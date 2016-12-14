Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown

Monday, December 19th, 2016 1:43PM CST

2x TRA RID WARRIOR GRIMLOCK

2x TRA RID WARRIOR STRONGARM

1x TRA RID WARRIOR STARSCREAM

1x TRA RID WARRIOR BLASTWAVE

1x TRA RID WARRIOR STORMSHOT

1x TRA RID WARRIOR AUTOBOT DRIFT



Due to a new listing on Entertainment Earth for the entire Wave 10 of the Robots in Disguise (2015) toyline, we have a breakdown of which figures will be included in the wave in which quantities. The new figures - new Autobot mold Stormshot, a redeco of Drift in his IDW colours and a pre-deco of Bludgeon called Blastwave - are unfortunately shortpacked as well as the previously TRU-exclusive Starscream; with unchanged previous releases Grimlock and Strongarm taking up half the case.

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1847870)

Wouldn't it make more sense to double up on at least one of the new figures? I get it Hasbro wants to make sure kids coming into the show can still get their main characters, but I'd think more kids have their main characters already and would want new stuff. Collectors would want the new stuff too, although they're not the target audience. Just a thought. Posted by SureShot18 on December 19th, 2016 @ 2:19pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1847872)

have you meet hasbro yet Posted by Bumblebeevis21 on December 19th, 2016 @ 2:25pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1847901)

this assortment is f$%&ing stupid. Grimlock and Strongarm were both in wave 1. which came out in december of 2014. these toys are literally 2 years old. anyone who actually wanted one, be they collector or child has had ample time to procure them. Posted by SG Roadbuster on December 19th, 2016 @ 3:31pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1847904)

Consider the re-releases "second chances" for the one who have been waiting for more Decepticons to appear in the line. Some actually did wait. Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 19th, 2016 @ 3:41pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1847925)

Putting Strongarm and Grimlock back on the shelf makes sense. They sell and their show appearances haven't really changed. I imagine we'll see these shortpacked figures in later waves in higher quantities to coincide with (presumably) some actual appearances in the show. Posted by ScottyP on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:23pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1847927)

Stormshot being a completely new mold Autobot with no references to previous characters suggests to me he's gonna be a new Autobot on the show so I'm betting he'll pull more appearances in future waves. At the very least most of them should be shortpacked in other waves. Posted by Kurona on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:25pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1847930)

JelZe GoldRabbit wrote: Consider the re-releases "second chances" for the one who have been waiting for more Decepticons to appear in the line. Some actually did wait.



Which would be me. I literally just got into the line a couple weeks ago, nabbing Windblade, Paralon, and Thunderhoof (granted, only got the first two as makeshift stand-ins), and I am considering getting that Strongarm now... Which would be me. I literally just got into the line a couple weeks ago, nabbing Windblade, Paralon, and Thunderhoof (granted, only got the first two as makeshift stand-ins), and I am considering getting that Strongarm now... Posted by Mindmaster on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:45pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1847934)

I wouldn't have minded a Patrol Strongarm deco at all for the Warrior toy mould - the Blue version again is a bit superfluous. Grimlock might even be considered a problem if they follow this wave set up in the UK as Sainsbury's just got a refresh wave that included him.



I would have though bringing Steeljaw back would have made more sense. Not to mention it's bad assortment planning to include multiples of the same character at the same time as it just increases the likely hood one of them won't sell as well.



I thought when they did that with Bisk & Ratchet it was kinda Bizarre enough. Posted by RAR on December 19th, 2016 @ 6:44pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1847937)

RAR wrote: I wouldn't have minded a Patrol Strongarm deco at all for the Warrior toy mould - the Blue version again is a bit superfluous. Grimlock might even be considered a problem if they follow this wave set up in the UK as Sainsbury's just got a refresh wave that included him.



I would have though bringing Steeljaw back would have made more sense. Not to mention it's bad assortment planning to include multiples of the same character at the same time as it just increases the likely hood one of them won't sell as well.



I thought when they did that with Bisk & Ratchet it was kinda Bizarre enough.



