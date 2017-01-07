Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join

Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed

Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed

Sunday, January 8th, 2017 10:35AM CST

Category: Toy News
Posted by: ScottyP   Views: 6,632

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

Rescue Bots fans may recall a trademark filing for Flip Racers that was filed in March of last year. The products set to use this filing have been revealed via the official Hasbro website, with listings for Heatwave The Fire-Bot, Hoist The Tow-Bot, Medix The Doc-Bot, and Optimus Prime comprising the first assortment. Each 2.5 inch figure looks to feature an automatic, one-step conversion with an MSRP of $5.99 which is sure to please parents of young Transformers fans. Check out the official images and bios for each below, and be sure to report these in our Sightings Resource when you see them in stores soon!

Heatwave the Fire-Bot
Roll to the rescue with the Rescue Bots Flip Racers vehicles! Sized right for little hands, this Flip Racers vehicle converts from vehicle to robot in 1 easy step! Flip up the Heatwave the Fire-Bot vehicle to convert it from fire truck mode to bot mode. When emergency strikes, this chunky vehicle’s smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry! Robots and humans saving the day, working together the Rescue Bots way!

Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed
View Larger Image
Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed
View Larger Image
Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed
View Larger Image

Hoist The Tow-Bot
Flip up the Hoist the Tow-Bot vehicle to convert it from tow truck mode to bot mode. When emergency strikes, this chunky vehicle’s smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry!

Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed
View Larger Image
Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed
View Larger Image
Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed
View Larger Image

Medix The Doc-Bot
Flip up the Medix the Doc-Bot vehicle to convert it from ambulance mode to bot mode. When medical attention is needed, this chunky vehicle’s smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry!

Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed
View Larger Image
Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed
View Larger Image
Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed
View Larger Image

Optimus Prime
Flip up the Optimus Prime vehicle to convert it from bot mode to semi truck mode. When emergency strikes, this chunky vehicle’s smooth-rolling wheels help little heroes get it to the scene of a rescue in a hurry!

Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed
View Larger Image
Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed
View Larger Image
Transformers News: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed
View Larger Image
Credit(s): Hasbro.com
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed (1851197)
Posted by RAR on January 8th, 2017 @ 4:50pm CST
I wonder what size they are - if they are really small - they might be really fun and collectable little Botshot like line if a bit bigger they might be overpriced and be stepping on the toes of the normal Rescue Bots toys.

It's like someone was looking at AOE Activators / Gravity Bots and Botshots and this is what they came up with. Though there has been similar Rescue Bots toys already - only much bigger. at least they are quite well decorated - unlike the Rescue Dinobots.

Now there is a line that needs upscaling - if they made them the size of the original wave 1 rescue bots and gave them movable arms and actually painted them they'd be a lot of fun.
Re: Transformers Rescue Bots Flip Racers Revealed (1851206)
Posted by Zeedust on January 8th, 2017 @ 7:02pm CST
Why do Hoist and Medix get Flip Racers before most of the bots who were on the show? Even before Bee, which is the first time that's happened in a while with pretty much anything.

Items Ending Soon On eBay

Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #163 - Through The Space Hole
Twincast / Podcast #163:
"Through The Space Hole"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Saturday, January 7th, 2017
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

7,840 pages were recently viewed by 822 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.08536 seconds and was viewed 1 times on Monday, January 9th 2017 2:44pm CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.