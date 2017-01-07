Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed
Sunday, January 8th, 2017 10:35AM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: ScottyP Views: 6,632
Heatwave the Fire-Bot
Roll to the rescue with the Rescue Bots Flip Racers vehicles! Sized right for little hands, this Flip Racers vehicle converts from vehicle to robot in 1 easy step! Flip up the Heatwave the Fire-Bot vehicle to convert it from fire truck mode to bot mode. When emergency strikes, this chunky vehicle’s smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry! Robots and humans saving the day, working together the Rescue Bots way!
Hoist The Tow-Bot
Flip up the Hoist the Tow-Bot vehicle to convert it from tow truck mode to bot mode. When emergency strikes, this chunky vehicle’s smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry!
Medix The Doc-Bot
Flip up the Medix the Doc-Bot vehicle to convert it from ambulance mode to bot mode. When medical attention is needed, this chunky vehicle’s smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry!
Optimus Prime
Flip up the Optimus Prime vehicle to convert it from bot mode to semi truck mode. When emergency strikes, this chunky vehicle’s smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry!
Posted by RAR on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:50pm CST
It's like someone was looking at AOE Activators / Gravity Bots and Botshots and this is what they came up with. Though there has been similar Rescue Bots toys already - only much bigger. at least they are quite well decorated - unlike the Rescue Dinobots.
Now there is a line that needs upscaling - if they made them the size of the original wave 1 rescue bots and gave them movable arms and actually painted them they'd be a lot of fun.