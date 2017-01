Transformers Itty Bittys Plush Spotted at Hallmark

Monday, January 30th, 2017 9:27PM CST

xrotorstormx

Credit(s): xrotorstormx, Hallmark

Remember those Itty Bitty's we were talking about the other day ? Well, Seibertronianhas found them at her local Hallmark in Lansing, MI! These adorable plush toys stand roughly 5 inches tall and are found exclusively at Hallmark. Megatron, Bumblebee, Soundwave and Optimus Prime Itty Bitty's are available to take home now.