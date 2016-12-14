Transformers Rescue Bots ATV Brushfire revealed, Sequoia in hand images

Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 8:04PM CST

Nice design reminds me of a Armada era Minicon inflated to a larger size.



Does it "shock" have elbows !!!



I'm keeping my fingers crossed for some UK distribution on the Minicon cases - I love them things - I just wish the Police Playset was not being so illusive as I need to get the dog-cycle too.



The long 5mm posts they have would mean they'd be cross-compatible with the 2017 RID toys too (I think)