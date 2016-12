Transformers Rescue Bots ATV Brushfire revealed, Sequoia in hand images

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 8:04PM CST

Seibertronians, remember that unidientified ATV Rescue Bot figure That was found yesterday on the back of Rescan series Blades' packaging? Well the mystery seems to be solved on the back of, as the figure is not only identified as "Brushfire", but also shown in it's robot mode, utilizing Sequoia in her (Fire?) Axe mode! This also doubles as our first in-hand look at Sequoia! Check out the pics below!

Nice design reminds me of a Armada era Minicon inflated to a larger size.



Does it "shock" have elbows !!!



I'm keeping my fingers crossed for some UK distribution on the Minicon cases - I love them things - I just wish the Police Playset was not being so illusive as I need to get the dog-cycle too.



The long 5mm posts they have would mean they'd be cross-compatible with the 2017 RID toys too (I think) Posted by RAR on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:29pm CST