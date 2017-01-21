Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) Asia Exclusive Bananas

Transformers News: Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) Asia Exclusive Bananas

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 7:46AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Va'al

Much like the previous iteration of this mold from Takara Tomy, the Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Convoy / Optimus Primal Supreme Commander version will have an added accessory through Hasbro Transformers Asia, once more in diecast, and replacing the mace now available as a regular accessory: this time, according to the their Facebook page, it's a bunch of bananas. No, seriously. Check it out below!

“MP-38 Optimus Primal (Movie) promotion”

Asia Limited Premium

Get this special design exclusive premium free when preorder “ MP-38 Optimus Primal (Movie)" at selected stores in Asia, while supplies Last !


Transformers News: Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) Asia Exclusive Bananas
Credit(s): Transformers Asia
Re: Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) Asia Exclusive Bananas (1854158)
Posted by SW's SilverHammer on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:09am CST
Re: Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) Asia Exclusive Bananas (1854159)
Posted by Sigma Magnus on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:10am CST
Va'al wrote:Much like the previous iteration of this mold from Takara Tomy, the Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Convoy / Optimus Primal Supreme Commander version will have an added accessory through Hasbro Transformers Asia, once more in diecast, and replacing the mace now available as a regular accessory: this time, according to the their Facebook page, it's a bunch of bananas.

GLORIOUS
Re: Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) Asia Exclusive Bananas (1854162)
Posted by kurthy on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:24am CST
This just makes me want an MP beast wars Megatron even more. Imagine the possibilities. Exclusive rubber ducky! A back scrubber instead of a flail...a bathtub
Re: Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) Asia Exclusive Bananas (1854164)
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on January 24th, 2017 @ 8:28am CST
kurthy wrote:This just makes me want an MP beast wars Megatron even more. Imagine the possibilities. Exclusive rubber ducky! A back scrubber instead of a flail...a bathtub

Rubber ducky, you're the one!

Although I didn't know Supreme Convoy loved bananas as much as the minions do

Re: Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Wars Convoy (Supreme Commander Version) Asia Exclusive Bananas (1854205)
Posted by dragons on January 24th, 2017 @ 10:56am CST
Sigma Magnus wrote:
Va'al wrote:Much like the previous iteration of this mold from Takara Tomy, the Transformers Masterpiece MP-38 Beast Convoy / Optimus Primal Supreme Commander version will have an added accessory through Hasbro Transformers Asia, once more in diecast, and replacing the mace now available as a regular accessory: this time, according to the their Facebook page, it's a bunch of bananas.

GLORIOUS


This wouldn't make me want to buy Figure for banana I buy Figure for mace but no bananas

