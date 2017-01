Transformers: Online MMO First Person Shooter 3rd Beta Gameplay Videos

Sunday, January 15th, 2017 8:13PM CST

Hello Seibertronians! As you might recall, an announcement was made a few months ago detailing the release of a brand-new, Transformers themed, OverWatch-style MMO First Person Shooter . Since then, the game has entered it's 3rd closed Beta, and has apparently undergone some improvements, or so reports the site MMOCulture . These include improved graphics and a better user interface, which both provide an obvious difference to the game since the first videos of the game surfaced. Of course, no plans have been revealed for release of this gameof China, but, if it does well enough in it's home market, a wider-spread release is probable. Especially when considering the massive popularity of games like Overwatch and the inevitable popularity of Transformers 5 this summer in theaters.You can see these changes in the gameplay videos below, which showcase four of the game modes available, Capture the Flag, Capture the Points, Escort the Payload (unfortunately not seeming to be Payload ), and Team Deathmatch !