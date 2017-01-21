Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers: Metal Earth Gold Bumblebee kit Finally Found at U.S. Retail

Transformers News: Transformers: Metal Earth Gold Bumblebee kit Finally Found at U.S. Retail

Monday, January 30th, 2017 12:23PM CST

Hey Seibertronians, you remember those Metal Earth Transformers model kits that came out a while ago? Well, today we have a new piece of info coming from yours truly; It seems that elusive gold Bumbebee kit has finally hit retail! This, how you say, "Gold Bug" wink wink was spotted at Gryphon Games and Comics in Ft. Collins, Colorado. It's literally been a long time coming for this Bee variant, as Big Bad Toy Store put his pre-order up over a year ago with release apparently planned for this month. Check out the photo of the kit below and tell us if you've seen him around recently as well in the comments below, and remember to send any sighting you think might be new our way!
Re: Transformers: Metal Earth Gold Bumblebee kit Finally Found at U.S. Retail (1855911)
Posted by SG Roadbuster on January 30th, 2017 @ 12:35pm CST
this is news? i've seen this at Bedrock city comics in Houston TX for about a month now, maybe longer.
Re: Transformers: Metal Earth Gold Bumblebee kit Finally Found at U.S. Retail (1855915)
Posted by Bronzewolf on January 30th, 2017 @ 12:47pm CST
SG Roadbuster wrote:this is news? i've seen this at Bedrock city comics in Houston TX for about a month now, maybe longer.

No one ever reported a sighting to us before this. *shrug*

We pretty much always post the first reported sighting of things, even though it's probably not the first ever seen on shelves, just the first to be confirmed (with photographic proof and such). So send it our way next time! We'll be able to report on it faster, and you get immortalized with a news credit ;)

