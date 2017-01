Transformers Itty Bittys From Hallmark Now Available

Monday, January 23rd, 2017 11:40AM CST

Credit(s): Hallmark To continue along with our theme of cute little Transformers novelties, we bring to you images of a new product being sold by Hallmark: Transformers Itty Bittys! Itty Bittys are small 4 inch plush figures that are cartoony and cuddly versions of our favorite cartoon characters. The 4 Transformers Itty Bittys up for grabs are Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, and Soundwave. These figures sell for $6.95 and can be found HERE . Check out these cute little guys below, and let us know what you think in the comments section!

I guess Hasbro decided that they wanted those Etsy dollars.



I'll likely snag some if I see them in my local Hallmark. Posted by MrBlack on January 23rd, 2017 @ 12:29pm CST

I see future for chew toys Posted by dragons on January 23rd, 2017 @ 1:27pm CST

Starscream, Grimlock, Jazz & Shockwave would make for a good wave two Posted by RAR on January 23rd, 2017 @ 1:56pm CST

They are pretty cute but I'd like more detail and bigger plush. Now if they made ones sized to use as a pillow that would be pretty neat. Posted by WreckerJack on January 23rd, 2017 @ 11:56pm CST

WreckerJack wrote: They are pretty cute but I'd like more detail and bigger plush. Now if they made ones sized to use as a pillow that would be pretty neat.

I agree. We totally need a pillow pet that transforms from a truck into a plush Prime.



PS: I want one of these I agree. We totally need a pillow pet that transforms from a truck into a plush Prime.PS: I want one of these Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 24th, 2017 @ 12:10am CST