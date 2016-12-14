Transformers: Robots In Disguise Activity Book Listed on Amazon.com
Sunday, January 1st, 2017 5:56AM CSTCategory: Book News
Posted by: Va'al Views: 187
It's time to rev up and roll out with Bumblebee and his fearless team with Transformers Robots in Disguise Autobot Activities. Find out which Autobot you are most like, invent new equipment, crack Optimus Prime's secret code and so much more with this awesome activity book! This cool activity book comes with over 40 activities and an awesome wristband.
Paperback: 48 pages
Publisher: Parragon Book Service Ltd (11 April 2017)
ISBN-10: 1474868142
ISBN-13: 978-1474868143
Product Dimensions: 20 x 0.7 x 27.6 cm