Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) Asia Exclusive Bananas

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 7:46AM CST

3,223

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

“MP-38 Optimus Primal (Movie) promotion”



Asia Limited Premium



Get this special design exclusive premium free when preorder “ MP-38 Optimus Primal (Movie)" at selected stores in Asia, while supplies Last !

Credit(s): Transformers Asia

Much like the previous iteration of this mold from Takara Tomy, the Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Convoy / Optimus Primal Supreme Commander version will have an added accessory through Hasbro Transformers Asia, once more in diecast, and replacing the mace now available as a regular accessory: this time, according to the their Facebook page , it's a bunch of bananas. No, seriously. Check it out below!