Shockwave would make for a good wave two
Re: Transformers Itty Bittys From Hallmark Now Available (1854105)
Posted by WreckerJack on January 23rd, 2017 @ 11:56pm CST
They are pretty cute but I'd like more detail and bigger plush. Now if they made ones sized to use as a pillow that would be pretty neat.
Re: Transformers Itty Bittys From Hallmark Now Available (1854106)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:10am CST
WreckerJack wrote:They are pretty cute but I'd like more detail and bigger plush. Now if they made ones sized to use as a pillow that would be pretty neat.

I agree. We totally need a pillow pet that transforms from a truck into a plush Prime.

PS: I want one of these
Re: Transformers Itty Bittys From Hallmark Now Available (1854107)
Posted by Emerje on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:13am CST
I want to like these, but the designs aren't quite right. Optimus with a mouth? Megatron looking like a guy in a black Speedo and tank top? Bumblebee looking like he's only half transformed and has taillights on the back of his feet somehow? Soundwave with eyes (and yet he got the mouth plate)? Eh, Soundwave is probably the funnest one just because he looks like such a cute ball of hate, but they're nothing I'll run out and get.

Emerje

