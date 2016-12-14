Transformers: Robots In Disguise Activity Book Listed on Amazon.com

It's time to rev up and roll out with Bumblebee and his fearless team with Transformers Robots in Disguise Autobot Activities. Find out which Autobot you are most like, invent new equipment, crack Optimus Prime's secret code and so much more with this awesome activity book! This cool activity book comes with over 40 activities and an awesome wristband.



Paperback: 48 pages

Publisher: Parragon Book Service Ltd (11 April 2017)

ISBN-10: 1474868142

ISBN-13: 978-1474868143

Product Dimensions: 20 x 0.7 x 27.6 cm