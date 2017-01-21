Transformers: Metal Earth Gold Bumblebee kit Finally Found at U.S. Retail
Monday, January 30th, 2017 12:23PM CSTCategories: Toy News, Sightings, Collectables
Posted by: Bronzewolf Views: 1,765
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
Most Popular Transformers News
List of all Transformers Toy Assortments to be Released in the First 2 Quarters of 2017: Movie, RID, Trypticon and More31,648 views
More Transformers: The Last Knight Toy Images with One Step Barricade, More Beserker and Slash22,293 views
Most Recent Transformers News
TFsource News! FP Comera / Echara, Badcube Slick, ThreeA G1 Prime, Artifex, Kultur, Downbeat & More!Posted 53 minutes ago
Posted by SG Roadbuster on January 30th, 2017 @ 12:35pm CST
Posted by Bronzewolf on January 30th, 2017 @ 12:47pm CST
SG Roadbuster wrote:this is news? i've seen this at Bedrock city comics in Houston TX for about a month now, maybe longer.
No one ever reported a sighting to us before this. *shrug*
We pretty much always post the first reported sighting of things, even though it's probably not the first ever seen on shelves, just the first to be confirmed (with photographic proof and such). So send it our way next time! We'll be able to report on it faster, and you get immortalized with a news credit