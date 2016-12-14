Transformers Robots in Disguise Befana / Epiphany Stockings at Italian Retail

Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 8:41AM CST

In Italy, as some other countries in Europe, the 6th January sees the celebration of the Epiphany (if you're into sorta-religious celebrations, that is) and the end of winter festivities nation-wide. For the occasion, much like for Easter and other holidays, Hasbro has released a Befana - the Italian name of the day - themed Robots in Disguise stocking. Though I am not sure what is inside these, expect sweet treats and maybe a small toy, as is customary for the day, or a lump of coal if you've been bad!