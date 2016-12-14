Transformers Robots in Disguise (2015) 2017 Wave 1 breakdown
Monday, December 19th, 2016 1:43PM CSTCategory: Toy News
Posted by: Kurona Views: 13,871
Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply
2x TRA RID WARRIOR GRIMLOCK
2x TRA RID WARRIOR STRONGARM
1x TRA RID WARRIOR STARSCREAM
1x TRA RID WARRIOR BLASTWAVE
1x TRA RID WARRIOR STORMSHOT
1x TRA RID WARRIOR AUTOBOT DRIFT
Don't forget to tell us what you think in the forums!
Most Popular Transformers News
Most Recent Transformers News
BBTS.com Sponsor News: Transformers Diamond Select, Venom, Deathstroke, Game of Thrones, Aliens, TWD, Final Fantasy & More!Posted 7 hours ago
In-Package Images of Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai, LG36 Soundwave, LG37 Ravage, LG38 Laserbeak, LG39 BrainstormPosted 18 hours ago
IDW Transformers Comics for March 2017: Revolutionaries, Ongoings, Hearts of Steel, MorePosted 1 day ago
Posted by SureShot18 on December 19th, 2016 @ 2:19pm CST
Posted by Bumblebeevis21 on December 19th, 2016 @ 2:25pm CST
Posted by SG Roadbuster on December 19th, 2016 @ 3:31pm CST
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 19th, 2016 @ 3:41pm CST
Posted by ScottyP on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:23pm CST
Posted by Kurona on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:25pm CST
Posted by Mindmaster on December 19th, 2016 @ 5:45pm CST
JelZe GoldRabbit wrote:Consider the re-releases "second chances" for the one who have been waiting for more Decepticons to appear in the line. Some actually did wait.
Which would be me. I literally just got into the line a couple weeks ago, nabbing Windblade, Paralon, and Thunderhoof (granted, only got the first two as makeshift stand-ins), and I am considering getting that Strongarm now...
Posted by RAR on December 19th, 2016 @ 6:44pm CST
I would have though bringing Steeljaw back would have made more sense. Not to mention it's bad assortment planning to include multiples of the same character at the same time as it just increases the likely hood one of them won't sell as well.
I thought when they did that with Bisk & Ratchet it was kinda Bizarre enough.
Posted by JelZe GoldRabbit on December 19th, 2016 @ 6:58pm CST
RAR wrote:I wouldn't have minded a Patrol Strongarm deco at all for the Warrior toy mould - the Blue version again is a bit superfluous. Grimlock might even be considered a problem if they follow this wave set up in the UK as Sainsbury's just got a refresh wave that included him.
I would have though bringing Steeljaw back would have made more sense. Not to mention it's bad assortment planning to include multiples of the same character at the same time as it just increases the likely hood one of them won't sell as well.
I thought when they did that with Bisk & Ratchet it was kinda Bizarre enough.
Now that I think about it, now that regular non-animal Decepticons are released, what are the chances of us getting a Rollbar?
Posted by Nik Hero on December 19th, 2016 @ 9:23pm CST
Posted by Sabrblade on December 19th, 2016 @ 10:01pm CST
Posted by D-Maximus_Prime on December 19th, 2016 @ 10:01pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Has the newer wave release of Grimlock had its exploding elbows fixed?
I've been hearing it has
Posted by Z3ROhour on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:34am CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:Fellow Seibertronian chuckdawg1999 was lucky enough to get ahold of the latest Robots in Disguise warriors, and was nice enough to share with us his review for new Autobot Stormshot! Stormshot is an all new mold which is heavily based on a combiner wars Aerialbot mold, minus only the combiner port and featuring a tighter backpack, and features a pretty good paint job of red, white, and blue. Stormshot is schedule for release along with wavemates Drift and Blastwave at the very beginning of 2017, so stay tuned for those guys to start showing up in stores!
chuckdawg1999 wrote:Stormshot is the first Warrior Class figure I was able to get from the Combiner Force sub-line of RID. Robot mode is very cool looking, with a nice red, white, and blue color scheme. Transformation is satisfying, although I'm concerned about stress marks on some ports. Overall, Stormshot just might be my favorite figure from RID thus far.
groovy!
hope the head can turn 180 for alt mode.
otherwise?
groovy
Posted by william-james88 on December 20th, 2016 @ 11:25am CST
Posted by Carnivius_Prime on December 20th, 2016 @ 12:36pm CST
Posted by SG Roadbuster on December 20th, 2016 @ 2:06pm CST
Posted by william-james88 on December 20th, 2016 @ 3:13pm CST
Target also now has the latest Legion wave, which includes Satarscream and Springload (the ones below were found in Okemos, MI). And if you dont have a Target or TRU in your area no worries, these anticipated legion toys are now on Amazon too. You can get Springload here and Starscream here.
Posted by RAR on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:26pm CST
Sabrblade wrote:Has the newer wave release of Grimlock had its exploding elbows fixed?
I never opened the Warrior Grimlock I bought as I happened to buy the KO one and pick up the 3 step around the same time at a carbootsale so I never got around to opening the warrior one. If I see one in revised packaging then I might give it a try - but would I be brave enough to bend the elbows though - hard to say.
I like the look of that plane and it's nice Starscream is getting a regular release version too - I would hope RID has a bit longer legs now though as I would really hope they get around to doing Thundercracker before the line dies as incomplete seeker sets drives me crazy.
Posted by ScottyP on December 20th, 2016 @ 9:31pm CST
D-Maximus_Prime wrote:I bought the Wave 8 or 9 or whatever repack in the Weaponizer packaging, same problemsSabrblade wrote:Has the newer wave release of Grimlock had its exploding elbows fixed?
I've been hearing it has
Posted by Seibertron on December 20th, 2016 @ 10:03pm CST