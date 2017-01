Transformers: Robots In Disguise Activity Book Listed on Amazon.com

Sunday, January 1st, 2017 5:56AM CST

187

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

It's time to rev up and roll out with Bumblebee and his fearless team with Transformers Robots in Disguise Autobot Activities. Find out which Autobot you are most like, invent new equipment, crack Optimus Prime's secret code and so much more with this awesome activity book! This cool activity book comes with over 40 activities and an awesome wristband.



Paperback: 48 pages

Publisher: Parragon Book Service Ltd (11 April 2017)

ISBN-10: 1474868142

ISBN-13: 978-1474868143

Product Dimensions: 20 x 0.7 x 27.6 cm

Credit(s): Amazon

With the animated series Transformers: Robots in Disguise having reached its last episode of the season, we have some news from online retailer Amazon.com , about a new activity book for the smaller bots in your lives! The book will be released in April 2017, currently priced at £4.99/$6 USD approx, and can be found here to pre-order. It has an awesome wristband.