Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) Asia Exclusive Bananas
Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 7:46AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 3,223
“MP-38 Optimus Primal (Movie) promotion”
Asia Limited Premium
Get this special design exclusive premium free when preorder “ MP-38 Optimus Primal (Movie)" at selected stores in Asia, while supplies Last !
Posted by SW's SilverHammer on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:09am CST
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:10am CST
Va'al wrote:Much like the previous iteration of this mold from Takara Tomy, the Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Convoy / Optimus Primal Supreme Commander version will have an added accessory through Hasbro Transformers Asia, once more in diecast, and replacing the mace now available as a regular accessory: this time, according to the their Facebook page, it's a bunch of bananas.
GLORIOUS
Posted by kurthy on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:24am CST
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:28am CST
kurthy wrote:This just makes me want an MP beast wars Megatron even more. Imagine the possibilities. Exclusive rubber ducky! A back scrubber instead of a flail...a bathtub
Rubber ducky, you're the one!
Although I didn't know Supreme Convoy loved bananas as much as the minions do
Posted by dragons on January 24th, 2017 @ 10:56am CST
This wouldn't make me want to buy Figure for banana I buy Figure for mace but no bananas