Submit News Contact Us Translate Sign in Join
Chicago Cubs World Series 2016 8-Disc Collector's Edition Set from Shout! Factory

Transformers Robots in Disguise Befana / Epiphany Stockings at Italian Retail

Transformers News: Transformers Robots in Disguise Befana / Epiphany Stockings at Italian Retail

Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 8:41AM CST

Categories: Toy News, Sightings
Posted by: Va'al   Views: 582

Topic Options: View Discussion · Sign in or Join to reply

In Italy, as some other countries in Europe, the 6th January sees the celebration of the Epiphany (if you're into sorta-religious celebrations, that is) and the end of winter festivities nation-wide. For the occasion, much like for Easter and other holidays, Hasbro has released a Befana - the Italian name of the day - themed Robots in Disguise stocking. Though I am not sure what is inside these, expect sweet treats and maybe a small toy, as is customary for the day, or a lump of coal if you've been bad!

Transformers News: Transformers Robots in Disguise Befana/Epiphany Stockings at Italian Retail

Transformers News: Transformers Robots in Disguise Befana/Epiphany Stockings at Italian Retail
Search Got Transformers News? Let us know here!
News Categories: Toy News, Live Action Movie News, Comic Book News, Cartoon News, Site News, Rumors, Digital Media News, Event News, Collectables, Game News, Sponsor News, Store News, Company News, Site Articles, People News, Press Releases, Sightings, Reviews, Unlicensed Products News, Auctions, Interviews, Transtopia, Knock Offs, Editorials, Collector's Club News, Heavy Metal War, Podcast, Contests, Book News, Top Lists
Re: Transformers Robots in Disguise Befana / Epiphany Stockings at Italian Retail (1850241)
Posted by Z3ROhour on January 3rd, 2017 @ 9:03am CST
Va'al wrote:Via fellow fansite Allspark.com's user NightViper, we have a list of upcoming Transformers: Robots in Disguise toys for the new year at Walmart. While some of the items included are re-packs of previous figures, such as Night Ops Bumblebee and Gold Armor/regular green Grimlock, we do have the new Blurr, Bludgeon and Twinferno figures - and an entirely new Thermidor one (though probably a redeco of Bisk)! Check it out below.

[quote]63050951129 Skywr (Skywarp)

63050951128 Blur(r)

63050955642 Bludgeo(n)

63050955641 Twinfrn (Twinferno)

63050955643 Thermid(or!)

63050926629 GRI (MLOCK, the original green one)

63050932499 ARMOR GR (Gold Armor Grimlock)

63050932500 NIGHT OPS (Bumblebee)


[/quote]
te heck wit dat repaint stuff

gimme my BUFFALOIDS

AND BAT AND FILCH AND PED AND SO ON

:BOOM:

Ending Soon On eBay

VORTEX Transformers Combiner Wars 2015 IDW Deluxe Part of Bruticus - Time Remaining: 29 days 13 hours 42 minutes 28 seconds
Transformers Classics rodimus Prime prototype #1358 - Time Remaining: 28 days 10 hours 56 minutes 48 seconds
Transformers Age of Extinction Scorn Power Attacker ages 6+ New in Package - Time Remaining: 29 days 7 hours 44 minutes 27 seconds
Transformers Botcon 2014 Custom Class Red Clear Primal Prime - Time Remaining: 27 days 2 hours 33 minutes 3 seconds
Excavation! Takara Transformers Original G1 Grand Maximus C-311 100% Complete - Time Remaining: 28 days 53 minutes 33 seconds
TAKARA TOMY TRANSFORMERS LEGENDS LG 30 WEIRDWOLF ACTION FIGURE - Time Remaining: 29 days 1 hour 43 minutes 36 seconds
Transformers Alternators Binaltech BT-06 Blue Tracks Chevy Corvette Complete - Time Remaining: 27 days 14 hours 13 minutes 46 seconds
Transformers Alternators Binaltech BT-09 Swindle Jeep Wrangler Complete - Time Remaining: 27 days 14 hours 15 minutes 55 seconds
Transformers Podcast: Twincast / Podcast #162 - 2016 Year In Review
Twincast / Podcast #162:
"2016 Year In Review"
MP3 · iTunes · RSS · View · Discuss · Ask
Posted: Wednesday, December 14th, 2016
Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
The Ultimate Caption Contest
Latest: Unknown Transformer in The Last Knight
Website Security Test

Seibertron.com is an unofficial Transformers fansite. It is not associated with nor endorsed by Hasbro or Takara Tomy. Transformers® is a registered trademark of Hasbro, Inc. Visit Transformers.com to view Hasbro's official Transformers website or visit Takara Tomy's official Transformers website.

In order to comply with the FTC's endorsement guidelines, we hereby inform this site's viewers that we occasionally receive sample products, content, or other forms of media from various companies in order for us to provide content of interest to our readers. Some of the content on this site are sponsored posts for which we have been compensated. Some of the links to external sites posted on this site may automatically be converted to an affiliate link for which we may be compensated.

5,886 pages were recently viewed by 670 unique visitors. This page loaded in 0.04439 seconds and was viewed 52 times on Tuesday, January 3rd 2017 9:38am CST

© 2017 Seibertron, Inc. DBA Seibertron.com. All Rights Reserved. Established June 2000. Seibertron.com is owned by Ryan Yzquierdo.