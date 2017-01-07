Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed

Sunday, January 8th, 2017 10:35AM CST

6,632

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Roll to the rescue with the Rescue Bots Flip Racers vehicles! Sized right for little hands, this Flip Racers vehicle converts from vehicle to robot in 1 easy step! Flip up the Heatwave the Fire-Bot vehicle to convert it from fire truck mode to bot mode. When emergency strikes, this chunky vehicle’s smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry! Robots and humans saving the day, working together the Rescue Bots way!

I wonder what size they are - if they are really small - they might be really fun and collectable little Botshot like line if a bit bigger they might be overpriced and be stepping on the toes of the normal Rescue Bots toys.



It's like someone was looking at AOE Activators / Gravity Bots and Botshots and this is what they came up with. Though there has been similar Rescue Bots toys already - only much bigger. at least they are quite well decorated - unlike the Rescue Dinobots.



Now there is a line that needs upscaling - if they made them the size of the original wave 1 rescue bots and gave them movable arms and actually painted them they'd be a lot of fun.