Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Transformers Rescue Bots ATV Brushfire revealed, Sequoia in hand images

Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots ATV Brushfire revealed, Sequoia in hand images

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 8:04PM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: Bronzewolf   Views: 14,230

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Seibertronians, remember that unidientified ATV Rescue Bot figure That was found yesterday on the back of Rescan series Blades' packaging? Well the mystery seems to be solved on the back of Rescan series Sequoia's packaging, as the figure is not only identified as "Brushfire", but also shown in it's robot mode, utilizing Sequoia in her (Fire?) Axe mode! This also doubles as our first in-hand look at Sequoia! Check out the pics below!

Transformers News: Re: Transformers: Rescue Bots Toy Products and Merchandise

Transformers News: Re: Transformers: Rescue Bots Toy Products and Merchandise

Transformers News: Re: Transformers: Rescue Bots Toy Products and Merchandise

Transformers News: Re: Transformers: Rescue Bots Toy Products and Merchandise

Transformers News: Re: Transformers: Rescue Bots Toy Products and Merchandise

Transformers News: Re: Transformers: Rescue Bots Toy Products and Merchandise
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Transformers Rescue Bots ATV Brushfire revealed, Sequoia in hand images (1848179)
Posted by RAR on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:29pm CST
Nice design reminds me of a Armada era Minicon inflated to a larger size.

Does it "shock" have elbows !!!

I'm keeping my fingers crossed for some UK distribution on the Minicon cases - I love them things - I just wish the Police Playset was not being so illusive as I need to get the dog-cycle too.

The long 5mm posts they have would mean they'd be cross-compatible with the 2017 RID toys too (I think)
Re: Transformers Rescue Bots ATV Brushfire revealed, Sequoia in hand images (1848350)
Posted by Underc3211 on December 21st, 2016 @ 8:52pm CST
I never thought I'd say this for a rescue bots toy but; I like it. It actually looks pretty solid and I'm tempted to actually buy it.

Ending Soon On eBay

KREO-O TRANSFORMERS BUMBLEBEE CAMARO TRANSFORMER PARTS SEALED VHTF - Time Remaining: 16 days 19 hours 32 minutes 20 seconds
TRANSFORMERS KUP Vintage G1 Action Figure METAL / COMPLETE 1986 - Time Remaining: 15 days 21 hours 17 minutes 14 seconds
Hasbro Transformers Generations Fall of Cybertron Eject and Ramhorn 653569796800 - Time Remaining: 24 days 1 hour 49 minutes 8 seconds
TRANSFORMERS JETFIRE Robots in Disguise Action Figure Classics RID COMPLETE - Time Remaining: 15 days 3 hours 35 minutes 32 seconds
PROWL Complete + Instructions~ Classics Generations Universe Chug Transformers - Time Remaining: 16 days 10 hours 11 minutes 20 seconds
TRANSFORMERS MIRAGE Robots in Disguise Action Figure Classics RID COMPLETE - Time Remaining: 16 days 5 hours 15 minutes 26 seconds
TRANSFORMERS DREADWING w/SMOKESCREEN Vintage G2 Action Figures COMPLETE 1994 - Time Remaining: 16 days 12 hours 6 minutes 57 seconds
Hasbro Transformers Generation 1 - Series 4 - Headmasters, Skullcruncher... - Time Remaining: 15 days 22 hours 24 minutes
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #162 - 2016 Year In Review
Twincast / Podcast #162:
"2016 Year In Review"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

8,871 pages were recently viewed by 547 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.02681 seconds and was viewed 20 times on Thursday, December 22nd 2016 8:46am CST

© 2016 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.