Now that I think about it, now that regular non-animal Decepticons are released, what are the chances of us getting a Rollbar? Now that I think about it, now that regular non-animal Decepticons are released, what are the chances of us getting a Rollbar? Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 19th, 2016 @ 6:58pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1847954)

I just want Skunkticons! Posted by Nik Hero on December 19th, 2016 @ 9:23pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1847965)

Has the newer wave release of Grimlock had its exploding elbows fixed? Posted by Sabrblade on December 19th, 2016 @ 10:01pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1847966)

Sabrblade wrote: Has the newer wave release of Grimlock had its exploding elbows fixed?

I've been hearing it has I've been hearing it has Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on December 19th, 2016 @ 10:01pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1847996)

D-Maximus_Prime wrote: Fellow Seibertronian chuckdawg1999 was lucky enough to get ahold of the latest Robots in Disguise warriors, and was nice enough to share with us his review for new Autobot Stormshot! Stormshot is an all new mold which is heavily based on a combiner wars Aerialbot mold, minus only the combiner port and featuring a tighter backpack, and features a pretty good paint job of red, white, and blue. Stormshot is schedule for release along with wavemates Drift and Blastwave at the very beginning of 2017, so stay tuned for those guys to start showing up in stores!



chuckdawg1999 wrote: Stormshot is the first Warrior Class figure I was able to get from the Combiner Force sub-line of RID. Robot mode is very cool looking, with a nice red, white, and blue color scheme. Transformation is satisfying, although I'm concerned about stress marks on some ports. Overall, Stormshot just might be my favorite figure from RID thus far.





groovy!



hope the head can turn 180 for alt mode.



otherwise?



groovy groovy!hope the head can turn 180 for alt mode.otherwise?groovy Posted by Z3ROhour on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:34am CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1848057)

Scottimus Prime has reached out to us with his video showing the transformation for Blastwave. You get to see the similarities and changes to Megatronus, which share the same base mold. This is great for fans of the upcoming Bludgeon toy since this is the same toy but in an autobot deco.

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1848071)

As if a Bludgeon would allow an Autobot walking around with an identical body... Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:36pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1848091)

so....the hands dont fold away like they did on Megatronus? Posted by SG Roadbuster on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:06pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1848109)

Target also now has the latest Legion wave, which includes Satarscream and Springload (the ones below were found in Okemos, MI). And if you dont have a Target or TRU in your area no worries, these anticipated legion toys are now on Amazon too. You can get Springload here here























The latest Deluxe and Legion wave for Robots in Disguise is slowly making its way across the US. For the deluxes, which include Alpine Drift, Stormshot and Blastwave, they have now also been found at Target (the images below are from Palatine, IL).Target also now has the latest Legion wave, which includes Satarscream and Springload (the ones below were found in Okemos, MI). And if you dont have a Target or TRU in your area no worries, these anticipated legion toys are now on Amazon too. You can get Springloadand Starscream Posted by william-james88 on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:13pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1848177)

Sabrblade wrote: Has the newer wave release of Grimlock had its exploding elbows fixed?



I never opened the Warrior Grimlock I bought as I happened to buy the KO one and pick up the 3 step around the same time at a carbootsale so I never got around to opening the warrior one. If I see one in revised packaging then I might give it a try - but would I be brave enough to bend the elbows though - hard to say.



I like the look of that plane and it's nice Starscream is getting a regular release version too - I would hope RID has a bit longer legs now though as I would really hope they get around to doing Thundercracker before the line dies as incomplete seeker sets drives me crazy. I never opened the Warrior Grimlock I bought as I happened to buy the KO one and pick up the 3 step around the same time at a carbootsale so I never got around to opening the warrior one. If I see one in revised packaging then I might give it a try - but would I be brave enough to bend the elbows though - hard to say.I like the look of that plane and it's nice Starscream is getting a regular release version too - I would hope RID has a bit longer legs now though as I would really hope they get around to doing Thundercracker before the line dies as incomplete seeker sets drives me crazy. Posted by RAR on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:26pm CST

Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown (1848180)

D-Maximus_Prime wrote: Sabrblade wrote: Has the newer wave release of Grimlock had its exploding elbows fixed?

I've been hearing it has I bought the Wave 8 or 9 or whatever repack in the Weaponizer packaging, same problems I bought the Wave 8 or 9 or whatever repack in the Weaponizer packaging, same problems Posted by ScottyP on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:31pm CST