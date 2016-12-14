Transformers Robots in Disguise Befana / Epiphany Stockings at Italian Retail
Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017
Posted by: Va'al Views: 582
Posted by Z3ROhour on January 3rd, 2017
Va'al wrote:Via fellow fansite Allspark.com's user NightViper, we have a list of upcoming Transformers: Robots in Disguise toys for the new year at Walmart. While some of the items included are re-packs of previous figures, such as Night Ops Bumblebee and Gold Armor/regular green Grimlock, we do have the new Blurr, Bludgeon and Twinferno figures - and an entirely new Thermidor one (though probably a redeco of Bisk)! Check it out below.
[quote]63050951129 Skywr (Skywarp)
63050951128 Blur(r)
63050955642 Bludgeo(n)
63050955641 Twinfrn (Twinferno)
63050955643 Thermid(or!)
63050926629 GRI (MLOCK, the original green one)
63050932499 ARMOR GR (Gold Armor Grimlock)
63050932500 NIGHT OPS (Bumblebee)
te heck wit dat repaint stuff
gimme my BUFFALOIDS
AND BAT AND FILCH AND PED AND SO ON