Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed

Roll to the rescue with the Rescue Bots Flip Racers vehicles! Sized right for little hands, this Flip Racers vehicle converts from vehicle to robot in 1 easy step! Flip up the Heatwave the Fire-Bot vehicle to convert it from fire truck mode to bot mode. When emergency strikes, this chunky vehicle’s smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry! Robots and humans saving the day, working together the Rescue Bots way!

Flip up the Hoist the Tow-Bot vehicle to convert it from tow truck mode to bot mode. When emergency strikes, this chunky vehicle’s smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry!

Flip up the Medix the Doc-Bot vehicle to convert it from ambulance mode to bot mode. When medical attention is needed, this chunky vehicle’s smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry!

Flip up the Optimus Prime vehicle to convert it from bot mode to semi truck mode. When emergency strikes, this chunky vehicle’s smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry!

Rescue Bots fans may recall a trademark filing for Flip Racers that was filed in March of last year . The products set to use this filing have been revealed via the official Hasbro website , with listings for Heatwave The Fire-Bot Medix The Doc-Bot , and Optimus Prime comprising the first assortment. Each 2.5 inch figure looks to feature an automatic, one-step conversion with an MSRP of $5.99 which is sure to please parents of young Transformers fans. Check out the official images and bios for each below, and be sure to report these in our Sightings Resource when you see them in stores soon!